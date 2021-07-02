News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-07-02 20:00:00
US Dollar Pressured as Unemployment Rate Ticks Higher to 5.9%
2021-07-02 13:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Robinhood IPO, Non-Farm Payrolls & OPEC+ – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-07-02 15:34:00
Breaking: Oil Prices Jump as OPEC+ Agree Oil Production Increase
2021-07-01 11:05:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: June US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-07-02 11:30:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil and Energy Stocks Gain on OPEC+ Deal Struggle Prior to NFPs
2021-07-02 00:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Q3 Technical Forecast: Gold Technical Outlook Took a Big Hit
2021-07-02 21:00:00
Gold, Silver Price Pullback Could Provide Attractive Opportunities in Q3
2021-07-02 19:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-07-02 20:00:00
US Dollar Pressured as Unemployment Rate Ticks Higher to 5.9%
2021-07-02 13:05:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-07-02 20:00:00
Live Data Coverage: June US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-07-02 11:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The broader DXY Index erases intraday gains as the unemployment rate climbs to 5.9%. Get your market update from @RichDvorakFX here:https://t.co/nYLobXeONI https://t.co/AnAHRJEUxO
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.90% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.89% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.75% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.49% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.45% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ltFDaYvbgH
  • Wow, good games today. Good luck tomorrow if your team is on deck
  • $EURCAD may be slipping Closed at lowest since February 2020 after weeks of persistent consolidation Still, prices unable to breach lows from May 2021 Rectangle chart pattern could be in the making Positive RSI divergence persisting though #CAD #CrudeOil #Euro https://t.co/5hg8gfR6NO
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.67% Gold: 0.65% Oil - US Crude: -0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/V56n51i3HX
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.71%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 68.88%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/BZS5xhvopE
  • The US Dollar had everything aligned to its favor through the first half of 2021 and yet the currency struggled to gain serious traction. What does Q3 hold for $USD market update from @JohnKicklighter here:https://t.co/yeJVoqFPR7 https://t.co/hP5DyuxElc
  • OPEC+ output decision delayed until Monday as differences remain. Focus is on UAE delegates demanding their production baseline be adjusted higher as this would yield reduced output cuts for the nation. All other OPEC+ members support the current JMMC proposal. #Oil #OPEC #OOTT
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.22% Germany 30: 0.16% France 40: 0.13% Wall Street: -0.00% US 500: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/RheNIIdNT6
  • Yen weakness returned in Q2 as the risk-on trade ran with a full head of steam. US equities notched fresh all-time-highs. Get your market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/BLEgR9KGJK https://t.co/txSeRkduTv
Gold Q3 Technical Forecast: Gold Technical Outlook Took a Big Hit

Gold Q3 Technical Forecast: Gold Technical Outlook Took a Big Hit

Paul Robinson, Strategist

For quite some time, despite not making any headway, gold still looked poised for higher prices, but that outlook recently took a big hit at the June Fed meeting. The one-week decline of 6% in June was the largest 5-day loss since markets freaked out in March 2020.

There is a slope that could become pivotal in the coming period, rising up from May 2019. If that can’t keep the price buoyed, then XAU/USD may be looking to support right around the 1675 level. There was some play on this as resistance around the time Covid hit markets and then not long after as support. It also put a floor in twice in March.

Stabilizing around one of the aforementioned areas of support will be a starter for gold to possibly keep its longer-term trend intact, but there will still be much work to be done before it can embark on another bull market leg.

Another potential scenario is that we see horizontal support, and the trendline off of the summer 2020 high, keep prices confined and wedging towards the apex of a triangle pattern. This will likely take a while to form, but something to keep on our minds as we progress through the back half of the year.

For the next quarter, the technical outlook doesn’t appear set to offer any real clean looks, so we might need to be patient before establishing a firmer intermediate-term trading bias.

Gold Weekly Chart

Gold Q3 Technical Forecast: Gold Technical Outlook Took a Big Hit

Source: TradingView

To read the full Gold forecast including the fundamental outlook, download our new 3Q trading guide from the DailyFX Free Trading Guides!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Rangebound Ahead of June US NFP
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Rangebound Ahead of June US NFP
2021-06-27 16:00:00
Australian Dollar Technical Outlook: AUD/USD Outlook Brightens as Key Trendline is Recaptured
Australian Dollar Technical Outlook: AUD/USD Outlook Brightens as Key Trendline is Recaptured
2021-06-27 04:00:00
Sterling Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Recovery at Risk - Pound Levels
Sterling Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Recovery at Risk - Pound Levels
2021-06-26 22:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Index Forecast: "Shooting Star" Warns of Pullback But Uptrend Remains Intact
Nasdaq 100 Index Forecast: "Shooting Star" Warns of Pullback But Uptrend Remains Intact
2021-06-26 10:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish