Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Price Action Awaits US Retail Figures
2020-08-14 09:30:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Topping? EUR/AUD May Rise as EUR/CAD Falls
2020-08-14 00:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Brace for Impact with US-Iran Tensions Brewing
2020-08-14 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Brace for Impact with US-Iran Tensions Brewing
2020-08-13 03:00:00
Dow Jones Hits Key Resistance, Nikkei 225 Clears its Own. Dax 30 Ranges
2020-08-14 01:00:00
VIX Index Flops as Rotation Trade Sends Stocks & Yields Surging
2020-08-12 20:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Selloff Stops at Pandemic Trend Support - Key Levels for XAU/USD
2020-08-13 14:30:00
Gold Prices May Resume Selloff After Digesting Largest Drop in 7 Years
2020-08-13 06:11:00
GBP/USD, USDJPY & More – USD Charts For Next Week
2020-08-14 12:05:00
British Pound Latest - Lockdown Measures Unwound, Brexit Common Ground, GBP/USD Bolstered
2020-08-14 08:00:00
GBP/USD, USDJPY & More – USD Charts For Next Week
2020-08-14 12:05:00
USD/JPY Rate May Fall on Disappointing US Retail Sales Data
2020-08-14 07:00:00
USD/MXN – Chart Pattern Could Set USD up to Move vs Peso

2020-08-14 12:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
USD/MXN Highlights:

  • USD/MXN coiling up, creating a wedge pattern
  • Looking lower versus higher at the moment, breakout pending

USD/MXN coiling up, creating a wedge pattern

USD/MXN has been chopping around the past few couple of months, and on a couple of occasions it looked like it wanted to provide signaling on a direction only to fail to follow through. That may continue to be the case for a little bit longer, but a solid-looking wedge formation may be in the works.

If a symmetrical pattern is to come to fruition it may take until the beginning of next month before an apex is reached and the directional bias is determined. At the moment the general bias is looking down given generally poor price action, but that could change.

For traders looking at short-term scalps there may be some opportunity right now, but it will be important to continue to be nimble with limited expectations until we can get a good breakout pattern to reach maturity.

In addition to the top and bottom-side trend-lines of the wedge formation running off the June low and high points, there is short-term support at 21.85 and resistance at 22.90. Either of these levels will need to be breached if any momentum is to come in to USD/MXN.

Later, should a solid-looking wedge develop and head into breakout mode, we’ll look at the operating trading bias and other important levels and potential targets.

USD Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q3 USD Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/MXN Daily Chart (wedge could be maturing…)

USD/MXN daily chart

USD/MXN Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

