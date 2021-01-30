News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Technical Euro Forecast: It's a Mixed Bag
2021-01-31 03:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD to Shrug Off Any Hints of an ECB Interest Rate Cut
2021-01-31 01:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Backwardation Hints at Gains with OPEC JMMC on Tap
2021-01-30 08:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-01-28 22:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Forecast: Will There be Another 10 Percent Price Drop?
2021-01-30 12:00:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-01-29 09:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Is Gold at Risk From a US Dollar Turning Point?
2021-01-30 19:00:00
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: Silver Bid, Gold/Silver Ratio Breaks Down
2021-01-29 20:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Technical Euro Forecast: It's a Mixed Bag
2021-01-31 03:00:00
Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD, Short & Medium-term Charts to Watch
2021-01-30 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Technical Euro Forecast: It's a Mixed Bag
2021-01-31 03:00:00
US Recession Watch, January 2021 - Slowing Growth Evident as Calendar Turns
2021-01-29 19:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • There are three major forex trading sessions which comprise the 24-hour market: the London session, the US session and the Asian session. Learn about the characteristics of each session here: https://t.co/reRmDe1Ksp https://t.co/sZ88nKidjM
  • Get your snapshot update of the of market open and closing times for each major trading hub around the globe here: https://t.co/BgZLFljIhZ https://t.co/CAQVI3CtDv
  • What's the difference between leading and lagging indicators? Find out from here: https://t.co/vGx8HCagF5 https://t.co/1lYPz853A3
  • Currency exchange rates are impacted by several factors. Are different world leaders a contributing factor? Find out here: https://t.co/4jsORznRTE https://t.co/4XiN5lvmid
  • Human error in the forex market is common and often leads to familiar trading mistakes. These trading mistakes crop up particularly with novice traders on a regular basis. Learn about the top ten trading mistakes and how you can avoid them here: https://t.co/i8E2AXtzF3 https://t.co/BJVl3ila2I
  • Get your snapshot update of the of relative currency strength and exchange status from around the globe here: https://t.co/H19vRDCpUJ https://t.co/vMxG0Ao2io
  • The ISM manufacturing index plays an important role in forex trading, with ISM data influencing currency prices globally. Learn about the importance of the ISM manufacturing index here: https://t.co/Xr3xtoFpZy https://t.co/wBA0zHJWhc
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfJhp91 https://t.co/3FOvfH4pMe
  • Looking for a new way to trade reversals? One of the most used reversal candle patterns is known as the Harami. Like most candlestick formation patterns, the Harami tells a story about sentiment in the market. Get better with trading reversals here: https://t.co/rfwUWJfbz9 https://t.co/PIgONuFzdV
  • Knowing how to accurately value a stock enables traders to identify and take advantage of opportunities in the stock market. Find out the difference between a stock's market and intrinsic value, and the importance of the two here: https://t.co/QszmdZFxlk https://t.co/ZdpmI6D07x
Weekly Technical Euro Forecast: It's a Mixed Bag

Weekly Technical Euro Forecast: It's a Mixed Bag

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement
Weekly Technical Euro Forecast: It's a Mixed Bag

Technical Forecast for the Euro: Neutral

  • Selection matters in the EUR-crosses, as each major pair is seemingly in its own world. EUR/USD has struggled while EUR/JPY has rallied, and EUR/GBP is still in Brexit’s thrall.
  • Significant technical levels have been reached in each of the three major EUR-crosses in recent days.
  • The IG Client Sentiment Index suggests that most EUR-crosses have a mostly bullish trading bias.

Euro Proves Relatively Boring

January was an exciting month for many reasons, and for the Euro, this was true to vary degrees, but mostly negative. Coronavirus vaccination rates have been incredibly slow across Europe, much slower than the UK and the US. With lockdowns ongoing, economic data remains sluggish, providing little reason for traders to lift the Euro higher. But then again, the Euro hasn’t made much progression or regression either: neither EUR/JPY nor EUR/USD rates moved in excess of +/-1% in January, while EUR/GBP rates were barely outside of this range, down by -1.02%.

Eurozone Economic Calendar Week Ahead

The coming week may not have a European Central Bank meeting on the docket, but it has the two other most important events and/or data releases in any given month: a GDP report and an inflation report. 4Q’20 Eurozone GDP will be released on Tuesday, February 2, and like many other developed countries or regions, a sharp deceleration is anticipated relative to 3Q’20. Unfortunately for the Eurozone, the deceleration appears to have been so intense that the Bloomberg consensus forecast foresees the quarterly growth rate dipping to -1.2% from +12.5% while the yearly rate is due in at -5.4% versus -4.3%.

