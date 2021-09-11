News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Crypto Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH) and Cardano (ADA) Key Levels

Crypto Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH) and Cardano (ADA) Key Levels

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD) Forecast: Neutral

Bitcoin (BTC/USD)

It’s been a challenging week for both major cryptocurrencies and their alt-coin counterparts after the three largest digital assets, Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH) and Cardano (ADA) gave back a portion of their recent gains.

Despite the official adoption of Bitcoin as a medium of exchange by El Salvador, bulls failed to push price action above $53,000. The strong rally came to a rapid halt, causing prices to depreciate by approximately 12% before finding stability above the key psychological level of $45,000.

On the weekly chart below, price action is currently trading between the key fibonacci retracement levels of the June – September move while the moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) continues to threaten the zero line.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Weekly Chart

Bitcoin Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

Meanwhile, on the daily time-frame, Bitcoin prices are supported by the 200-period moving average, with the short candles are likely indicative of indecision.

For now, critical support and resistance remains trapped in a confluent zone between the $43,478 and $52,939, the key fibonacci levels of the above-mentioned move.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Chart

Bitcoin Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

Meanwhile, Ether (ETH) has fallen below $4,000 but remains above both the 50 and 200-period moving average on both the daily and weekly time-frame, above the 61.8% retracement of the 2021 move at $3,046 which remains as critical support.

Should prices fall below the 50-period moving average or if the MACD crosses the zero-line from above, further downward pressure may allow sellers to drive price action back to the key psychological level of $3,200.

Ether (ETH/USD) Weekly Chart

Ethereum Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

Contrary to this, if prices rise above the 23.6% retracement of the 2020 – 2021 move, then a retest of $4,000 may be probable.

Ether (ETH/USD) Daily Chart

Ethereum Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

