EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Pops Above 1.1900 on Better-Than-Expected Euro Zone GDP Data
2021-07-30 09:30:00
Amazon and USDCAD Break Lower as Markets Look Further Into the Future
2021-07-30 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Price Action Mired by Shaky Risk Appetite
2021-07-31 03:00:00
Commodities Trader @Chigrl Talks FinTwit, Women and Trading
2021-07-29 19:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-07-29 20:30:00
Nasdaq 100 May Outperform the Dow Jones as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-29 06:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Forecast: Gold Tests Resistance, Can Bulls Bring the Break?
2021-07-30 20:00:00
Gold Price & Silver Technical Outlook: In Face-off with Resistance
2021-07-30 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: GBP Caution as BoE Meeting Looms
2021-07-30 16:00:00
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: Attractive at Lower Levels
2021-07-30 10:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Month-End Bounce to be Capped as Downside Risks Remain
2021-07-30 11:05:00
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-29 05:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Price Action Mired by Shaky Risk Appetite

Crude Oil Forecast: Price Action Mired by Shaky Risk Appetite

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

WEEKLY CRUDE OIL PRICE OUTLOOK – NEUTRAL

  • Crude oil prices dropped -2% in July on balance despite back-to-back weekly gains
  • The commodity has climbed 13.5% since finding support at the $66.25-price level
  • Year-to-date highs and resurfacing covid fears pose headwinds for oil price action

Crude oil price action advanced 2.4% this past week, extending its rebound to 13.5% off the 20 July swing low. Nevertheless, the commodity closed -2% lower for the month and still trades -4% below its year-to-date high near $77.00/bbl. Turbulence across crude oil prices largely follows sputtering bullish drivers as supply-demand imbalances are slowly rectified.

While outlook for crude oil and other major commodities remains generally upbeat, there is potential for WTI oil prices to continue facing headwinds and even snap back lower. This is in light of mounting concern around covid and the delta variant, which surely presents noteworthy downside risk. The Biden administration just stated, for example, that they are open to returning to lockdowns if advised by the CDC.

CRUDE OIL PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (10 FEBRUARY TO 30 JULY 2021)

Crude Oil Price Chart WTI Technical Forecast

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

Not to mention, serious technical resistance lurks above and threatens to keep a lid on crude oil price action. Technical resistance facing crude oil is roughly highlighted by the $75.25-price level and the 13 July close. This is a zone of confluence that extends all the way back to where oil peaked in 2018. The $77.00-handle and year-to-date swing high likewise underpin the technical obstacles with potential to thwart oil price gains. Similarly, the upper Bollinger Band might help contain the commodity.

Pullbacks could see the 20-day simple moving average and $72.25-price level come back into focus for crude oil bears. Breaching this support level likely opens up the door to another look at July lows around $66.25/bbl. This scenario might materialize if there is another influx of risk aversion amid deteriorating market sentiment. That said, crude oil traders might want to have the VIX Index and OVX Index near the top of the list of bellwethers for where the commodity heads next given their historically strong inverse relationship with oil price action.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

