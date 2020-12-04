News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Faces Its Historical Range Midpoint as Resistance with Dollar Sliding Into NFPs
2020-12-04 04:30:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Surges to Fresh 2020 Highs- Breakout Levels
2020-12-03 18:06:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Turned? Crude Oil Looking to Extend Gains After OPEC+ Deal
2020-12-04 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Flag Outside of Range - Why a Breakout May Fail
2020-12-03 16:58:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-12-04 03:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-12-03 21:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Turned? Crude Oil Looking to Extend Gains After OPEC+ Deal
2020-12-04 06:00:00
Gold Price Rebound Brings Former Support Zone on Radar
2020-12-03 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Sterling Nearing Big Breakout Level vs Dollar
2020-12-03 13:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Waiting for Outcome of EU-UK Trade Talks
2020-12-03 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Bias Remains Lower, Key Support Eyed
2020-12-03 12:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-02 22:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Recessions can devastate the economy and disrupt the fortunes of individuals, businesses, and investors. But economic decline in the business cycle is inevitable, and your trading can be defined by how you respond to crisis. learn how to prepare here: https://t.co/e4CnobJCss https://t.co/II37qTqX0K
  • The US Dollar and the S&P 500 index exhibited high negative correlation over the past 12 months, with a correlation coefficient of -0.80. https://t.co/iBUCn5UWYp
  • Dividend investing is the practice of investing in dividend-paying stocks. Why should you invest in dividend stocks? Find out: https://t.co/v8jRlj0OvP https://t.co/FFK8cL1eMd
  • Check out today's commodities briefing below! #Gold #CrudeOil #OPEC #XAUUSD #NFP - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2020/12/04/Gold-Prices-Turned-Crude-Oil-Looking-to-Extend-Gains-After-OPEC-Deal.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/mjP8cR5y5C
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 94.41%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 73.14%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/8KhdKttaUT
  • Cyclical and non-cyclical stocks can help diversify a trader’s equity portfolio. Get your guide to understanding these stocks here: https://t.co/h7BKTd2J8N https://t.co/0lYdB9y82G
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.03% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.04% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.11% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.19% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/VAKvRq8IX7
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.33% US 500: 0.14% Wall Street: 0.10% France 40: -0.25% Germany 30: -0.30% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/dZyZx2pzQy
  • The Dollar is proving more responsive to fundamentals than risk assets like the S&P 500. Will Friday NFPs push $EURUSD above the midpoint of its historical range? My article and video for Friday: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/12/04/EURUSD-Faces-Its-Historical-Range-Midpoint-as-Resistance-with-Dollar-Sliding-Into-NFPs.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/98OsWsb7ik
  • RBI sees FY21 GDP at -7.5% versus -9.5% prior -BBG
Gold Prices Turned? Crude Oil Looking to Extend Gains After OPEC+ Deal

Gold Prices Turned? Crude Oil Looking to Extend Gains After OPEC+ Deal

2020-12-04 06:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Gold, Crude Oil, OPEC+, Covid Vaccine, NFPs, Technical Analysis - Talking Points:

  • Gold prices extend gains following bullish signals in retail bets
  • Crude oil surges after OPEC+ output deal, eyeing NFPs ahead
  • XAU/USD confirmed wedge breakout, SMAs hint WTI may rise
Advertisement

Gold prices extended gains for a third consecutive day, as expected from earlier this week based on signals in retail trader positioning. The anti-fiat yellow metal capitalized on weakness in the US Dollar as well as a pullback in longer-dated Treasury yields. Crude oil prices marched higher as well, especially during Friday’s Asia Pacific trading session as the commodity climbed over 1.5 percent.

WTI surged in the aftermath of OPEC+ reaching a compromise to taper output cuts in January by 500k barrels per day. This was smaller than expected as participating nations avoided a deal breakdown. The impact on supply coupled with vaccine progress helped push near-term crude oil futures contracts above longer-dated ones. As a result of the outlook, spreads between January 2021/2022 WTI hit the highest since early 2020.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Don’t give into despair, make a game plan
Get My Guide

Despite news that Pfizer will cut its coronavirus vaccine distribution target by half, Wall Street futures are pointing slightly higher heading into the European and North American trading sessions. This might have been due to reports from Moderna that its vaccine has the potential for durable immunity. Candidates from an earlier trial experienced ‘high levels of neutralizing antibodies’ 3 months following their first dose (of two).

All eyes for commodity traders will turn to US non-farm payrolls data over the remaining 24 hours. Jobs growth is expected to slow to 475k in November from 638k prior as unemployment ticks lower to 6.8% from 6.9%. A disappointing outcome could risk capping gains in crude oil with a reaction in XAU/USD looking more unclear. A stronger US Dollar could hurt the yellow metal, but falling Treasury yields may offset losses.

Gold Technical Analysis

Gold prices have confirmed a breakout above a bullish Falling Wedge chart pattern, opening the door to extending gains. However, the 20-day and 50-day Simple Moving Averages remain key places of immediate resistance. These could keep the focus for XAU/USD tilted to the downside as the yellow metal faces the former 1848 – 1863 support zone which may stand in the way as new resistance.

Gold BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -6% 17% -2%
Weekly -13% 21% -8%
How can retail positioning drive gold prices?
Get My Guide

XAU/USD Daily Chart

Gold Prices Turned? Crude Oil Looking to Extend Gains After OPEC+ Deal

Chart Created Using TradingView

Crude Oil Technical Analysis

Crude oil is attempting to close above the November 25th high, exposing the 49.42 inflection point. This follows the emergence of a bullish ‘Golden Cross’ after the short-term 20-day SMA crossed above the medium-term 50-day one. While this may signal more gains to come, do note that negative RSI divergence shows that upside momentum is fading.

WTI Crude Oil Daily Chart

Gold Prices Turned? Crude Oil Looking to Extend Gains After OPEC+ Deal

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD May Rise, Overbought Conditions Eyed
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD May Rise, Overbought Conditions Eyed
2020-12-04 00:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rise on OPEC+ Deal, Lasting Gains Are Suspect
Crude Oil Prices May Rise on OPEC+ Deal, Lasting Gains Are Suspect
2020-12-03 07:02:00
AUD/NZD Bounces but Incoming Death Cross May Keep Outlook Bearish
AUD/NZD Bounces but Incoming Death Cross May Keep Outlook Bearish
2020-12-03 00:00:00
Silver Boosted on Renewed Stimulus Hopes, Equities Focus on AU GDP Next
Silver Boosted on Renewed Stimulus Hopes, Equities Focus on AU GDP Next
2020-12-02 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Oil - US Crude
Mixed