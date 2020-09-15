News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Aussie & Gold
2020-09-14 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, British Pound, Brexit Woes, US Dollar, Fed
2020-09-14 11:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, British Pound, Brexit Woes, US Dollar, Fed
2020-09-13 16:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Mired by Moving Average Death Cross
2020-09-13 03:00:00
Dow Jones Futures Climb With Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng, LDP Election in Focus
2020-09-14 01:00:00
US Equities Forecast: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Jones Price Setups
2020-09-11 15:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Aussie & Gold
2020-09-14 15:30:00
Gold Price Eyes Bullish Breakout as USD Drops Ahead of FOMC
2020-09-14 15:30:00
Pound Sterling Searches for Support as Brexit Bill Roils GBP
2020-09-14 22:05:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD Price Action Focused on Fed Meeting
2020-09-14 20:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Aussie & Gold
2020-09-14 15:30:00
USD/JPY Technical Outlook – Triangulating Towards a Breakout
2020-09-14 12:30:00
US Dollar Outlook Bearish vs Mexican Peso, South Korean Won

2020-09-15 01:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Talking Points: US Dollar, Mexican Peso, South Korean Won, USD/MXN, USD/KRW

  • USD/MXN formed a false bullish Pennant March-May before breaking down
  • Pair broke multi-month support with follow-through, selloff may be extended
  • USD/KRW decline could accelerate if resistance holds and support is broken

USD/MXN Analysis

After forming what appeared to be a bullish Pennant between mid-March and early-May, USD/MXN broke down and proceeded to decline almost 10 percent before bouncing at 21.4134. From there on it traded in a relatively directionless manner until recently. Over the past few days, USD/MXN punctured support at 21.4134 with follow-through.

USD/MXN - Daily Chart

USD/MXN chart created using TradingView

Looking ahead, the next obstacle to clear may be the floor at 20.7621 where the pair experienced some friction during its ascent in early-March. If that too is broken, selling pressure may swell and push USD/MXN lower with an eye at 19.8403. The pair’s weakness appears to be in large part the function of a weaker US Dollar rather than the result of Mexican Peso strength.

Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Don’t give into despair, make a game plan
Get My Guide

Having said that, apart from the last week or so, strong risk appetite has boosted the appeal of relatively risky assets - like those associated with emerging market economies. This dynamic may have also played a role in punishing USD/MX. However, if sentiment turns sour, the pair may trim its losses.

USD/KRW Analysis

The aforementioned dynamic may also apply to USD/KRW. After topping at an 11-year high, unlike USD/MXN - which went through a brief consolidative period - USD/KRW quickly retreated. The pair has been guided lower by descending resistance dating back to the March-top and has recently been pushed lower after attempting to clear it over the past two weeks.

USD/KRW - Daily Chart

USD/KRW chart created using TradingView

Looking ahead, as the space between the slope of depreciation and support at 1177.94 narrows, USD/KRW will have to decide on a directional inclination. If resistance holds and the floor breaks, the pair’s decline may accelerate. Conversely, a break above the descending ceiling with follow-through may precede a buying bout.

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

