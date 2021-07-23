Gold Price Forecast – XAU/USD Could Get Put to the Test This Week

Gold Price Technical Outlook:

Gold weakness to May 2019 trend-line would be a good test

200-day has been a difficult spot to overcome near-term

FOMC meeting may get things moving with a clearer trading bias

Gold Price Forecast – Could Get Put to the Test Week

Next week’s FOMC meeting may help gold determine a clearer trading bias. Right now gold is sagging a bit and seen as potentially accelerating lower. But not too far below is a trend-line from May 2019, which if tested may present us with a clearer trading bias.

The trend-line has quite a bit of meaning given its length and recent test and hold. A decline and turn off the line could offer up a trade to the upside with good risk/reward, whether you are a short-term trader or someone looking at the potential for a big-picture rally.

If gold doesn’t hold the trend-line and 1750, then a larger move to the spring lows at 1676 could develop. This move would significantly undermine the broader outlook.

On the flip-side, should gold continue to hold around where it is, it will need to climb back above the 200-day MA and recent high at 1834 to turn bullish. Breaking out above that level would present a higher-high and a path towards the trend-line off the August high, currently situated around the 1880 level.

All-in-all, gold is in limbo in the immediate future, but with important levels on both the top and bottom-side and a catalyst (FOMC meeting), we could soon have a sturdy trading bias.

Gold Price Daily Chart

Gold Chart by TradingView

