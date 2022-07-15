News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Weakness: Lagarde’s Test
2022-07-15 16:30:00
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Awaits ECB Rate Decision, Italian Politics and Nord Stream 1
2022-07-15 07:31:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: WTI Spills into Last Lines of Support
2022-07-14 16:30:00
Nasdaq 100 Sinks as Risk-Off Sentiment Dominates Markets, Commodities Slump
2022-07-14 15:15:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX, DOW and FTSE Bounce as Investors Temper Fed Bets
2022-07-15 13:24:00
Dow Biggest Gap in Two Years and Dollar Advance…Still Not Clear Trends
2022-07-15 04:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Turn or Burn as Bears Drive to 1700
2022-07-15 20:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Update: MACD Hints at Further Downside
2022-07-15 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pound Sterling (GBP) Weekly Forecast: PM Race Hots up in Time for Heatwave
2022-07-15 16:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Rates Outlook
2022-07-14 18:35:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Eyes September 1998 High as RSI Pushes Into Overbought Territory
2022-07-14 21:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-07-14 14:50:00
More View more
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Turn or Burn as Bears Drive to 1700

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Turn or Burn as Bears Drive to 1700

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Gold Technical Forecast: Neutral

  • Gold prices fell for the fifth week in a row, falling by 10% from the June high while running into support at the 1700 handle.
  • Just below is another key spot of support around 1680, which has been tested three separate times since the top was set in August of 2020. With inflation continuing to surge and the Fed set to continue fighting by hiking rates, can Gold bulls stand in the way of a steeper decline?
  • The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section.

Gold prices continued to fall this week, bringing the running tally from last month’s high to a -10% loss (-9.96%, to be exact). I had looked into a bearish reversal setup just before that move began to show, and a month later bears remain in firm control of price action.

Coming into June Gold prices had built a rising wedge formation up to resistance around 1880. The rising wedge is often approached with the aim of bearish reversals, and starting in the middle of last month, that’s precisely what began to show. And, here we are a month later, and that theme remains in full bloom as sellers have pushed prices down to for a test of the 1700 psychological level, which has helped to hold support into the end of the week.

The bigger question, however, is how much gas bears have left in the tank after five consecutive weeks of decline and with prices coming very close to a major spot of support on the chart, plotted around the 1680 level that I’ll look into below the next chart.

Gold Daily Chart: Rising Wedge Breakdown

gold daily chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

Taking a step back to the weekly chart highlights some significant levels that remain at play.

Last week’s low came in a key zone, spanning from 1723-1733. That didn’t hold for long, however, as sellers pushed through that this week. The next spot of support is a major one and plots from 1673 up to 1680. This is the home of two year lows in Gold prices, and its so far seen three separate tests, most recently in August of last year.

A breach below that zone is a big deal as it opens the door for a further slide, with follow-through support all the way down around 1420.

The big question is whether that break can happen now, as sellers are already fairly stretched as that big support zone around 1680 comes into the picture. I do think it will be taken out at some point, possibly even in Q3, or perhaps even around one of these Fed meetings as markets are expecting the bank to go more and more hawkish. But, for next week, I’m setting the technical forecast to neutral as the odds of a break seem unfavorable for the week ahead.

Gold Weekly Price Chart

gold weekly price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

Gold Strategy Moving Forward

Ideally, sells are triggered at or near resistance, not support. And support is somewhat of what we have to deal with at the moment with 1700 coming in to help hold the lows.

Now, that’s not to say that a strong rebound is going to develop. It might, but I don’t have enough evidence to suggest as such, so I’m keeping the forecast at neutral versus going bullish. But, the more enticing setup on the bearish side of Gold is a move up to resistance at one of these prior support zones. A show of resistance there re-opens the door for bearish trend strategies, and that move might have the motivation to test through two-year-lows.

One such zone exists between Fibonacci levels plotted at 1723-1733, and if bulls can force a strong retracement, there’s another that runs from 1763-1771. That second zone may seem a stretch, but, it’s really just a 38.2% retracement of the sell-off that started a month ago, so the bearish trend would remain in workable order even with a pullback to that zone.

Gold Four Hour Price Chart

gold four hour chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Targets 1998 High
Japanese Yen Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Targets 1998 High
2022-07-14 03:30:00
US Dollar Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: Does the Bull Stampede Have More Room to Roam?
US Dollar Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: Does the Bull Stampede Have More Room to Roam?
2022-07-13 11:30:00
Bitcoin Q3 2022 Technical Forecast
Bitcoin Q3 2022 Technical Forecast
2022-07-12 12:00:00
Oil Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: WTI Bull Trend Shows Signs of Slowing Down, Not Breaking
Oil Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: WTI Bull Trend Shows Signs of Slowing Down, Not Breaking
2022-07-12 10:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed