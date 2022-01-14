News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
Euro Technical Analysis: Next Leg Lower Beginning? Setups for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2022-01-14 20:00:00
Euro Boosted by US Dollar Decline as Markets Price In Fed Rate Hikes. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-01-14 06:00:00
News
Crude Oil Surges as US Dollar Wilts Under CPI Burden. Where to Next for WTI?
2022-01-13 06:00:00
Oil Price Eyes 2021 High as RSI Pushes Toward Overbought Territory
2022-01-12 20:30:00
News
Want to Improve Financial Performance? Hire More Women
2022-01-12 16:30:00
Dow Jones Advances After Powell Testimony, Hang Seng May Follow Higher
2022-01-12 01:00:00
News
Gold Price Forecast – XAU/USD Trading Around Big Resistance
2022-01-14 19:00:00
Gold Price & Silver Technical Analysis: Running Aground into Big Resistance
2022-01-14 14:00:00
News
UK Economy Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Levels: Nov GDP + 0.9%
2022-01-14 09:00:00
US Dollar Struggles Around Powell, Brainard Nomination Hearings
2022-01-13 17:35:00
News
Dollar Slides and Nasdaq 100 Reverses as Fed Officials Lean Into March Hike
2022-01-14 04:30:00
US Dollar Struggles Around Powell, Brainard Nomination Hearings
2022-01-13 17:35:00
Gold Price Forecast – XAU/USD Trading Around Big Resistance

Gold Price Forecast – XAU/USD Trading Around Big Resistance

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Gold Price Technical Outlook: Neutral

  • Gold struggling around an important area of resistance
  • Levels, lines, and scenarios to watch in the days ahead

Gold Price Forecast – XAU/USD Testing Big Level of ‘Hidden’ Support

Last week gold shot higher, but quickly found itself at an important area of resistance. Dating to the summer gold has bumped up against the low 1830s on four occasions. The most recent instance occurring just a couple of weeks ago.

If gold can’t get over resistance in a convincing fashion soon, then look for a turn lower and more choppy price action to ensue. A turn lower would quickly have the 200-day moving average in play again at 1802, but this widely-watched average is quickly losing its impact as gold chops back and forth around it.

On the top-side, though, a breakout and close into the upper 1830s or better on a daily basis could get gold into gear. There are a couple of trend-lines we will need to be mindful of right away. Trend-lines from August and November 2020 arrive between around 1850 and 1860.

A break above those lines will bring into view the November high at 1877 as the next level of resistance. Conviction is low, however, that we will see strong follow through. It’s been a while since gold has been a market of conviction in either direction, so until it provides some evidence of changing regimes I will remain skeptical.

The play that could be of interest is if we see gold pierce through resistance in the low-mid 1830s and then quickly fail back below. This could set up near-term minded traders with a short opportunity that is consistent with the overall directionless behavior gold has been displaying.

Gold Price Daily Chart

Gold Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

