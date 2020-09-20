S&P 500 Index May Struggle Near-Term, Trend Still Leads Higher

The Japanese #Yen may continue to exhibit a bullish behavior as the Bank of Japan (BoJ) appears to be in no rush to alter the path for monetary policy. Get your #currencies update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/HFjc6KGzRw

The New Zealand Dollar appears poised to extend its climb against its haven-associated counterparts as long-term trend break hints at cyclical upturn. Get your $NZDUSD market update from @DanielGMoss here: https://t.co/CPxP1Q8B6d https://t.co/n2wESiqnpJ

The US Dollar may rise against ASEAN currencies like the Singapore Dollar if local retail sales and sentiment data disappoints. USD/IDR may fall on the Bank of Indonesia. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/HpH8pXFdLl https://t.co/laHmaZXpJe

The US Dollar may rise against the Singapore Dollar and Philippine Peso. USD/MYR’s downtrend holds, but a bullish pattern brews. USD/IDR seems stuck between key technical levels.Get youe #ASEAN currencies market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/TF6DRVp6kX https://t.co/WEtxkdSwxD

There are three major forex trading sessions which comprise the 24-hour market: the London session, the US session and the Asian session. Learn about the characteristics of each session here: https://t.co/UVvf51HiVP https://t.co/4wlRjBTCzK

The #Dollar has bottoming potential, but that is starting to lose weight as it fails to sustain any lift; next week could be a big one for #USD’s near-term outlook. Get your #currencies update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IifHjik7gM https://t.co/R9b4jdTPnO

Emotions are often a key driving force behind #FOMO. If left unchecked, they can lead traders to neglect trading plans and exceed comfortable levels of risk. Read on and get your emotions in check here:https://t.co/eILWbFgHRE https://t.co/lW1rqjpy0x

I’d like to thank my followers, I just reached 5,000 which is quite a milestone for someone that isn’t a huge fan of the platform. Thank you all very much ❤️

Technology stocks continue to be a source of weakness for US equities, undermining risk appetite. Meanwhile, US-China tensions simmer beneath the surface creating uncertainty. Get your #equities update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/yH8oTwT3iW https://t.co/tvfrXThyaC