EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Euro Enters Week with Uncertainty

Euro enters week with a bit of uncertainty

EUR/USD leaves us with something to be desired in terms of directional cues as we enter a new week, but there are some levels/lines to watch that could help shape the trading outlook. At the moment the euro is turning lower within the short-term confines of a channel on the hourly chart.

But this structure could be snapped and how things play out on the daily will ultimately determine the broader outlook. A breakout above 11830 is needed to create a more convincing bullish case that could see price rise back up towards the 12000 high.

Conversely, a breakdown below 11612 is required to create a lower low that puts EUR/USD on path for more selling. With how low volatility has been recently, we could see price stay contained within these two thresholds until a strong enough catalyst can kick things into gear one way or the other.

In sum, this makes the next week potentially a difficult one to trade for those looking for a sustained move. Short-term traders may be able to continue using the hourly channel as a guide until it is snapped.

EUR/USD Daily Chart (watch recent high/low)

EUR/USD Hourly Chart (watch downward channel)

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

