EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: EURUSD Continues its Decline Ahead of EU CPI Next Week
2022-05-13 11:15:00
Dollar Posts Opposing Breaks with EURUSD and USDJPY, S&P 500 Tip Toes Among Bears
2022-05-13 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Update: Uncertainty Around EU Oil Ban While COVID-19 Cases Fall in Shanghai
2022-05-12 08:00:00
Crude Oil Lifted as US CPI Remains Stubbornly High and Risk Aversion Hits Equities
2022-05-12 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-05-14 08:00:00
S&P 500 Flirts with Bear Market as Wall Street Generals Get Picked Off One by One
2022-05-12 21:40:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Price Collapse Testing Critical Support
2022-05-13 20:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Breaks Lower, Will it Hold Before the Weekend Starts?
2022-05-13 03:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pound Sterling (GBP) Weekly Forecast: Stagflation and Article 16 Risks
2022-05-13 16:00:00
Bearish GBP: Rates Market Far Too Aggressive vs Cautious BoE: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-05-13 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Rolling Over, Towards Test of Support
2022-05-13 13:15:00
Dollar Posts Opposing Breaks with EURUSD and USDJPY, S&P 500 Tip Toes Among Bears
2022-05-13 02:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Indices Technical Forecast: Neutral to Bullish

  • The market posted a reversal week, but fear levels seem to still be too low
  • Could see more upside in the near-term, but watch to see if momentum wanes

S&P 500 Technical Forecast

The S&P 500 bounced hard to end last week. This put in a reversal candle for the week that is seen as suggesting more upside in the days ahead. However, at this time all that is expected is a bounce as the bear market looks set to continue until we see a capitulation low. In order for this to happen we will need to see the VIX spike and fear rise sharply. Thus far we aren’t seeing much in the way of fear.

In the near-term a recovery bounce is anticipated to at take price up to the Feb low at 4114, where a very meaningful test will take shape. At this time it is viewed as a possibly a very meaningful form of resistance that could cap the bounce before another major leg lower develops.

Even if resistance ultimately holds it may get a little rough around that line, in that price may jab above and back below, perhaps on several occasions before resistance is confirmed. But a repeated struggle around 4114 would be a good sign for would-be shorts that the bounce is ending in favor of renewed weakness.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

Please add a description for the image.

S&P 500 Chart by TradingView

Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast

TheNasdaq 100 is also bouncing from a lower parallel that has price in recovery mode as we head into a new week. On the top-side I will be watching for meaningful resistance to come in just over the 13k mark. Until then, there may be some bumps in the road if the recovery scenario is to work out, but dips are likely to be short-lived, if even they are fast and furious.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

Please add a description for the image.

Nasdaq 100 Chart by TradingView

Dow Jones Technical Forecast

The Dow Jones is already finding itself in trouble on this bounce because it was generally stronger than the other indices so the Feb low is closer at hand. Don’t be surprised to see if get recouped if the other indices are going to continue a bit higher before testing their important winter lows.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

Please add a description for the image.

Dow Jones Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

