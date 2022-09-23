 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Muted Post Hawkish Fed Verdict but Still a Falling Knife
2022-09-22 17:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY
2022-09-22 14:10:23
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Update: Central Bank Hikes Weigh on Brent Ahead of Baker Hughes
2022-09-23 09:30:30
Crude Oil Price to Eye January Low on Failure to Defend Monthly Low
2022-09-21 21:30:05
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Would a Louder Recession Signal Push the Dow Over the Ledge, Reverse the Dollar?
2022-09-23 02:00:16
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Fall Amid Mounting Growth Concerns
2022-09-22 20:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Is Trend Reversal Afoot in XAU/USD and XAG/USD?
2022-09-23 16:00:00
Gold Price Outlook – Struggling to Make Any Headway, Further Downside Beckons
2022-09-23 07:52:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Slide Continues, ’Mini Budget’ Gets a Distinctly Lukewarm Welcome
2022-09-23 10:47:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY
2022-09-22 14:10:23
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Australian Dollar Floored by Booming US Dollar as Rate Hikes Ricochet Through Markets
2022-09-23 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Intervention Brings Most Volatile Day Since 2016, Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-09-23 03:30:00
More View more
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Is Trend Reversal Afoot in XAU/USD and XAG/USD?

Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Is Trend Reversal Afoot in XAU/USD and XAG/USD?

DailyFX, Research

Gold, XAU/USD, Silver, XAG/USD - Technical Outlook:

  • Gold continues to flirt with key technical support.
  • Silver has consolidated after a decent rally this month.
  • What is the outlook and what are the key levels to watch for a change in trend?
How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by DailyFX
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

GOLD TECHNICAL FORECAST - BEARISH

The lack of follow-through price action in spot gold after last week’s break below vital horizontal trendline support at 1676 (coinciding with the 200-week moving average) raises some doubts about the reliability of the bearish signal. However, stalling after the break is not a sufficienton its own to conclude that the move was a false one – it could well imply a lag. While the yellow metal holds below 1676, the follow-through decline could occur next week or in due course.

For a false break to occur, like the one in silver recently (see chart), gold must at the very least rise above the September 15 high of 1698 – an outside chance highlighted last week. So far that has not occurred even on an intraday basis. Hence the short-term outlook for gold remains bearish. A rise above 1698 could pave way towards the September 12 high of 1735.

From a big-picture perspective, a decisive break (at least two weekly closes) below 1676 would trigger a double top pattern (the 2020 and 2022 highs), pointing to a potential fall towards the 200-month moving average (now at about 1292). There is quite strong support at 1620 (the 50% retracement of the 2018-2020 rise), followed by 1510 (the 61.8% retracement).

XAU/USD & XAG/USD Daily Chart

XAU/USD and XAG/USD Daily Chart

Chart Created Using TradingView

SILVER TECHNICAL FORECAST – NEUTRAL

Silver’s overall neutral bias from last week remains unchanged . As noted then, the multi-month slide has been losing steamon higher timeframe charts, raising the prospect of sideway conditions in the interim. From a few weeks’ perspective, 17.50-21.00 is a potential range, notwithstanding this week’s sideways price action that gives an impression of an even narrower congestion zone.

After the sharp rally earlier this month, silver has consolidated below key resistance at the psychological and technical 20.00 mark (which includes the September 12 high). It is critical for silver to break above this resistance if the overall recovery structure since the start of the month has legs. Such a break could open the way towards 21.00 (the August high, roughly coinciding with the 200-week moving average).

On the other hand, a decisive break below the September 16 low of 18.76 would indicate that this month’s rebound was a dead-cat bounce, raising the prospect of a retest of the September 1 low of 17.53. Furthermore, a decisive break below 17.53 would be a sign that silver had resumed its medium-term downtrend.

XAG/USD 3-Hour Chart

XAG/USD 3-Hour Chart

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Stuck Below Former Support Post-Fed - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Stuck Below Former Support Post-Fed - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-09-22 19:10:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Outlook: New Lows and Fear Needed for Bottom
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Outlook: New Lows and Fear Needed for Bottom
2022-09-22 13:00:00
Silver (XAG/USD) Chart and Relative Strength is Intriguing
Silver (XAG/USD) Chart and Relative Strength is Intriguing
2022-09-21 14:00:00
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Continuing to Extend, Levels to Watch
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Continuing to Extend, Levels to Watch
2022-09-21 13:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
Silver
Bullish