While the GDP report is covering old data, the upcoming Eurozone inflation report covers January. The release on Wednesday, February 3 will also come alongside the final January Eurozone PMI figures, and between the two, market participants will have a well-rounded view of the near-term economic environment facing ECB policymakers.

It’s worth noting that ECB policymakers have been trying to undercut the Euro exchange rate, having called for an exchange rate study to understand why EUR/USD remains so high despite the Federal Reserve running higher interest rates than the ECB, the US economy having higher inflation than the Eurozone, and the US economy growing faster than the Eurozone. Furthermore, ECB officials purportedly have suggested that markets are underpricing the odds of another rate cut in the coming months.

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (January 2020 to January 2021) (CHART 1)

Weekly Technical Euro Forecast: It's a Mixed Bag

EUR/USD rates fell by -0.68% in January, with the monthly high coming within the first few trading days of the year. Since then, an intramonth downtrend has led to minor weakness but no significant technical damage, insofar as the pair remains above the September 2020 high as well as a cluster of both short- and longer-term Fibonacci levels.

EUR/USD rates are below their daily EMA envelope, which is in bearish sequential order, but the differential between the 5-EMA and the 21-EMA is but 4-pips, a sign that bearish momentum lacks conviction. Similarly, daily MACD has started to slip below its signal line, but without any vigor. Counter to these indicators, daily Slow Stochastics continues to rise towards its median line.

All things considered, this could simply be a period of digestion following the breakout from the July-December 2020 range, which formed after breaking the descending trendline from the 2008 and 2014 highs.

IG Client Sentiment Index: EUR/USD Rate Forecast (January 29, 2021) (Chart 2)

Weekly Technical Euro Forecast: It's a Mixed Bag

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 36.09% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.77 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 13.60% lower than yesterday and 16.00% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.22% lower than yesterday and 3.39% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

EUR/JPY RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: Daily CHART (January 2020 to January 2021) (CHART 3)

Weekly Technical Euro Forecast: It's a Mixed Bag

Unlike EUR/USD or EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY rates traded higher in January, adding +0.78%. The pair has traded back to a confluence of resistance, the rising trendline from the October and November 2020 lows, the area between the 2020 and early-2021 highs, and the rising trendline from the July 2012 and June 2016 lows (the last of which is the most important). Should EUR/JPY rates climb through this area over the coming sessions, it would be the clearest signal yet that the pair is turning through a long-term bottoming effort.

EUR/JPY rates are above their daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, which is in bullish sequential order. Daily MACD is rising above its signal line, having failed to make headway in bearish territory. Daily Slow Stochastics are leading the pack, surging through their median line in recent days. With equity markets showing resiliency despite volatility, EUR/JPY rates may have cross-asset tailwinds at their back.

IG Client Sentiment Index: EUR/JPY Rate Forecast (January 29, 2021) (Chart 4)

Weekly Technical Euro Forecast: It's a Mixed Bag

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 28.37% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.52 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 11.30% lower than yesterday and 14.29% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.67% higher than yesterday and 15.47% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP Technical Analysis: Daily Rate Chart (January 2020 to January 2021) (Chart 5)

Weekly Technical Euro Forecast: It's a Mixed Bag

EUR/GBP rates settled lower by -1.02% over the course of the month, with the British Pound relieved of the burden of a potential ‘no deal, hard Brexit.’ The pair has started to crack down through multi-month range support near 0.8865, which has proved itself numerous times since May 2020. EUR/GBP rates remain below their daily EMA envelope, which is in bearish sequential order. Daily Slow Stochastics are nestled in oversold territory, while daily MACD is trending lower in bearish territory. The path of least resistance appears to be to the downside.

IG Client Sentiment Index: EUR/GBP Rate Forecast (January 29, 2021) (Chart 6)

Weekly Technical Euro Forecast: It's a Mixed Bag

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 55.12% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.23 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 7.66% lower than yesterday and 5.24% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.61% higher than yesterday and 9.24% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall.

Positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed EUR/GBP trading bias.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD, AUD/CAD Key Chart Patterns. Are Breakdowns Looming?
AUD/USD, AUD/CAD Key Chart Patterns. Are Breakdowns Looming?
2021-01-31 04:00:00
Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD, Short & Medium-term Charts to Watch
Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD, Short & Medium-term Charts to Watch
2021-01-30 22:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Will There be Another 10 Percent Price Drop?
Dow Jones Forecast: Will There be Another 10 Percent Price Drop?
2021-01-30 12:00:00
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: Silver Bid, Gold/Silver Ratio Breaks Down
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: Silver Bid, Gold/Silver Ratio Breaks Down
2021-01-29 20:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
USD/CAD
Mixed
USD/JPY
Mixed
USD/CHF
Bearish
GBP/USD
Bullish
AUD/USD
Bullish