Australian Dollar Forecast Bearish as AUD/NZD Eyes August Lows

Overnight index swaps are now pricing in about a 50.1 percent probability of a 25bp #RBNZ rate cut at the May 2020 monetary policy announcement $NZDUSD

The $GBP has remained quite steady as general election campaigning begins in earnest. Can it remain so given the huge #Brexit differences between candidates? Find out from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/3ftWj2HhLJ https://t.co/igUoZZiqlH

#NOK, #SEK and #GBP are expected to be the most-active #G10 currencies #USD with one-week implied volatility at 7.68, 7.28 and 6.85 respectively

Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.03% Silver: -0.06% Oil - US Crude: -0.69% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/NKYwNN4UKx

Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.04% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.03% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.02% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.00% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.02% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/MhXCqXQZBS

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.17%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 83.60%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/51OEaBUR7T

RT @YuanTalks: #PBOC cut yuan’s fixing by 89 pips to 7.0306 per USD, vs 7.0217 one day earlier.

RT @globaltimesnews: China urges the US to stop provocations to avoid unforeseen incidents. The Chinese military is determined to safeguard…

The $AUD and its local #ASX 200 stock index have diverged in what may be a sign of market confidence in ebbing US-China trade war and #Brexit risks. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/nuN48hX6d6 https://t.co/7eMZlyYqaM