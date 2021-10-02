US Dollar Q4 Technical Forecast: Building for Breakout

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-10-01 16:00:00
Dollar Index (DXY), Natural Gas (LNG) & Nasdaq (U.S. Tech) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-10-01 10:56:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Torn Between Supply Fears, Grim Market Mood
2021-10-01 06:05:00
Crude Oil Price Rise Stalls Amid US Debt and Spending Fight, Output Rebound
2021-09-30 06:01:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-10-01 19:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-09-30 04:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Defends Support- XAU/USD Breakout Levels
2021-10-01 18:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-10-01 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Q4 Technical Forecast: Have GBP Bulls Run Out of Steam?
2021-10-01 19:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-10-01 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-10-01 16:00:00
USD/JPY Correction Takes Shape amid Failure to Test 2020 High
2021-10-01 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The US Dollar soared against most ASEAN currencies. USD/SGD nears current 2021 highs as USD/THB trades around the July 2017 peak. USD/PHP broke above a key triangle as USD/IDR ranged. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/mLmVJ1uHMr https://t.co/CCxWDhLsPV
  • The U.S. dollar has rallied this week putting strain on most USD crosses. Get your market update from @WVenketas here:https://t.co/6uiGZaqFzH https://t.co/7YvFImYZis
  • The Canadian Dollar has been gaining in recent days as the Loonie approaches key technical levels. USD/CAD and CAD/JPY eye pivotal resistance, AUD/CAD and EUR/CAD near familiar floors. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/E8OWpfC8kT https://t.co/fYvrL3TuoT
  • The British Pound has broken lower against USD and CAD but consolidated against NZD recently. Will GBP/NZD be the next to break? Get your $GBP market update here:https://t.co/MyCtNvLlyi https://t.co/naaRiGepui
  • Throughout the third quarter, there had been somewhat of a reversal in the reflation trade as concerns over the peak in the global growth lingered, alongside the continued spread of the Delta variant. Get your Q4 equities forecast from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/uxvBnM99B0 https://t.co/gQG75CtsPr
  • Well that won't help things for China or its US relations... https://t.co/cKix6xSYbN
  • USTR is evaluating actions over China's non-compliance -BBG
  • It is interesting that the Evergrande has not exerted much influence over the market recently, yet it is still a serious Chinese and global contagion threat. Don't forget about it
  • USTR to say China not in compliance with phrase 1 trade deal -BBG
  • The S&P 500 Index traded in line with expectations for the month of September as the stock index closed 4.76% lower. Get your market update from @RichardSnowFX here:https://t.co/Pa84N7iUxr https://t.co/L3jZyFEwpB
US Dollar Q4 Technical Forecast: Building for Breakout

US Dollar Q4 Technical Forecast: Building for Breakout

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

US Dollar Talking Points:

  • Below is a preview from the Q4 Technical Forecast for the US Dollar.
  • To access the full forecast for the US Dollar, click on the link below.

As we open the door into Q4, the US Dollar has finally broken out of the pattern of mean reversion that held so strong through the first nine months of this year.

Coming into 2021 the US Dollar had been mired in an aggressive sell-off that spanned the back nine months of last year. But support showed in USD at a very key spot on the chart in January, taken from around the 90-handle in DXY, and after starting to bounce in January, the move caught a bid in March as US Treasury Yields began to climb in anticipation of economic recovery.

But that theme fell flat in Q2, and for most of Q3, until the Fed began to gear up for an eventual move away from the ultra-loose policies that have marked their approach since the coronavirus pandemic came into the equation last March.

Towards the end of Q3, the US Dollar began to build a framework for a breakout, and that breakout hit this week as price action burst out of an ascending triangle formation. But can this continue? Will USD bulls bid the currency higher into the end of the year?

To get the full technical forecast for the US Dollar, click on the link below.

US Dollar Weekly Price Chart

US Dollar Weekly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USD, DXY on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound (GBP) Q4 Technical Forecast: Have GBP Bulls Run Out of Steam?
British Pound (GBP) Q4 Technical Forecast: Have GBP Bulls Run Out of Steam?
2021-10-01 19:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-10-01 16:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-09-30 17:10:00
Weekly Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: Bears Losing Control of Price Action
Weekly Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: Bears Losing Control of Price Action
2021-09-26 18:00:00
Advertisement