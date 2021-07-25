News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Price Outlook Bearish Ahead of Key Eurozone Data
2021-07-25 02:00:00
EURUSD Still Owed a Breakout Post-ECB, S&P 500’s Hopes with PMIs a Long-Shot
2021-07-23 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Rally Back on Track After Bear Trap
2021-07-23 20:50:00
Oil Q3 Technical Forecast
2021-07-22 09:00:00
Wall Street
News
Delta Variant Concerns Won't Cripple Markets, US Economy - Market Minutes
2021-07-22 16:00:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-07-22 05:00:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Forecast: Risk of Volatility as Fed Meeting Looms
2021-07-24 22:00:00
Gold Price Forecast – XAU/USD Could Get Put to the Test This Week
2021-07-23 20:00:00
GBP/USD
News
British Pound (GBP) Weekly Forecast: Attempts to Recover as Sentiment Shifts
2021-07-23 16:00:00
GBP/USD Bounce Fizzles Out Despite Higher Retail Sales in June
2021-07-23 08:00:00
USD/JPY
News
USD/JPY Rate Tracks Rebound in US Yields Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
2021-07-23 15:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Mired by Yields, Flash PMIs Due
2021-07-22 22:30:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Aims at Yearly High Despite Clashing Signals

US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Aims at Yearly High Despite Clashing Signals

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

US Dollar Technical Forecast: Bullish

  • US Dollar Index (DXY) moves within 0.5% of its 2021 high
  • The DXY index is displaying conflicting technical signals
  • Downside risks present, but uptrend remains unscathed

US Dollar bulls cheered last week as the US Dollar Index (DXY) clawed its way higher. A broader rally has seen prices climb almost 4% since May. The 2021 high at 93.43 is now within striking distance, putting DXY in the spotlight this week. Eclipsing that level would mark a decisive victory for the Greenback and likely fuel further upside potential.

The US Dollar’s path higher is not without risks. While the Greenback remains in an uptrend, putting an inherently bullish bias on its near-term outlook, more upside is far from certain. Since June, prices have carved out a Rising Wedge pattern. This may lead to a reversal if the wedge’s support line gives out. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows a negative divergence, with the oscillator making lower lows alongside higher highs in price.

Despite bearish signals, the DXY’s path of least resistance likely points higher. The prevailing trend offers the best evidence for that view. As the adage goes, the trend is your friend. Moreover, a Golden Cross appears to be imminent between the 50- and 200-day Moving Averages. The high-profile technical signal has the potential to send prices charging higher. All things considered, the US Dollar’s technical outlook is positive, but traders should remain cautious given the clashing signals.

US Dollar 8-Hour Chart

US Dollar TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

