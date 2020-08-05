0

Euro Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Breakout Faces Key Fibonacci Resistance
2020-08-04 15:30:00
Euro at Risk on EU Digital Sovereignty Stance, USD Eyes Stimulus Talks
2020-08-04 02:00:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil May Rise as USD/CAD Falls on Positioning Signals
2020-08-05 04:00:00
Market Sentiment: USD, Stocks, Gold Price Wait for US Aid Deal | Webinar
2020-08-04 12:00:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil May Rise as USD/CAD Falls on Positioning Signals
2020-08-05 04:00:00
S&P 500 Price Outlook: VIX Drifts Sideways as Stocks Sputter
2020-08-04 20:36:00
Hang Seng Index May Break Key Resistance, China A50 Awaits PMI
2020-08-05 01:00:00
Gold Price Blasts Through $2000 to Mark Fresh Record High
2020-08-05 00:00:00
British Pound Under Clouds on Brexit Talks: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY
2020-08-05 03:00:00
GBP Price Outlook: Pound Sterling Eyes PMIs & BoE Inflation
2020-08-04 17:00:00
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Japanese Yen at Key Juncture, USD Rebound
2020-08-04 14:00:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-03 14:30:00
British Pound Under Clouds on Brexit Talks: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY

2020-08-05 03:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
British Pound, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, Brexit – TALKING POINTS

  • GBP/USD’s timid price action around March swing-high hinting at near-term pullback?
  • EUR/GBP may get entanglement in a net of support before continuing its prior uptrend
  • GBP/JPY trading in a compression zone – is a downside or upside breakout more likely?

GBP/USD Analysis

GBP/USD price action has become more timid as it hovers below the pre-March selloff swing-high at 1.3097. Friction at this level could signal the start of a cooling-off period and retreat to familiar resistance-turned-support at 1.2877. What happens at this level may be key. A bounce might suggest another attempt at retesting 1.3097 while a break below 1.2877 opens the door to flirting with 1.2816 and other subterranean levels.

GBP/USD – Daily Chart

Chart showing GBP/USD

GBP/USD chart created using TradingView

EUR/GBP Forecast

EUR/GBP’s fall below the late-April uptrend was caught by a net of support at 0.8986, but the pair may now get entangled at an inflection point at 0.9019. While the slope of appreciation appears to have been invalidated, this by no means suggests that a near-term retest of the bottom layer of the 0.9144-0.9171 resistance range is out of the question. Clearing that zone with follow-through could lead to retesting the March swing-high at 0.9417.

EUR/GBP – Daily Chart

Chart showing EUR/GBP

EUR/GBP chart created using TradingView

GBP/JPY Outlook

GBP/JPY appears to have entered a compression zone between the late-June uptrend and 2019 resistance at 138.872. If the confined space catalyzes a move higher, the pair’s gains may be capped at 140.916. Conversely, capitulation could see GBP/JPY retest support at 135.718. If the proverbial bearish drill punctures that level, investors may then have to clear the subsequent substrate at 133.822 where they may encounter friction.

GBP/JPY – Daily Chart

Chart showing GBP/JPY

GBP/JPY chart created using TradingView

Brexit Battering British Pound

On Tuesday, EU Brexit chief negotiator Michel Barnier tweeted a document with guidelines and an alarming warning about cross-border friction following the December 31, 2020 deadline. An excerpt from the report states that:

“There will be broad and far-reaching consequences for public administrations, businesses and citizens as of 1 January 2021, regardless of the outcome of negotiations. These changes are unavoidable and stakeholders must make sure they are ready for them”European Commission.

Naturally, premonitions about the economic impact of the divorce on businesses who are already reeling from the coronavirus pandemic brews fiercer storm clouds over the British Pound. EU and UK officials are expected to hold additional rounds of negotiations in the fall ahead of a key summit among the 27 European leaders to ratify – or at least they hope – a trade agreement.

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitriTwitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

