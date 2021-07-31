Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD May Stage a Rebound Near-Term on Delta Fears

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Pops Above 1.1900 on Better-Than-Expected Euro Zone GDP Data
2021-07-30 09:30:00
Amazon and USDCAD Break Lower as Markets Look Further Into the Future
2021-07-30 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Price Action Mired by Shaky Risk Appetite
2021-07-31 03:00:00
Commodities Trader @Chigrl Talks FinTwit, Women and Trading
2021-07-29 19:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-07-29 20:30:00
Nasdaq 100 May Outperform the Dow Jones as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-29 06:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Forecast: Gold Tests Resistance, Can Bulls Bring the Break?
2021-07-30 20:00:00
Gold Price & Silver Technical Outlook: In Face-off with Resistance
2021-07-30 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: GBP Caution as BoE Meeting Looms
2021-07-30 16:00:00
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: Attractive at Lower Levels
2021-07-30 10:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Month-End Bounce to be Capped as Downside Risks Remain
2021-07-30 11:05:00
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-29 05:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • USD/CAD has bounced off a key support area on Friday and could potentially charge higher in the coming week as risk-aversion over coronavirus fears has started to dominate market moves. Get your weekly CAD technical forecast from @DColmanFX here: https://t.co/bySyBXTAdr https://t.co/y6UqD0quGN
  • The Federal Reserve System (the Fed) was founded in 1913 by the United States Congress. The Fed’s actions and policies have a major impact on currency value, affecting many trades involving the US Dollar. Learn more about the Fed here: https://t.co/ADSC4sIHrP https://t.co/sPcCTQfaRd
  • The US Dollar slipped last week after the Federal Reserve calmed taper timeline talks. Friday’s non-farm payrolls figure may rekindle upside USD bets if it impressive. Get your weekly USD forecast from @FxWestwater here: https://t.co/4KDanAA0Q1 https://t.co/ZZWpIZlZBo
  • Key levels in forex tend to draw attention to traders in the market. These are psychological prices which tie into the human psyche and way of thinking. Learn about psychological levels here: https://t.co/8A1QhwMVKo https://t.co/J0F9xIw2I0
  • The Nasdaq 100 and Russell 2000 find themselves with significantly different technical formations but traders may find cause for optimism in both indices. Get your weekly equities technical forecast from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/22fvav620W https://t.co/ajXEhMQhUp
  • Becoming a forex trader means living and breathing the excitement, risk and reward of trading in the biggest and most liquid market in the world. Do you have what it takes? Read here to discover the qualities and processes it takes to build consistency: https://t.co/EfWEACQ6Cz https://t.co/wRwHXFbbBW
  • Becoming a forex trader means living and breathing the excitement, risk and reward of trading in the biggest and most liquid market in the world. Do you have what it takes? Read here to discover the qualities and processes it takes to build consistency: https://t.co/EfWEACQ6Cz https://t.co/ZWwGB8J6I7
  • Ethereum is starting to outperform Bitcoin again ahead of ETH’s latest upgrade, while Binance continues to pare back business areas amid ongoing regulatory pressure. Get your crypto forecast from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/ul4TIfI9bv https://t.co/Ht5Mr0uu91
  • Do you know how to properly Identify a double top formation? Double tops can enhance technical analysis when trading both forex or stocks, making the pattern highly versatile in nature. Learn more about the double top formation here: https://t.co/t9Flsqcxo9 https://t.co/m06h4hjwVP
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/zEEUHZBx7g https://t.co/LcfxFxFrTY
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD May Stage a Rebound Near-Term on Delta Fears

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD May Stage a Rebound Near-Term on Delta Fears

Diego Colman, Market Analyst

USD/CAD WEEKLY FORECAST: SLIGHTLY BULLISH

  • USD/CAD has bounced off support and could move higher in the week ahead
  • Risk aversion and safe-haven demand linked to concerns over rising Covid-19 cases could reinforce the rebound in the US dollar, weighing on the Canadian dollar
  • In this article we present the most relevant technical levels for USD/CAD.

Most read: USD/CAD Breaches 1.2500. What could happen next?

The USD/CAD rally that started in early June and took the price to a 5-month high of 1.2807 on July 19 has started to unravel of late, especially after this week's FOMC monetary policy announcement. At this week's conclave, the central bank left both its benchmark interest rate and asset purchase program unchanged, but noted that the U.S. economy has made some progress toward the standards needed to begin withdrawing stimulus.

Nevertheless, the Fed's message did not boost the greenback, as the FOMC chairman was quick to point out that progress is not yet significant enough to warrant a change in policy. These comments led many traders to conclude that any "tapering announcement" will come not in the next couple of months, but toward the end of the year, a scenario that may keep Treasury yields depressed for now in the United States.

All else equal, the dovishposture embraced by the Fed can be seen as a bearish catalyst for the U.S. dollar in the medium term; however, in the very short term, there are other more important issues for the currency market that may relegate monetary policy to a secondary role.

Coronavirus has become once again the main preoccupation in traders’ minds. Recently, several countries such as Australia, Japan and the Philippines have re-imposed new lockdowns to curb the spread of COVID-19.Investors believe that with the more transmissible delta variant raging in the US and other regions, it is only a matter of time before we see governments implement aggressive containment measures, especially where vaccination levels remain low. In the very near future, the threat of further lockdowns or other restrictive measures will likely dent risk appetite and dampen the prices of some commodities, such as oil, boosting the attractiveness of safe-haven currencies. This situation could bias USD/CAD higher in the coming week.

USD/CAD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Following the Fed-induced sell-off, USD/CAD appears to have found support in the 1.2420 area, where a short-term rising trendline aligns with the 50% retracement of the June/July rally. If the FX pair manages to stay above this region in the next few days, buyers could gain the upper hand and push prices towards resistance near the 1.2600/1.2650 zone. A close above this technical barrier could pave the way for a move towards the July high (1.2807).

On the flip side, if USD/CAD sinks below 1.2420 decisively, selling pressure could strengthen and drive the exchange rate towards the next floor at 1.2320 (61.8% Fib retracement). The near-term bearish case for the U.S. dollar, however, seems less likely as risk-aversion and haven demand could dominate market moves next week.

USD/CAD TECHNICAL CHART

USD/CAD Chart

Source: TradingView

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

---Written by Diego Colman, DailyFX Market Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100 and Russell 2000 Technical Forecasts for the Week Ahead
Nasdaq 100 and Russell 2000 Technical Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-07-31 10:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Price Action Mired by Shaky Risk Appetite
Crude Oil Forecast: Price Action Mired by Shaky Risk Appetite
2021-07-31 03:00:00
Gold Forecast: Gold Tests Resistance, Can Bulls Bring the Break?
Gold Forecast: Gold Tests Resistance, Can Bulls Bring the Break?
2021-07-30 20:00:00
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: Attractive at Lower Levels
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: Attractive at Lower Levels
2021-07-30 10:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish