EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-08-25 20:00:00
Euro Forecast: Churning Through Resistance, Breakouts Loom - Levels for EUR/JPY & EUR/USD
2020-08-25 14:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 and AUD/USD May Fall as Crude Oil Prices Rise Ahead
2020-08-26 03:00:00
Crude Oil Price Bulls Eye Resistance as VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Falls
2020-08-24 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Fed Symposium Preview: Jackson Hole to Fuel Market Volatility
2020-08-25 21:30:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Apple Stock Split Prompts Major DJIA Changes
2020-08-25 20:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Coiling Up Ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium
2020-08-26 02:00:00
Fed Symposium Preview: Jackson Hole to Fuel Market Volatility
2020-08-25 21:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-08-25 20:00:00
British Pound Latest (GBP) - GBP/USD Rallies Capped, GBP/JPY Holds Range
2020-08-25 08:05:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Peso, Kiwi & Gold
2020-08-24 15:30:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-24 14:00:00
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.06% Gold: 0.05% Silver: -0.37% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/hOgolx3qGG
  • The US Dollar could be readying to turn higher against the Singapore Dollar and Philippine Peso on bullish technical signals. Will USD/IDR and USD/MYR meet the same fate? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/KVqZYYzK20 https://t.co/hdWNFXDvIL
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.16% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.07% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.02% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.07% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.08% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/sdLappvoUd
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.90%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 77.36%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/cYiHDm4xNO
  • Wall Street Futures Update: S&P 500 (-0.08%) Dow Jones (-0.18%) Nasdaq (+0.04%) [Delayed] -BBG
  • The Singapore Dollar and Malaysian Ringgit may look past local data, eyeing the Fed’s Economic Policy Symposium and RNC. Will the Philippine Peso and Indonesian Rupiah rise? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/GqVKMbNzuH https://t.co/83zW4RTGzq
  • Missed today's session on IGCS where I discussed the outlook for the #SP500, #CrudeOil, $AUDUSD and $USDCAD? Check out the recording below for insight where these may go these next few days here - https://t.co/UAzG0f0v8G
  • The British Pound may face heightened selling pressure as Brexit talks yield no results. The US Dollar’s advance may accelerate after the Jackson Hole symposium but pause on the RNC. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/Egef6l3CVO https://t.co/xfczzc3v6Y
  • The Japanese Yen may be readying to extend losses as the Nikkei 225 pressures key resistance. What obstacles does the risk-sensitive AUD/JPY face? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/OvnDNmcD3F https://t.co/m4JMU5CefZ
  • - 69 days until the presidential election with Biden still in the lead - US Dollar may tick higher after #RNC and Mike #Pompeo’s speech - #AUDUSD stalling at key inflection range – what happens now? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/08/25/AUDUSD-Eyes-Day-2-of-RNC-with-69-Days-Until-US-Presidential-Election.html
S&P 500 and AUD/USD May Fall as Crude Oil Prices Rise Ahead

S&P 500 and AUD/USD May Fall as Crude Oil Prices Rise Ahead

2020-08-26 03:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

S&P 500, Crude Oil, AUD/USD, Trader Positioning - Talking Points

In this week’s session on IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), I discussed the outlook for the S&P 500, crude oil prices and AUD/USD. IGCS is a contrarian indicator. For a deeper dive into what this means and for fundamental analysis, check out the recording of the session above.

S&P 500 Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

The IGCS gauge implies that about 26% of retail investors are net long the S&P 500. Exposure to the upside has increased by 17.20% and 9.77% over a daily and weekly basis respectively. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain netshort.

S&amp;P 500 and AUD/USD May Fall as Crude Oil Prices Rise Ahead

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

S&P 500 futures recently closed at an all-time high, stopping short of the midpoint of the Fibonacci extension at 3452. Guiding the S&P 500 higher appears to be rising support from March’s bottom, red parallel lines on the daily chart below. A breakout under rising support could open the door to a reversal towards 3337.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What is the outlook for equities this quarter?
Get My Guide

S&P 500 Futures – Daily Chart

S&amp;P 500 and AUD/USD May Fall as Crude Oil Prices Rise Ahead

S&P 500 Chart Created in Trading View

Crude Oil Sentiment Outlook - Bullish

The IGCS gauge implies that about 45% of retail investors are net long crude oil. Net short bets have increased by 27.17% and 10.41% over a daily and weekly basis respectively. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes offers a stronger bullish contrarian trading bias.

Develop the discipline and objectivity you need to improve your approach to trading consistently

S&amp;P 500 and AUD/USD May Fall as Crude Oil Prices Rise Ahead

Crude Oil Technical Analysis

WTI crude oil prices are pushing deeper into the key 42.91 – 43.87 inflection zone. A breakout to the upside would expose lows from January around 49.42 which could act as new resistance. Key support sit below as a combination of the 20-day and 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs).

Follow me on Twitter @ddubrovskyFX for updates on price trends and retail positioning!

WTI Crude Oil – Daily Chart

S&amp;P 500 and AUD/USD May Fall as Crude Oil Prices Rise Ahead

Crude Oil Chart Created in Trading View

Australian Dollar Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

The IGCS gauge implies that roughly 45% of retail traders are net long AUD/USD. Upside exposure has increased by 5.20% and 30.24% over a daily and weekly basis respectively. From here, recent changes in sentiment warn that the current price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide
 S&amp;P 500 and AUD/USD May Fall as Crude Oil Prices Rise Ahead

Australian Dollar Technical Analysis

The 20-day SMA continues to maintain the focus to the upside for AUD/USD. Below sits the 0.7109 – 0.7140 support zone which if taken out, exposes the 50-day SMA. Uptrend resumption entails clearing peaks from 2019 which could make for z range of resistance between 0.7273 and 0.7295.

AUD/USD – Daily Chart

S&amp;P 500 and AUD/USD May Fall as Crude Oil Prices Rise Ahead

AUD/USD Chart Created in Trading View

*IG Client Sentiment Charts and Positioning Data Used from August 25th Report

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Japanese Yen Outlook: Nikkei 225 Faces Resistance, Will AUD/JPY Rise?
Japanese Yen Outlook: Nikkei 225 Faces Resistance, Will AUD/JPY Rise?
2020-08-25 02:00:00
USD/MXN – The Grind Continues, but Has Solid Pattern Potential
USD/MXN – The Grind Continues, but Has Solid Pattern Potential
2020-08-21 12:30:00
USD/ZAR – USD May Be Setting the Table for Broader Rally vs Rand
USD/ZAR – USD May Be Setting the Table for Broader Rally vs Rand
2020-08-20 12:30:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/IDR, USD/MYR
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/IDR, USD/MYR
2020-08-20 04:00:00
Rates

US 500
Bearish
AUD/USD
Mixed
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
