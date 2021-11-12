News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Extends Its Run and EURUSD Slips 1.1450 as US Rate Forecasts Soar
2021-11-12 03:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-11 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-12 17:00:00
Brent Crude (LCOc1), S&P 500 INDEX (SPX) & GBP/USD – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-11-12 15:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-12 17:00:00
Brent Crude (LCOc1), S&P 500 INDEX (SPX) & GBP/USD – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-11-12 15:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Outlook: XAU/USD Remains Vulnerable to Dollar Strength
2021-11-12 20:00:00
Gold Price Surge Signals Markets Fear Fed Lagging on Inflation
2021-11-12 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Forecast: GBP/USD Plummets to Fresh 2021 Lows, Consolidation Ahead
2021-11-12 16:00:00
Brent Crude (LCOc1), S&P 500 INDEX (SPX) & GBP/USD – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-11-12 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-11 22:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-11-11 17:06:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 90.76%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 82.41%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/dh9QsIDRv9
  • Indices Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.47% US 500: 0.00% FTSE 100: -0.04% Germany 30: -0.05% France 40: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/6lDJATNcsD
  • it's been a big week for the Cannabis trade and there may be a new trend in town given the drivers $MSOS we had @tastytradeRyan from @tastytrade featured on the site this week to explain more behind the situation https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/guest_commentary/2021/11/11/Is-the-Catalyst-for-Cannabis-Investors-Finally-Here.html https://t.co/5JTdlWSt8L
  • OPEC released its monthly oil market report for November this week which did not contain any major revisions from the previous report. Get your market update from @WVenketas here:https://t.co/pcU6IZjdPd https://t.co/I7c4vHkfUF
  • $USD support at 95 has so far held through the session #DXY https://t.co/b933svUsdL https://t.co/PDVtr9macS
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.32% Gold: 0.17% Oil - US Crude: -0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/jJxTFZd6mW
  • A fresh YTD low for cable, having broken through the 1.3400 handle. However, this has largely been a USD story, given that EUR/GBP remained largely muted throughout the week. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/xK9JqUCYL9 https://t.co/OJ45Hv8K8B
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 90.76%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 82.41%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/HsVTM36fAL
  • #Inflation concerns are steadily overtaking the other major macro economic themes that have proved market-moving over the past weeks. Are there other macro themes we should compare to see where the market is focused? https://t.co/CcmI5ljFB9
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.66% Wall Street: 0.45% FTSE 100: -0.04% France 40: -0.09% Germany 30: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/WloZ6QvoN5
Gold Outlook: XAU/USD Remains Vulnerable to Dollar Strength

Gold Outlook: XAU/USD Remains Vulnerable to Dollar Strength

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Gold/Silver Forecast: Neutral

  • Gold (XAU/USD) remain supported as inflation expectations weigh on risk sentiment
  • Inflation, COP26 and global interest rates remain key catalysts for price action
  • Fed interest rate decision and remain key catalysts for Gold prices

To Learn More About How to Trade Gold & Other Commodities, Visit DailyFX Education

After six consecutive days of gains, Gold prices have run into a wall of resistance above the key psychological level of $1,860.

Although the combination of higher inflation numbers and geopolitical tensions continue to weigh on risk sentiment, increased expectations of higher rates have boosted the demand for precious metals which are likely to weigh on risk sentiment for the foreseeable future.

Although Gold and Silver continue to hold a reputation as a hedge against inflation, higher than expected CPI data boosted the demand for safe-haven precious metals, allowing both Gold and Silver to continue along an upward trajectory that continues to hold, at least for now.

Gold Outlook: XAU/USD Remains Vulnerable to Dollar Strength

DailyFX Economic Calendar

Gold Price Analysis:

With inflation pressures on the rise, Gold and Silver prices continue to test critical levels of support and resistance, bringing fundamentals to the forefront of risk sentiment.

From a technical standpoint, price action on the weekly chart has recently broken above trendline support with the commodity channel index (CCI) lingering in overbought territory.

Gold Weekly Chart

Gold Outlook: XAU/USD Remains Vulnerable to Dollar Strength

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

Meanwhile, after the Michigan sentiment data came in lower than expected, Gold and Silver prices rose temporarily while the CCI (commodity channel index) remained in positive territory.

After the formation of a hanging man candle on the daily chart, the probability of a correction or potential reversal of Gold may be expected if central banks agree to tighten policy.

Gold Daily Chart

Gold Outlook: XAU/USD Remains Vulnerable to Dollar Strength

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-11 22:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Testing Major Resistance
US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Testing Major Resistance
2021-11-07 08:00:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/AUD, GBP/JPY Charts to Watch
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/AUD, GBP/JPY Charts to Watch
2021-11-06 20:00:00
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: Bull Flag Suggests Elevated Prices Likely to Remain
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: Bull Flag Suggests Elevated Prices Likely to Remain
2021-11-06 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish