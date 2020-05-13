USD/MXN Price Forecast: A Breakout or More Consolidation?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Could Break Lower, Powell Speech in Focus
2020-05-13 08:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro at Key Range Floor. Now What?
2020-05-13 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Take Back Losses Despite Second Wave Covid Worries
2020-05-13 06:37:00
Natural Gas Prices Bounce On Hopes For Covid Lockdown Rollback
2020-05-12 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Equity Bifurcation: US Dollar Builds into Range
2020-05-12 20:26:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: Is the Rally Unfounded?
2020-05-12 17:15:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Take Back Losses Despite Second Wave Covid Worries
2020-05-13 06:37:00
Gold Price Holds Steady Even as Trump Pushes for Negative US Rates
2020-05-13 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Under Pressure From Rising Brexit Risk Premium - Cross Asset Correlation
2020-05-13 09:30:00
GBP/USD Remains Under Pressure as UK Economy Shrinks
2020-05-13 06:58:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY: US Dollar to Yen Mired by Fed Chair Powell Rate Outlook
2020-05-12 22:40:00
USD/JPY Breakout May Extend, Nasdaq Composite Outpaces Dow Jones
2020-05-11 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.50%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 73.43%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Rq0rLlZGoe
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 MBA Mortgage Applications due at 11:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-13
  • Heads Up:🇿🇦 Retail Sales YoY due at 11:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-13
  • The Nasdaq 100 has been the clear winner amongst the three US indices. Get your #Nasdaq market update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/42hHPUGUL8 https://t.co/5r3iZxzRvt
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.58% Gold: 0.04% Oil - US Crude: -0.57% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/od1K03B8o8
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.37% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.36% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.31% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.04% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.05% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.81% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/V8iCcPr5LY
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.15% US 500: 0.14% FTSE 100: -1.20% Germany 30: -1.58% France 40: -1.88% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/9i8vC7hApk
  • German Constitutional Court President says they firmly believe ECB decision is good for Europe because it strengthens the rule of law
  • RT @DeItaOne: JAPAN ECONMIN NISHIMURA: APRIL ECONOMY WATCHERS' SURVEY SHOWS SPEED OF DETERIORATION IS VERY RAPID
  • USD/MXN Price Forecast: A Breakout or More Consolidation? More details in the link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/05/13/USDMXN-Price-Forecast-A-Breakout-or-More-Consolidation-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/eK5rEYGKLc
USD/MXN Price Forecast: A Breakout or More Consolidation?

USD/MXN Price Forecast: A Breakout or More Consolidation?

2020-05-13 09:30:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

USD vs MXN Technical Forecast

  • USD vs MXN chart exposes a sideways move
  • Key levels and signals to consider

USD/MXN – Bears Pullback

On Friday, USD/MXN declined to an over three-week low at 23.551 then rallied after as some bears seemed to cover. Yet, the market closed the weekly candlestick in the red with a 3.8% loss. This week bears have eased up even more allowing the price to rally further.

This week, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has crossed 50 highlighting a possible bullish comeback.

USD/MXN DAILY PRICE CHART (Sep 1, 2018 –May 13, 2020) Zoomed Out

USDMXN daily price chart 13-05-20 Zoomed out
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Download our fresh Q2 USD Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/MXN DAILY PRICE CHART (Mar 10 – May 13, 2020) Zoomed In

USDMXN daily price chart 13-05-20 Zoomed in

Based on analysis of the daily chart, on April 6 USD/MXN took off to all-time high at 25.782. Afterward, the price corrected its uptrend then traded in a sideways move creating lower highs with higher lows. On Thursday the pair declined to the current trading zone 23.615 -24.436 then failed twice to move to the lower zone reflecting bear’s reluctance.

A close above the high end of the zone may trigger a rally towards 25.000. A further close above this level could extend this rally towards the aforementioned all-time high. In that scenario, the daily and weekly resistance levels underscored on the chart (zoomed in) should be considered.

On the flip-side, a close below the low end of the zone could send USDMXN towards 22.990. A further close below that level may cause more bearishness towards 22.041. That being said, the weekly support area and levels marked on the chart should be kept in focus.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

USD/MXN four hour PRICE CHART (April 27 – May 13, 2020)

USD/MXN Price Forecast: A Breakout or More Consolidation?

Looking at the four- hour chart, yesterday USD/MXN broke above the downtrend line originated from the May 4 high at 24.875 generating a bullish signal.

A break above 24.542 would be considered another bullish signal and increases the likelihood of USDMXN trading towards 24.682. Nevertheless, the weekly resistance level underlined on the chart should be watched closely. In turn, a break in the other direction i.e. below 23.550 could press the pair towards 23.318. Although, the support level at 23.488 should be monitored.

See the chart to figure out more about key levels to monitor in a further bullish/bearish move.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin Price Outlook Bullish as Dark Clouds Loom Over LTC/USD
Bitcoin Price Outlook Bullish as Dark Clouds Loom Over LTC/USD
2020-05-13 01:00:00
Bitcoin Price: Key Chart Levels and Signals – BTC/USD Forecast
Bitcoin Price: Key Chart Levels and Signals – BTC/USD Forecast
2020-05-12 14:00:00
British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CHF
British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CHF
2020-05-12 01:00:00
British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CHF
British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CHF
2020-05-08 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/MXN
News & Analysis at your fingertips.