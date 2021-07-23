News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Still Owed a Breakout Post-ECB, S&P 500’s Hopes with PMIs a Long-Shot
2021-07-23 02:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Mired by Yields, Flash PMIs Due
2021-07-22 22:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Rally Back on Track After Bear Trap
2021-07-23 20:50:00
Oil Q3 Technical Forecast
2021-07-22 09:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Delta Variant Concerns Won't Cripple Markets, US Economy - Market Minutes
2021-07-22 16:00:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-07-22 05:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast – XAU/USD Could Get Put to the Test This Week
2021-07-23 20:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) and Silver (XAG/USD) at Critical Levels ahead of FOMC
2021-07-23 11:25:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Weekly Forecast: Attempts to Recover as Sentiment Shifts
2021-07-23 16:00:00
GBP/USD Bounce Fizzles Out Despite Higher Retail Sales in June
2021-07-23 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Tracks Rebound in US Yields Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
2021-07-23 15:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Mired by Yields, Flash PMIs Due
2021-07-22 22:30:00
Gold Price Forecast – XAU/USD Could Get Put to the Test This Week

Gold Price Forecast – XAU/USD Could Get Put to the Test This Week

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Gold Price Technical Outlook:

  • Gold weakness to May 2019 trend-line would be a good test
  • 200-day has been a difficult spot to overcome near-term
  • FOMC meeting may get things moving with a clearer trading bias

Gold Price Forecast – Could Get Put to the Test Week

Next week’s FOMC meeting may help gold determine a clearer trading bias. Right now gold is sagging a bit and seen as potentially accelerating lower. But not too far below is a trend-line from May 2019, which if tested may present us with a clearer trading bias.

The trend-line has quite a bit of meaning given its length and recent test and hold. A decline and turn off the line could offer up a trade to the upside with good risk/reward, whether you are a short-term trader or someone looking at the potential for a big-picture rally.

If gold doesn’t hold the trend-line and 1750, then a larger move to the spring lows at 1676 could develop. This move would significantly undermine the broader outlook.

On the flip-side, should gold continue to hold around where it is, it will need to climb back above the 200-day MA and recent high at 1834 to turn bullish. Breaking out above that level would present a higher-high and a path towards the trend-line off the August high, currently situated around the 1880 level.

All-in-all, gold is in limbo in the immediate future, but with important levels on both the top and bottom-side and a catalyst (FOMC meeting), we could soon have a sturdy trading bias.

Gold Price Daily Chart

Gold Chart

Gold Chart by TradingView

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Gold
Bullish