Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Topping? EUR/AUD May Rise as EUR/CAD Falls
2020-08-14 00:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: USD Price Action Rangebound – Levels to Watch
2020-08-13 20:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Brace for Impact with US-Iran Tensions Brewing
2020-08-13 03:00:00
Hang Seng Gains Before US-China Talks, Gold Prices Stabilize
2020-08-13 01:00:00
Dow Jones Hits Key Resistance, Nikkei 225 Clears its Own. Dax 30 Ranges
2020-08-14 01:00:00
VIX Index Flops as Rotation Trade Sends Stocks & Yields Surging
2020-08-12 20:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Selloff Stops at Pandemic Trend Support - Key Levels for XAU/USD
2020-08-13 14:30:00
Gold Prices May Resume Selloff After Digesting Largest Drop in 7 Years
2020-08-13 06:11:00
British Pound Price Forecast: Cable Bounces, GBP/JPY to 140
2020-08-13 15:12:00
US Dollar Slides Lower - GBPUSD and EURUSD Outlooks
2020-08-13 11:00:00
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Dollar-Yen Shorts Surge, Yields Eyed
2020-08-13 22:15:00
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Attempting to Buck the Downtrend
2020-08-12 08:30:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Topping? EUR/AUD May Rise as EUR/CAD Falls

2020-08-14 00:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Euro, EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/CAD – Talking Points

  • The Euro on average has been consolidating lately
  • Is EUR/USD readying to turn lower after a Doji?
  • EUR/AUD may rise next, has EUR/CAD topped?

Euro Technical Analysis

The Euro has been struggling to find further upside momentum against some of its G10 counterparts. On the chart below is my majors-based Euro index. After breaking above the key 1.5344 – 1.5429 inflection range, prices accelerated higher before stopping short of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. Since then, EUR has largely remained range bound. A break above 1.5657 could open the door to uptrend resumption. Guiding my Euro index higher is rising support from late February.

Majors-Based Euro Index – Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

*Majors-Based EUR Index Averages Euro Versus USD, JPY, GBP and AUD

EUR/USD Technical Outlook

EUR/USD has been in a consolidation setting with prices ranging between 1.1916 and 1.1696 for most of this month so far. Prices stalled after the emergence of a Doji candlestick, which is a sign of indecision. Downside confirmation has been somewhat lacking, but a close under the lower bound of the Euro’s consolidation could open the door to a reversal. However, rising support from May could maintain the dominant uptrend in the event of short term gains. A push above 1.1916 exposes the 126.60% Fibonacci extension at 1.2028.

EUR/USD - Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

EUR/AUD Technical Outlook

The Euro could be readying to push higher against the Australian Dollar after the short-term 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossed above the medium-term 50-day one. This is known as a Golden Cross which is a bullish signal. Key resistance sits above at 1.6590 which has its beginnings from the beginning of this year. A daily close above this price could open the door to testing a range of resistance between 1.6773 and 1.6893. Otherwise, a turn lower places the focus on 1.6034 – 1.6117.

EUR/AUD - Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

EUR/CAD Technical Outlook

EUR/CAD has turned lower after stalling just under the March high at 1.5991. A daily close under 1.5588 would expose rising support from February which could reinstate the focus to the upside. Guiding the pair lower since late July has been short term falling resistance, pink line on the daily chart below. A push above this trend line could open the door to setting course for retesting the current 2020 peak. Otherwise, a descend through rising support exposes the 23.60% Fibonacci extension at 1.5461.

EUR/CAD - Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

