US Dollar Technical Forecast: At a Temporary Tipping Point

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Fundamental Forecast: Parity in Reach as Headwinds Accrue
2022-07-10 01:00:00
Live Data Coverage: June US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-07-08 11:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Weekly Technical Forecast: US Crude Tests Key Levels
2022-07-09 04:00:00
Crude Oil Update: Brent Grapples With Rampant Dollar While Supply Concerns Remain
2022-07-08 09:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-07-09 12:00:00
DAX, DOW and FTSE Choppy as Positive Jobs Report Boosts Hopes of a Soft Landing
2022-07-08 14:03:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Technical Forecast: Gold Plummets into Last Line of Defense
2022-07-08 20:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Sell-off Bringing Big Long-term Low in View
2022-07-08 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Faces Tough Odds in the Week Ahead
2022-07-09 22:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Weekly Forecast: NFP Beat Sets Up GBP for Further Downside
2022-07-08 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: June US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-07-08 11:45:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – July 2022: Good News for US Stocks, Commodity Currencies
2022-07-07 20:05:00
More View more
US Dollar Technical Forecast: At a Temporary Tipping Point

US Dollar Technical Forecast: At a Temporary Tipping Point

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD Technical Outlook:Bullish

  • US Dollar Index (DXY) looking negative in the days ahead
  • Looking for a pullback towards the June highs

US Dollar Technical Forecast: At a Temporary Tipping Point

The US Dollar Index (DXY) reversed on Friday, and despite a generally bullish NFP report the dollar quickly retraced gains it made following the release and continued in-line with the overnight reversal. The trend appears exhausted at this juncture, and on that a pullback looks to be in order.

The first area of support clocks in at the June high of 105.81. Beneath there lies a trend-line from May that could be the next stopping point should the June high be unable to hold. Would-be longs may want to look to these levels for potential entries.

As for shorts, despite a near-term bearish outlook, playing the retracement may be tricky, as the DXY may instead of decline decide to correct the upward move with sideways price action. A consolidation in place of a retracement could set up a base for another leg higher.

All-in-all, the outlook is for lower levels, sideways at best. If we see a bit more strength it may prove transient as the dollar appears exhausted. More broadly speaking the dollar is still in a strong uptrend and any weakness that materializes will likely be viewed as a dip-buying opportunity.

Advertisement

US Dollar (DXY) Daily Chart

Please add a description for the image.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Forecast for the Week Ahead: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Japanese Yen Forecast for the Week Ahead: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
2022-07-10 04:00:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Faces Tough Odds in the Week Ahead
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Faces Tough Odds in the Week Ahead
2022-07-09 22:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-07-09 12:00:00
Crude Oil Weekly Technical Forecast: US Crude Tests Key Levels
Crude Oil Weekly Technical Forecast: US Crude Tests Key Levels
2022-07-09 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR