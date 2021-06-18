Gold Price Forecast – Big Down Week Has XAU Nearing Trend Test

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-06-18 16:40:00
EUR/USD Faces First Oversold RSI Reading Since February 2020
2021-06-18 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Does Fed's Accelerated Timeline Impact the US Dollar? - Market Minutes
2021-06-17 18:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Pull Back as USD Gains, But Uptrend Remains Intact
2021-06-17 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Wall Street since Oct 30 when Wall Street traded near 26,509.50.
2021-06-18 16:23:00
Stock Market Forecast: Amazon's Prime Day is Making Retailer History
2021-06-18 14:20:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast – Big Down Week Has XAU Nearing Trend Test
2021-06-18 20:00:00
Gold Prices May Bounce as Markets Digest Fed Policy Pivot
2021-06-18 07:03:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/USD since Apr 12 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37.
2021-06-18 18:23:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-06-18 16:40:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: Bank of Japan Extends Easy Policy, USD/JPY Unfazed
2021-06-18 04:00:00
USD/JPY Fails at Resistance and Pivots Lower, but the Underlying Trend Remains Bullish
2021-06-17 21:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.19% Silver: -0.41% Gold: -0.57% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/J6vFrm0Psb
  • Post-Fed, plunging commodity prices are weighing down growth-sensitive currencies like the Canadian Dollar. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/RwM9qu0Zjv https://t.co/u6WFpqfcdZ
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Gold are long at 85.22%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 70.57%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/O3dA4qOEid
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.14% FTSE 100: 0.09% Germany 30: 0.06% Wall Street: -0.02% US 500: -0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/MFEjkHP34f
  • Fed's Kashkari: Maximum employment means at the very least back to pre-COVID levels of employment
  • Fed's Kashkari: - I am opposed to rate hikes at least through 2023 - The labor market is still in a deep hole; it will take some time to get people reattached to the work force
  • Fed's Kashkari: - The Fed's interest rate dot plot has provided too-hawkish guidance in the past, I am in favor of getting rid of it - I don't believe the Delta variant of COVID will force the US to return to lockdown
  • Fed's Kashkari: - The Fed is in a decent financial position, therefore it is fine to talk about tapering monthly asset purchases - I am not seeing evidence of unanchored inflation expectations, but if that does occur then we would need to adjust
  • Fed's Kashkari: - The benefits of reducing MBS purchases first would be modest - It may take longer than September to judge progress on labor supply
  • Fed's Kashkari: - Fed funds rate should remain unchanged through 2023 - When it is time to taper, the best case scenario is to stick to the same plan as before
Gold Price Forecast – Big Down Week Has XAU Nearing Trend Test

Gold Price Forecast – Big Down Week Has XAU Nearing Trend Test

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Gold Price Technical Outlook:

  • Gold’s big losses last week took market by surprise
  • 2019 trend-line to come into play soon
Advertisement

Gold Price Forecast – Big Down Week Has XAU Nearing Trend Test

Last week gold was crushed, with it having one of its worst weeks since Coronavirus hit last year. The downdraft has important longer-term trend support in view. There lies not far below a trend-line from May 2019.

With the trend-line around the 1745 mark, give or take a few handles, it is very likely to get tested here shortly. Initially, it will be respected as support. The thinking is that at the very least it will impede downward momentum even if support is to eventually break.

With that in mind, from a tactical standpoint there are some considerations to have depending on the stance. If already short from higher prices, then looking to this as a potential profit objective, and or as a spot to initiate some sort of trailing stop strategy makes sense.

From the perspective of entering fresh shorts, at the swing level (a few days to weeks), the risk/reward isn’t particularly appealing with significant support not too far away. Waiting for further cues appears to be a prudent approach. Very short-term minded traders (<1 day) may want to continue playing the downward momentum.

For would-be longs, the trend-line could offer up a line-in-the-sand from which to initiate a good/reward entry. It may be preferred to wait and see if price reacts sharply off the trend-line first, but different entry tactics can be used.

A decline below the trend-line will be reason for the downward bias to intensive towards strong support around 1676. This will keep shorts in the game for a bit longer before another important level to watch comes into play.

Gold Price Daily Chart

Gold Chart

Gold Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Outlook: DXY Defends 2021 Open Support- USD Levels for FOMC
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Defends 2021 Open Support- USD Levels for FOMC
2021-06-13 10:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Testing Range Boundaries
British Pound (GBP) Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Testing Range Boundaries
2021-06-12 22:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Index Forecast: Eyeing All-Time Highs after
Nasdaq 100 Index Forecast: Eyeing All-Time Highs after "Double Bottom" Formation
2021-06-12 09:00:00
USD/CAD Technical Forecast: Range Break Could Lead to Big Squeeze
USD/CAD Technical Forecast: Range Break Could Lead to Big Squeeze
2021-06-12 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish