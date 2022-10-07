 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Trades Watchfully Ahead of NFP
2022-10-07 08:59:13
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-06 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Oil Forecast: Sustained Break Above $90 Psychological Level Needed for Rally to Continue
2022-10-07 10:12:19
Crude Oil Holds the High Ground Despite US Dollar Strength on Hawkish Fed
2022-10-07 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will the 2022 Stock Market’s Performance Influence the US Midterm Elections?
2022-10-07 15:30:00
Unemployment Rate Dips as Job Growth Stays Solid. What Now for Stocks, Dollar?
2022-10-07 12:40:04
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Upside Could be Capped for Now
2022-10-07 20:00:00
Will the 2022 Stock Market’s Performance Influence the US Midterm Elections?
2022-10-07 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Weekly Outlook: Distressed GBP on the Backfoot Ahead of Next Week’s Key Data
2022-10-07 15:58:55
British Pound Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Rates Outlook
2022-10-06 20:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Latest: Jitters Around Intervention at the 145 Level, NFP Next
2022-10-07 08:11:15
Crude Oil Holds the High Ground Despite US Dollar Strength on Hawkish Fed
2022-10-07 05:00:00
More View more
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Upside Could be Capped for Now

Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Upside Could be Capped for Now

DailyFX, Research

Gold, XAU/USD, Silver, XAG/USD - Technical Outlook:

  • Gold has risen above support-turned-resistance 1675-1685 mark.
  • Silver has shown some upward momentum but is still within its recent range.
  • What is the outlook and what are the key levels to watch?
Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by DailyFX
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

GOLD SHORT-TERM TECHNICAL OUTLOOK - BEARISH

Gold has recovered quite sharply after falling last month below strong horizontal trendline support at 1675-1685. While this may have changed the very near-term outlook (a few days) to neutral, the overall bias remains down for two reasons.

Firstly, while the rebound has been fairly strong, gold hasn’t been able to decisively clear support-turned-resistance at 1675-1685. The initial spurt in price action seems to have stalled around the resistance, which isn’t surprising given the significance of 1675-1685 (make or break situation for gold over a multi-week / multi-month time period), as this column highlighted a few weeks ago.

XAU/USD Daily Chart

Godl Daily Chart

Chart Created Using TradingView

Moreover, since the decline started earlier this year, the yellow metal hasn’t been able to break above crucial resistance on the 89-day moving average (DMA; see chart). To be fair, the current rebound could be similar to that of July-August – the rally ran out of steam around the average.

Hence the bias for gold remains down for now unless it is able to clear resistance at 1735-1750 (including the mid-September high and the 89-DMA). Any retreat could push gold towards 1660-1670 (including the early-October low). A decisive break below the September low of 1614 could be a strong sign that gold had resumed its medium-term downtrend.

The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Recommended by DailyFX
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Get My Guide

SILVER SHORT-TERM TECHNICAL OUTLOOK - NEUTRAL

Silver’s gains have stalled after the rally in the earlier part of the week as it tests a tough hurdle on a horizontal trendline from May at about 20.50. The 20.50-21.00 area is fairly strong resistance (including the 200-week moving average and 38.2% retracement of the fall from March), so it would be tough for silver to break the barrier easily.

Hence there is a chance of a minor retreat towards 20.00, which should cushion the downside. Furthermore, given the Positive Directional Movement Index on the daily chart is above 25, the downside could be contained (see chart). In this regard, the converged support area of 17.50-18.00 is quite strong.

XAG/USDDaily Chart

Silver Daily Chart

Chart Created Using TradingView

In sum, as this column noted in late September, the overall bias for a few weeks is that of mild recovery/broad range. That is because positive momentum divergence (lower price associated with rising momentum) on the daily and weekly charts point to at least some consolidation following the slide from earlier this year.

However, beyond a few weeks, while the balance of risks is tilted towards the downside, it remains to be seen if Silver is able to break above crucial resistance at 22.00-22.50 (including the 200-day moving average and the June high). A decisive break above the resistance would meaningfully fade downside risks and raise the possibility of an extended sideways price action.

The Fundamentals of Range Trading
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Recommended by DailyFX
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Get My Guide

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Rates Outlook
British Pound Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Rates Outlook
2022-10-06 20:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-06 19:00:00
Gold Price Short-term Outlook: Gold Threatens Breakout of 2022 Downtrend
Gold Price Short-term Outlook: Gold Threatens Breakout of 2022 Downtrend
2022-10-06 16:00:46
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-10-06 13:39:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
Silver
Bullish