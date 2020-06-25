US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP, USD/IDR

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Levels to Watch as Bull Flag Formation Takes Shape
2020-06-25 04:00:00
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Trend Compression- Breakout Levels
2020-06-24 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia-Pacific Stocks Set to Fall on Virus Concern; Crude Oil Prices Tumble
2020-06-25 01:00:00
Crude Oil, DAX & Silver: Index & Commodity Charts
2020-06-24 11:35:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts: Stocks Pulled Higher by Tech
2020-06-24 21:45:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 16, 2020 15:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 26,276.60.
2020-06-24 17:23:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Eyes Jobless Claims Data as New Virus Cases Spike
2020-06-24 20:00:00
Gold Price Breakout In for a Big Test
2020-06-24 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Upward Momentum Fading, FTSE Falling
2020-06-24 08:00:00
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-23 18:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Rebound Could be Short Lived
2020-06-24 18:30:00
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-23 18:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP, USD/IDR

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP, USD/IDR

2020-06-25 03:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP, USD/IDR – ASEAN Technical Analysis

  • US Dollar testing key resistance against ASEAN currencies
  • USD/SGD and USD/MYR face 20-day moving averages next
  • USD/PHP downtrend remains intact, USD/IDR consolidating

The US Dollar has been struggling to accelerate upside momentum against ASEAN currencies as of late. On the daily chart below is my ASEAN-based US Dollar index which averages USD against SGD, MYR, IDR and PHP. After a break above near term falling resistance, the index is stuck just under the key 4.1223 – 4.1318 inflection range. A push above this barrier could open the door to broader strength in the US Dollar. Immediate support sits below at 4.1013 which if taken out, could precede a drop to current June lows.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How can you overcome common pitfalls in FX trading?
Get My Guide

ASEAN-Based US Dollar Index – Daily Chart

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP, USD/IDR

ASEAN-Based USD Index Chart Created in TradingView

*My ASEAN-Based USD Index Averages USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/MYR and USD/IDR

Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook

The Singapore Dollar is testing the 20-day simple moving average on the daily chart below. This follows a bounce off support (1.3760 – 1.3805) that has since seen USD/SGD idle as resistance was established around 1.3993. A push above the moving average could be a near term bullish signal that perhaps paves the way for a test of falling resistance from March – red line. Taking this trend line out could open the door to a broader reversal in the Singapore Dollar. Otherwise, downtrend resumption entails taking out 1.3760 – 1.3805.

Find your trading personality and optimal forms of analysis

USD/SGD Daily Chart

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP, USD/IDR

USD/SGD Chart Created in TradingView

Malaysian Ringgit Technical Outlook

The Malaysian Ringgit is also facing a similar scenario as the Singapore Dollar. On the daily chart below, USD/MYR is pressuring the 20-day simple moving average as prices also test resistance at 4.2780. The latter has been holding up so far this month, keeping the pair at bay. A push above the moving average could open the door to testing falling resistance from March – red line. Downtrend resumption entails taking out key support, a range between 4.2350 – 4.2450.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Learn how to become a more consistent forex trader
Get My Guide

USD/MYR Daily Chart

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP, USD/IDR

USD/MYR Chart Created in TradingView

Philippine Peso Technical Outlook

USD/PHP remains in a downtrend since prices topped in March. Guiding strength in the Philippine Peso is falling resistance – red lines on the daily chart below. Taking out immediate support at 50 could open the door to testing the current June low at 49.73. The latter also aligns with the 2018 trough. This price needs to be taken out in order to open the door for downtrend resumption as the pair sets lower lows and lower highs. Otherwise, a push above falling resistance opens the door to testing the 50.38 – 50.52 inflection range.

USD/PHP Daily Chart

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP, USD/IDR

USD/PHP Chart Created in TradingView

Indonesian Rupiah Technical Outlook

The Indonesian Rupiah continues to consolidate against the US Dollar, with USD/IDR thus far adhering to falling resistance from April – red line. Keep an eye on rising support – blue line – in the event sellers take on the offensive. If the pair pushes above the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement, that could open the door to retesting May 2019 highs (14484 – 14525). Do keep in mind however that the Bank of Indonesia could step in to stem deeper selling pressure in IDR.

USD/IDR Daily Chart

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP, USD/IDR

USD/IDR Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Forecast: Prices May Rise, Watch RSI
S&P 500, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Forecast: Prices May Rise, Watch RSI
2020-06-24 03:30:00
British Pound Outlook Before Key Brexit Date: GBP/USD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CAD
British Pound Outlook Before Key Brexit Date: GBP/USD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CAD
2020-06-23 02:00:00
Bitcoin Forecast: BTC/USD Price – Clear Trend Still Lacking
Bitcoin Forecast: BTC/USD Price – Clear Trend Still Lacking
2020-06-22 14:03:00
USD/ZAR – Dollar vs Rand, Bounce May Morph into a Full-on Rally
USD/ZAR – Dollar vs Rand, Bounce May Morph into a Full-on Rally
2020-06-18 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.