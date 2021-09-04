News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar and S&P 500 Facing Directional Along With Tempo Reversals on Seasonal Shift?
2021-09-04 01:28:00
US Dollar Price Action Levels: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-09-03 21:13:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Outlook: Oil Prices Test Big Levels after US Job Data (NFP) Miss Expectations
2021-09-04 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Aug 02, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,092.50.
2021-09-02 17:23:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Gains as Crude Oil Prices Boost Energy Stocks, Hang Seng Index Eyes NFPs
2021-09-03 01:00:00
Dow Jones Industrial Average Technical Forecast Positive
2021-09-02 15:40:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Surges Post-NFP – XAU/USD Breakout Levels
2021-09-03 20:00:00
Gold Prices May Fall on US Jobs Data Even If Payrolls Disappoint
2021-09-03 06:01:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Levels: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-09-03 21:13:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Needs a Domestic Boost to Move Higher
2021-09-03 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD, EUR/USD Ahead of NFP
2021-09-03 08:11:00
Nikkei 225 Up as Japan PM Suga Quits, US Jobs Data Due. Where To For USD/JPY?
2021-09-03 07:04:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • MACD who? The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a technical indicator which simply measures the relationship of exponential moving averages (EMA). Find out how you can incorporate MACD into your trading strategy here: https://t.co/ZNs4Qi8ieG https://t.co/bZ8z9xbNQx
  • Oil prices have temporarily stalled after a dismal NFP report. Can oil prices climb higher or will bears step in? Get your weekly oil forecast from @Tams707 here: https://t.co/Vg503xe2L1 https://t.co/BnXrXCVZTO
  • Human error in the forex market is common and often leads to familiar trading mistakes. These trading mistakes crop up particularly with novice traders on a regular basis. Learn about the top ten trading mistakes and how you can avoid them here: https://t.co/i8E2AXtzF3 https://t.co/5jlgPPBm9w
  • Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilizing differing forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Learn about the top three technical analysis tools here: https://t.co/KDjIjLdTSk https://t.co/TeOum3MK1Q
  • There are three major forex trading sessions which comprise the 24-hour market: the London session, the US session and the Asian session. Learn about the characteristics of each session here: https://t.co/reRmDe1Ksp https://t.co/r9PLfqvNAg
  • Dealing with the fear of missing out – or FOMO – is a highly valuable skill for traders. Not only can FOMO have a negative emotional impact, it can cloud judgment and overshadow logic. Learn how you can control FOMO in your trading here: https://t.co/lgDf5cVYOn https://t.co/W6GGoFwiw2
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfJhp91 https://t.co/pKqtfbcSwJ
  • The US Dollar remains vulnerable to its ASEAN counterparts, with downtrends increasingly in play between USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP and USD/IDR. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/7uI6xpXy8f https://t.co/b10Q6n0Glz
  • Gold prices surged more than 9% off the August lows with the rally now probing a major resistance hurdle post-NFPs. Get your gold weekly forecast from @MBForex here: https://t.co/rj5kTFw8Wp https://t.co/O8t7vQf0tC
  • What is your forex trading style? Take the quiz and find out: https://t.co/YY3ePTpzSI https://t.co/frrUu91rbe
Crude Oil Outlook: Oil Prices Test Big Levels after US Job Data (NFP) Miss Expectations

Crude Oil Outlook: Oil Prices Test Big Levels after US Job Data (NFP) Miss Expectations

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Oil Forecast: Neutral

  • Crude oil prices return to trendline resistance after US jobs report (NFP’s) misses expectations.
  • US Crude (WTI) continues to test the key psychological level of $70 p/b, Brent Crude eyes $74
  • US Dollar weakness has supported the oil rebound, can oil maintain its bullish narrative?

Oil – US Crude (WTI) Price Action

After rebounding off of the August low, oil supply shortages supported the strong rebound in oil prices, allowing bulls to temporarily drive prices higher. However, buyers are currently facing a wall of resistance at the key psychological level of $70/b. Although price action remains above prior trendline resistance, turned support, fundamental factors may further assist in the catalyzation of price action for the short-term move.

How to Trade Oil: Crude Oil Trading Strategies & Tips

Meanwhile, the weekly chart below illustrates how Fibonacci levels from historical moves have provided additional support and resistance for oil prices over a longer period of time. Since breaking above trendline resistance, price action has been bouncing between $64.08 (support) and $75.19 (resistance), two key levels of the 2013 – 2020 move.

US Crude Oil (WTI) Weekly Chart

WTI Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

Oil prices – breakout or reversal?

While the above-mentioned levels will likely continue to provide support and resistance for the longer-term move, the daily chart provides a clearer perspective for the imminent move. After pricing in the lower-than expected US non-farm payroll report (NFP), oil prices retreated back below trendline resistance, below $70,00.

If bulls are able to push through this level, a breakout towards $75,19 may be in the cards. However, fears of higher wage inflation and increased selling pressure could result in a resumption of the bear trend and a possible retest of $66,80, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the historic move (2008 high – 2020 low).

US Crude Oil (WTI) Daily Chart

Oil Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Surges Post-NFP – XAU/USD Breakout Levels
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Surges Post-NFP – XAU/USD Breakout Levels
2021-09-03 20:00:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD Plunges on Powell- DXY Support in View
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD Plunges on Powell- DXY Support in View
2021-08-29 10:00:00
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: Downtrend Getting Tested
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: Downtrend Getting Tested
2021-08-29 04:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Tests Critical Support – Key Loonie Levels in Play
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Tests Critical Support – Key Loonie Levels in Play
2021-08-28 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude