News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Loonie, Kiwi, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-19 15:30:00
EUR/USD Outlook: Dollar Gains as Risk Appetite Wanes, ECB Rates in Focus
2021-07-19 11:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bullish Drivers to Sputter in Q3
2021-07-19 22:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Plunges into Critical Support- WTI Levels
2021-07-19 17:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 30, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 34,570.80.
2021-07-19 18:23:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, DAX 30, US Dollar, Euro, ECB, Bitcoin, Elon Musk
2021-07-19 14:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Decision Time Nears - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-07-19 18:45:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Loonie, Kiwi, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-19 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Slides on Freedom Day Fears, US Dollar Strength
2021-07-19 09:30:00
Sterling Forecast: GBP/USD Coils at Support- Cable on Breakout Watch
2021-07-18 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Nears July High with Powell on The Hill - Market Minutes
2021-07-15 17:22:00
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-15 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • (Weekly Outlook) Australian Dollar Outlook Remains Bleak: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, AUD/CAD, GBP/AUD $AUDSD $AUDJPY $UADCAD $GBPAUD https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/fx_technical_weekly/2021/07/18/Australian-Dollar-Outlook-Remains-Bleak-AUDUSD-AUDJPY-AUDCAD-GBPAUD.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr
  • The US Dollar outlook against ASEAN currencies like the Singapore Dollar, Thai Baht, Indonesian Rupiah and Philippine Peso remains bullish amid capital outflows risks as Covid cases swell. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/7rTSBqCXnM https://t.co/8sxKnkv2hv
  • The Nasdaq 100 has declined from its record high near 15,000 as risk appetite recedes across the market. Get your #Nasdaq market update from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/9DZMWwmtQJ https://t.co/fi8cM9M2bh
  • AUD/USD continues to retreat, trading as low as 0.7322 in today's session $AUDUSD https://t.co/MIPxRg3Ga4
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.57% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.17% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.05% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.72% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.89% 🇨🇦CAD: -1.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/P80UUlUl9m
  • The US 10Y Treasury Yield extends its recent decline amid COVID fears and lower global growth projections https://t.co/mhH3KmrNTH
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.12% Gold: -0.00% Silver: -1.98% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/TryP35pyCn
  • The narrative around gold prices may be shifting as delta variant concerns infect global financial markets. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/ay9gVtf4It https://t.co/Ie7mLioH1T
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.65%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 56.10%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/KdYvGDRkLB
  • Treasury Secretary Yellen urges regulators to take quick action on stablecoins - BBG
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bullish Drivers to Sputter in Q3

Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bullish Drivers to Sputter in Q3

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

CRUDE OIL FUNDAMENTAL FORECAST DOWNGRADED FOR Q3

  • WTI crude oil prices surged 25% in 2Q largely owing to supply-demand imbalances
  • OPEC+, Iran nuclear deal could drive an increase in crude oil production during Q3
  • Oil price action could face headwinds from seasonal factors or risks materializing

Crude oil prices made an explosive move higher during 2Q-2021. On balance, WTI and Brent oil surged about 25% and 21% over the last three months respectively. This aligned with our bullish fundamental forecast for the second quarter, which was largely predicated on the prospect of accelerating demand amid vaccination and reopening efforts. Due to the likelihood that bullish drivers start to sputter, however, crude oil outlook seems less sanguine for 3Q-2021. Such has already been the case with crude oil price action down nearly -10% so far this month as the commodity plunges into critical support.

Third Quarter Seasonality Points to Less Favorable Conditions for Crude Oil Prices

Crude Oil Price Chart Seasonal Performance

Historically speaking, crude oil tends to perform quite well throughout Q2 and often faces headwind in Q3. This is illustrated by the crude oil seasonality table above. Seasonally less favorable conditions for crude oil could be one force that works against bullish impetus. Average seasonal performance is arguably neutral on balance during the months of July, August, and September. Correspondingly, signs of fading upward momentum for crude oil might motivate momentum traders and speculators betting on higher prices to start unwinding their positions. That could weigh negatively on the commodity’s direction in turn.

OPEC & Allies Unwinding Oil Production Cuts, Iran Nuclear Deal to Unleash Supply

Crude Oil Price Chart OPEC Production Cuts Unwinding

More importantly, the broader direction of crude oil price action during Q3-2021 likely hinges on supply considerations from OPEC and its allies. The cartel of oil producers is expected to continue unwinding voluntary output cuts made in the wake of the covid pandemic. To be fair, this increase in oil production is anticipated to be gradual, and the oil market is very tight due to excess demand right now.

Key OPEC ministers, like Saudi Arabia’s Prince Abdulaziz, have voiced how there is a ‘need to be cautious’ with bringing back supply too. This will require considering odds of an Iran nuclear deal being reached, which would lift sanctions and see the country’s oil exports possibly double from about 1-million/bpd to 2-million/bpd. That said, crude oil prices have potential to face downward pressure in 3Q due to the risk of rising oil output.

OVX Compression Risks Brewing Complacency to the Threat of New Covid Variants

OVX Index Price Chart Crude Oil Volatility

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

It is also worth mentioning that relatively low readings of implied volatility can suggest that the market is beginning to grow complacent. After all, volatility, much like the economy, behaves in cycles. Relatively subdued volatility levels are likely to eventually mean-revert higher while comparatively elevated measurements of volatility are likely to normalize back lower. If market sentiment deteriorates broadly, that would likely send measures of volatility, like the OVX Index, snapping higher and crude oil price action tumbling lower in accordance. This brings to focus the possibility that the market may be underappreciating covid-variant risks.

To that end, it seems as though the covid delta-variant is becoming a more prevalent concern of the public. New cases of this strain have been rising rapidly, leading to delays of reopening efforts and even new lockdowns, yet the market has barely batted an eye. Seeing that renewed restrictions on economic activity to curb the spread of covid would likely send oil demand and prices sharply lower, this space is surely worth keeping near the top of the radar for crude oil outlook.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

The Most Volatile Currency Pairs and How to Trade Them
The Most Volatile Currency Pairs and How to Trade Them
2021-07-19 21:00:00
4 Effective Trading Indicators Every Trader Should Know
4 Effective Trading Indicators Every Trader Should Know
2021-07-19 19:30:00
How to Read a Candlestick Chart
How to Read a Candlestick Chart
2021-07-19 16:30:00
AUD/CAD May Be a Catch-Up Trade in Q3: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
AUD/CAD May Be a Catch-Up Trade in Q3: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-19 10:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Oil - Brent Crude