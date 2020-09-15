US Dollar Outlook Bearish vs Mexican Peso, South Korean Won

Join @DanielGMoss's #Webinar at 10:00 PM ET/2:00 AM GMT for his weekly coverage of trading prep for $AUDUSD in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/wi1qabrtHJ https://t.co/QVPnTAItPN

#Market Snapshot Risk-off tilt seen early in the #APAC session as the haven-linked $USD and $JPY storm higher $AUDUSD and $EURUSD sliding lower alongside #SP500 futures and the #ASX200 Chinese retail sales and industrial production figures headline the economic docket https://t.co/rMD6G6s0iQ

- #TikTok rejects Microsoft’s offer, sides with Oracle. Where do US-China relations stand? - #BidenTrump spread continues to favor the former as both sides battle for swing states - #SPX analysis: index trading at February swing-high – what happens now? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/09/14/SPX-Analysis-Oracle-Wins-TikTok-Bid-Biden-Maintains-Lead-in-Polls.html https://t.co/IuMeyoLdm5

US Futures Update: Dow Jones (+0.09%) S&P 500 (+0.119%) Nasdaq 100 (+0.204%) [delayed] -BBG

$GBP | Pound Sterling Swoons Amid Latest #Brexit Drama Surrounding Internal Market Bill --British MPs vote 340 to 263 in favor of PM Boris Johnson's proposal --Still needs approval from House of Lords Full Analysis via @DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/09/14/pound-sterling-searches-for-support-as-brexit-bill-roils-gbp.html #FX #Forex #Trading

Internal Market Bill now will move to the committee stage, meaning four more days of debates on Tuesday, Wednesday as well as Sep 21st and 22nd $GBP https://t.co/JPVA1V8L5i