News
Euro Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Still No Rate Hike, Still No Euro Recovery
2021-12-24 20:00:00
Gold Prices Lift as the US Dollar Battles Sentiment. Will XAU/USD Break Higher?
2021-12-24 01:30:00
News
Crude Oil Price Jumps on Upbeat Outlook and Softer US Dollar. Where To For WTI?
2021-12-23 01:30:00
Crude Oil May Rise Further on EIA Cushing Inventory Levels
2021-12-22 04:30:00
News
Equities Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Fed Policy is a Bigger Threat to Equities Than Omicron
2021-12-25 01:00:00
Will the Santa Claus Rally Finally Begin? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-12-23 15:30:00
News
Gold Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Gold Fundamental Outlook Proves Mixed
2021-12-25 06:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Fed Hiking Cycle Impact on Gold
2021-12-24 11:30:00
News
GBP Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Can the Bulls Capture the Trend?
2021-12-24 22:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index at Ascending Triangle Support, USD/JPY Eyes 2021 Highs
2021-12-23 20:30:00
News
JPY Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Chart Points Higher to Kick Off the Year
2021-12-25 08:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index at Ascending Triangle Support, USD/JPY Eyes 2021 Highs
2021-12-23 20:30:00
Bitcoin Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Putting Pressure on the Long-term Trend

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Bitcoin came off quite a bit in Q4, and could continue to pressure its uptrend in the early part of Q1. This is starting to shape up as another long-term trend test, of which most often BTC has passed. Will this time be the same?

Giving the trend and support from 2020 the benefit of the doubt, a test of the 40k area could bring a bottom that helps send Bitcoin back to the upside. Ideally, we see some type of capitulation price action occur as the test unfolds, demonstrating a wash-out type low that can help clear the way for the upside.

However, should we see support get broken in convincing fashion the retracement would become rather deep for it to indicate a healthy corrective move. On a clear break of 40k the next area of support doesn’t arrive until under 29k.

From a tactical standpoint, it appears longs or would-be longs may want to lean on 40k should we see it come into play soon, but if it breaks then stepping aside for lower levels may prove the most prudent move.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Weekly Chart

BTCUSD Weekly Chart

BTC/USD Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

