US Dollar May Rise on FOMC, Virus-Shaken US GDP Data
2020-04-29 07:00:00
2020-04-29 07:00:00
Dollar, Dow and FAANGs Top Markets as Fed, US GDP and Earnings Due
2020-04-29 01:29:00
2020-04-29 01:29:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise With Risk Appetite As Markets Hope for Dovish Fed
2020-04-29 06:00:00
2020-04-29 06:00:00
Can Oil Prices Go Negative Again? - Cross Asset Correlation
2020-04-28 09:30:00
2020-04-28 09:30:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, Gold Price Charts to Watch & More
2020-04-29 11:37:00
2020-04-29 11:37:00
Dow Jones Price Outlook: High-Profile Earnings Highlight Coronavirus Impact
2020-04-28 21:00:00
2020-04-28 21:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, Gold Price Charts to Watch & More
2020-04-29 11:37:00
2020-04-29 11:37:00
Gold Price Signals a Potential Reversal - XAU/USD Outlook
2020-04-29 09:30:00
2020-04-29 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Wave of Optimism Boosts GBP/USD, FTSE 100
2020-04-29 08:00:00
2020-04-29 08:00:00
US Dollar May Rise on FOMC, Virus-Shaken US GDP Data
2020-04-29 07:00:00
2020-04-29 07:00:00
US Dollar May Rise on FOMC, Virus-Shaken US GDP Data
2020-04-29 07:00:00
2020-04-29 07:00:00
Japanese Yen Breakout Versus US Dollar in Focus as Stocks Wobbled
2020-04-28 23:00:00
2020-04-28 23:00:00
USD/ZAR – US Dollar Price Action Remains Constructive vs SA Rand

USD/ZAR – US Dollar Price Action Remains Constructive vs SA Rand

2020-04-29 11:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

USD/ZAR Highlights:

  • USD/ZAR acting well after massive rally
  • Digestion phase may go on for a bit longer

USD/ZAR acting well after massive rally

The price action in USD/ZAR has some wondering whether it is weakening, perhaps even forming a double-top, or basing out after a long run and waiting for the next catalyst. At this time it is viewed as being in the latter camp, thus set up to ultimately seek higher ground at some point.

With that in mind, we could still see some back-and-forth choppiness that will offer no real directional cues. This would be a good thing, as overbought conditions built up into April are worked off through a time correction versus one that unfolds via a significant price setback.

Support doesn’t arrive until around 17.84/76, the April low and 2016 “super spike” high. A move down near this area could offer up a good risk/reward set-up for would-be longs, but ideally we see a higher-low carved out well before then. This would indicate an increased willingness by buyers to step in at higher levels.

With some time an eventual break above 19.34 should lead USD/ZAR well into the 20s. How high? Hard to say, it could be rather high given the way high beta emerging market currencies have been moving these days. For now though some patience is likely needed before seeing anything meaningful. Stay tuned.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Find Out the #1 Mistake Traders Make
Get My Guide

USD/ZAR Daily Chart (digestion phase underway)

USD/ZAR daily chart

USD/ZAR Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

USD/ZAR
