EUR/USD
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2020-09-08 19:50:00
Euro Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Indecisive as Political Pressure Looms
2020-09-08 15:48:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Crude Falters Alongside Tech as Selloff Broadens
2020-09-08 17:05:00
Confidence in GBP/USD Ebbs, Gold and US Stocks Suffering Too | Webinar
2020-09-08 12:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, AUD/USD Forecast: Retail Investors Buying the Dip?
2020-09-09 04:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Industrial Average Succumbs to Selling Pressures
2020-09-08 21:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Bounces From Support, Gold Bulls on Return?
2020-09-08 20:00:00
Confidence in GBP/USD Ebbs, Gold and US Stocks Suffering Too | Webinar
2020-09-08 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2020-09-08 19:50:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Further Losses Probable, No-Deal Brexit Comes Closer
2020-09-08 08:05:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese PM Frontrunner Signals Snap Election, USD/JPY Maintains Range
2020-09-08 11:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: Bank of Japan Policy to Push JPY Lower?
2020-09-07 23:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, AUD/USD Forecast: Retail Investors Buying the Dip?

S&P 500, Dow Jones, AUD/USD Forecast: Retail Investors Buying the Dip?

2020-09-09 04:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

S&P 500, Dow Jones, AUD/USD Trader Positioning - Talking Points

  • IG Client Sentiment hints S&P 500 may fall
  • Dow Jones outlook pointing bearish as well
  • AUD/USD risks extending losses after top

In this week’s webinar on IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), I discussed the outlook for the S&P 500, Dow Jones and growth-linked Australian Dollar. IGCS is a contrarian indicator. For a deeper dive into what this means and for fundamental analysis, check out the recording of the session above where I also outlined the road ahead for NZD/USD, USD/JPY and GBP/JPY starting around the 30-minute mark.

Starts in:
Live now:
Sep 16
( 16:09 GMT )
Join Day 2 of the DailyFX Summit discussing indices
DailyFX Education Summit: Trade Your Market - Day 2, Indices
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

S&P 500 Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

The IGCS gauge implies that roughly 44% of retail traders are net long the S&P 500. Exposure to the upside has swelled by 26.77% and 65.13% over a daily and weekly basis respectively. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain netshort.

S&amp;P 500, Dow Jones, AUD/USD Forecast: Retail Investors Buying the Dip?

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

S&P 500 futures have confirmed a breakout under key rising support from March. Prices were then subsequently caught by the medium-term 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). A hold here could reinstate the focus to the upside as prices pressure former support from earlier this year between 3337 and 3397.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What is the outlook for equities this quarter?
Get My Guide

S&P 500 Futures – Daily Chart

S&amp;P 500, Dow Jones, AUD/USD Forecast: Retail Investors Buying the Dip?

S&P 500 Chart Created in Trading View

Dow Jones Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

The IGCS gauge implies that roughly 49% of retail investors are net long the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Upside exposure has increased by 45.09% and 42.39% over a daily and weekly basis respectively. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain netshort.

Starts in:
Live now:
Sep 16
( 00:09 GMT )
Learn using IGCS in your own trading strategy
What Do Other Traders Buy/Sell Bets Say About Price Trends?
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended
 S&amp;P 500, Dow Jones, AUD/USD Forecast: Retail Investors Buying the Dip?

Dow Jones Futures Technical Analysis

Dow Jones futures are pressuring key rising support from May, though a downside breakout is unconfirmed. This follows a top just under highs from earlier this year, establishing key resistance between 29263 – 29523. Further losses, especially beyond the 50-day SMA, opens the door to a reversal towards the 26193 – 26494 inflection zone.

Follow me on Twitter @ddubrovskyFX for updates on price trends and retail positioning!

Dow Jones Futures – Daily Chart

S&amp;P 500, Dow Jones, AUD/USD Forecast: Retail Investors Buying the Dip?

Dow Jones Chart Created in Trading View

AUD/USD Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

The IGCS gauge implies that about 47% of retail traders are net long the sentiment-linked AUD/USD. Net long bets have decreased by 2.23% over a daily basis while rising 10.64% over a weekly period. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain netshort.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Learn more about how IGCS is a contrarian indicator
Get My Guide
 S&amp;P 500, Dow Jones, AUD/USD Forecast: Retail Investors Buying the Dip?

AUD/USD Technical Analysis

AUD/USD recently extended losses after appearing to top around highs from December 2018. Prices have since inched closer to retesting the former falling trend line from 2013. Just below that sits the 50-day SMA. A combination of these could make for a key support zone, which if taken out, could risk a downside reversal.

AUD/USD – Daily Chart

S&amp;P 500, Dow Jones, AUD/USD Forecast: Retail Investors Buying the Dip?

AUD/USD Chart Created in Trading View

*IG Client Sentiment Charts and Positioning Data Used from September 8th Report

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Rates

US 500
Bearish
Wall Street
Bearish
AUD/USD
Mixed