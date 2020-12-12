News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD May Come Under Pressure as Post-Brexit Talks Currently Look Likely to Fail
2020-12-11 12:00:00
EURUSD and GBPUSD Outlook Remains Tumultuous with Brexit and Fed Ahead
2020-12-11 04:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Will WTI Rise into 2021? Technical Signals Mixed
2020-12-12 05:00:00
Gold Prices Struggle Despite Dollar Declines, Crude Oil Turns to US Sentiment
2020-12-11 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones Hinge On Stimulus Talks as Covid-19 Cases Surge
2020-12-10 08:00:00
Dow Jones Pullback Sets A Sour Tone for Nikkei 225, Straits Times Index
2020-12-08 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Boosted by Risk-Off Move, US Dollar May Hinder XAUUSD Rally Next Week
2020-12-11 20:00:00
Gold Price Rebound Unravels Ahead of Fed’s Last Meeting for 2020
2020-12-11 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: Sterling Slammed - GBP/USD Seeks Support
2020-12-11 16:30:00
EURUSD and GBPUSD Outlook Remains Tumultuous with Brexit and Fed Ahead
2020-12-11 04:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-10 12:15:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Consolidates within Bearish Rectangle Pattern
2020-12-09 11:03:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • A currency carry trade involves borrowing a low-yielding currency in order to buy a higher yielding currency in an attempt to profit from the interest rate differential. Find out if the carry trade suits your trading style here: https://t.co/7t4BzmLg8w https://t.co/enWcPnXVpH
  • Human error in the forex market is common and often leads to familiar trading mistakes. These trading mistakes crop up particularly with novice traders on a regular basis. Learn about the top ten trading mistakes and how you can avoid them here: https://t.co/i8E2AXtzF3 https://t.co/91lOLbl35Z
  • The Japanese Yen looks set to gain ground against the US Dollar and British Pound. However, the Euro may extend its run higher against the haven-associated currency. Get your $JPY market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/SLg9yuXHmS https://t.co/IvKjOz0DFk
  • Pfizer receives emergency use authorization from the FDA for its Covid-19 vaccine - The New York Times
  • RT @Reuters: The U.S. FDA approved Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, with the first vaccinations expected within days https:/…
  • Gold and silver look set to extend their strong performance in December as both precious metals remain perched above key support at the sentiment-defining 200-day moving average. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/48eJQ69oSp https://t.co/Joc8JiJZ6R
  • Next to the Thai Baht, the Malaysian #Ringgit was the second best-performing Asian currency against the US Dollar this week, following gains in the local stock market index. To that end, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI index rose for a 6th consecutive week, last matched in 2018 https://t.co/RxeSSIfZD1
  • South Korea reports record Covid cases at 950 - BBG
  • While losses in the US Dollar have been persistent within the ASEAN realm, is downside momentum fading in USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR and USD/PHP? What are key levels to watch? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/IjeBIXsKfl https://t.co/Q2i3HGjGRS
  • Supreme Court rejects Texas-led effort to overturn Biden’s victory - Politico
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Will WTI Rise into 2021? Technical Signals Mixed

Crude Oil Price Outlook: Will WTI Rise into 2021? Technical Signals Mixed

2020-12-12 05:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Crude Oil Technical Forecast – Neutral

  • Crude oil prices attempting to push higher post resistance breakout
  • Doji on weekly setting hints at indecision, moving averages do not
  • Momentum fading on the daily chart as prices eye February highs
Advertisement

WTI crude oil prices may be setting the foundations for a further push to the upside heading into the last few weeks of 2020. On the weekly chart below, oil has climbed above the 42.40 – 45.15 inflection zone that was established back in late 2018 when prices bottomed about two years ago. This has subsequently exposed the former 50.63 – 53.58 support zone which could come into play as new resistance.

A couple of fundamental drivers pushing energy prices higher recently are a combination of OPEC+ tapering projections for 2021, US fiscal stimulus expectations and the early phases of a rollout in a Covid vaccine. Now, prices have also climbed above the 20-period and 50-period Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) on the weekly chart below. Underpinning support to the upside is a bullish ‘Golden Cross’ formed by the SMAs.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Don’t give into despair, make a game plan
Get My Guide

However, a Doji candle seems to have been established which is a sign of indecision. At times, this candle can signal a turning point depending on the location. In this case, it may hint at a top, especially if prices decline in the coming weeks. Further gains on the other hand would overturn the implications of this candlestick pattern, opening the door to an upside focus.

WTI Crude Oil Weekly Chart

WTI Crude Oil Chart

Crude Oil Chart Created in TradingView

Crude Oil Technical Outlook

Zooming in on the daily chart for a more immediate picture, I have pointed out negative RSI divergence, a sign of fading upside momentum. This can at times precede a turn lower and such an outcome could place the focus on the 20-day and 50-day SMAs which have also formed a Golden Cross recently. These offer conflicting signals after prices pushed beyond the 41.60 – 43.75 resistance zone.

The December 10th candle was important as it closed above highs set in late November and earlier this month. However, the subsequent candle on Friday does not inspire confidence in confirming the breakout. As such, traders ought to take recent price action in crude oil prices with a grain of salt. In the event of a deeper pullback in energy prices, keep a close eye on the 33.66 – 36.15 support zone.

Oil - US Crude MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 31% -16% 0%
Weekly -14% 6% -4%
How can retail positioning drive crude oil ahead?
Get My Guide

WTI Crude Oil Daily Chart

WTI Crude Oil Chart

Crude Oil Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Technical Outlook – Australian Dollar May Experience Setback vs US Dollar
AUD/USD Technical Outlook – Australian Dollar May Experience Setback vs US Dollar
2020-12-11 23:00:00
British Pound Forecast: Sterling Slammed - GBP/USD Seeks Support
British Pound Forecast: Sterling Slammed - GBP/USD Seeks Support
2020-12-11 16:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-10 12:15:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2020-12-06 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Mixed