S&P 500's Run to Record Highs and Dollar Recovery Both Depend on Fed Taper Reaction
2021-10-30 01:15:00
2021-10-30 01:15:00
EURUSD at the Center of GDP and Rate Forecasts, Market Holding Breath for Nasdaq 100 Open
2021-10-29 02:00:00
2021-10-29 02:00:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-10-29 12:30:00
Australian Dollar Poised as Yields Roar and Oil Sinks. Will AUD/USD Get Going?
2021-10-28 06:30:00
2021-10-28 06:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for Next Week
2021-10-30 04:00:00
2021-10-30 04:00:00
Shiba Inu (SHIB), Spot Gold (XAU/USD) & NASDAQ 100 Index (NDX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-10-29 15:00:00
2021-10-29 15:00:00
Shiba Inu (SHIB), Spot Gold (XAU/USD) & NASDAQ 100 Index (NDX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-10-29 15:00:00
2021-10-29 15:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bears Push Break Ahead of the Fed - XAU/USD Levels
2021-10-29 14:30:00
2021-10-29 14:30:00
GBP Forecast: Bank of England Seen Raising Rates, GBP/USD at Risk
2021-10-29 16:00:00
2021-10-29 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook Increasingly Uncertain on Fish Wars and BoE/Fed Decisions
2021-10-29 10:54:00
2021-10-29 10:54:00
Bank of Japan (BoJ) Preview: Outlook Report to Provide Fresh Update
2021-10-28 01:00:00
2021-10-28 01:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-10-27 17:05:00
2021-10-27 17:05:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for Next Week

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for Next Week

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Indices Technical Forecast: Bullish

  • S&P 500 grinding higher in record territory
  • Dow Jones has a top-side trend-line to watch
  • Nasdaq 100 trading around prior record high

S&P 500 Technical Forecast

The S&P 500 is grinding its way higher, which is often times the case once in record territory. In the absence of any major news and selling, the market tends to have a way of ‘floating’ higher. For now, we will continue to respect the upward trend.

What could make for a continuation-style set-up, is if we see a short-term period of sidesways trading that provides a base to enter longs with levels to use for assessing risk. This could happen on top of the August record high at 4545, and if it does we will be able to use that as a backstop.

For existing longs, staying the course for now looks like the prudent move, while would-be longs may be best served waiting for the above outlined scenario. Shorts hold no appeal at this time.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

Please add a description for the image.

S&P 500 Chart by Tradingview

Dow Jones Technical Forecast

The Dow Jones looks very similar to the S&P 500, of course, and on that the same outlook applies. There is a top-side trend-line running over from the May high that may create a small bump in the road. But given it is running in the direction of the trend it isn’t viewed as significant.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

Please add a description for the image.

Dow Jones Chart by Tradingview

Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast

The Nasdaq 100 is trading around the record the August high and while it looks like it could keep on trading higher, risk/reward at the immediate moment for fresh longs isn’t appealing. For existing longs, staying the course appears a prudent play for now, with the next notable line of resistance coming via the top-side channel dating to September of last year. It currently lies around 16250.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

Please add a description for the image.

Nasdaq 100 Chart by Tradingview

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

