S&P 500 Outlook: Options Traders Positioned for New All-Time High

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action: USD Bears are Back - EUR/USD, AUD/USD
2020-08-05 14:09:00
EUR/USD Outlook: Rates to Watch as RSI Holds in Overbought Zone
2020-08-05 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-05 17:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Trying to Break Strong Resistance
2020-08-05 12:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Just Behind the Nasdaq 100 in its Bid for a New High, Dow Jones Lags
2020-08-05 12:30:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil May Rise as USD/CAD Falls on Positioning Signals
2020-08-05 04:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-05 17:00:00
Gold Soars to a Fresh All-Time High, Silver at its Best Level in Seven-Years
2020-08-05 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Pound Sterling Eyes BoE Update on Tap
2020-08-05 19:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: FTSE 100 Heading Higher, GBP/USD Flat
2020-08-05 08:15:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Japanese Yen at Key Juncture, USD Rebound
2020-08-04 14:00:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-03 14:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Pound Sterling could continue its bullish trend if the Bank of England defers NIRP remarks. Get your $GBP market update from @RichDvorakFX here:https://t.co/0qVLWRjqIm https://t.co/IbRF1eBx1w
  • 🇧🇷 Interest Rate Decision Actual: 2% Expected: 2% Previous: 2.25% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-05
  • White House Chief of Staff Meadows says talks done for the day on stimulus, no consensus reached- BBG
  • Fed's Mester: - More stimulus can be available from forward guidance and bond buying - Downside risks increased from recent virus uptick - BBG
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.54% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.52% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.43% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.38% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.32% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/gewmUIxsEK
  • The USD is approaching the 92.50 zone, which helped to hold the lows last week. Support or a reversal here puts AUD/USD in an interesting spot for reversals. Get your $USD technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/mDGCXV26Q7 https://t.co/eAL5wzC3wi
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Mester Speech due at 21:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-05
  • Heads Up:💶 Fed Mester Speech due at 21:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-05
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 Interest Rate Decision due at 21:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 2% Previous: 2.25% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-05
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 3.71% Gold: 0.92% Oil - US Crude: -0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/czlRzYiIFC
S&P 500 Outlook: Options Traders Positioned for New All-Time High

S&P 500 Outlook: Options Traders Positioned for New All-Time High

2020-08-05 20:00:00
Thomas Westwater, Rich Dvorak,
Share:

S&P 500 Index Price Outlook: Trader Positioning & Market Sentiment

  • S&P 500 looks primed to advance further as trader optimism grows on stimulus hopes
  • Equity options traders turn more bullish indicated by a declining put-call ratio
  • IG Client Sentiment reveals retail market positioning remains bearish on stocks

The S&P 500 continues its move higher on Wednesday with investor hopes for fiscal stimulus rise as the stalemate in congress endures. Now within 2% of its prior all-time high, the popular stock market benchmark shows potential to hit a new record, which appears increasingly likely assuming the current risk-on trend and seeming disconnect between equities and the broader economy persists. While the fundamental backdrop remains precarious; a recent string of high-impact earnings, primarily across the FAANG group, has helped bolster appetite for risk and boost US equities. The S&P 500 Index is now on pace to book its fourth consecutive daily gain even as the VIX drifts sideways.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

S&P 500 Index (Daily Chart)

S&P 500 price chart

Source: IG Charts

Despite efforts in Congress for another round of stimulus, divide between Democrats and Republicans lingers. Still, President Trump has recently floated the idea that he would act through executive action on certain relief efforts, like payroll tax exemptions or preventing evictions, should lawmakers fail to reach a consensus. While this may or may not materialize, the scope of fiscal action possible through executive action remains unclear. Looking at S&P 500 price action, however, traders appear to be drooling over the thought of additional fiscal stimulus likely coming down the pipeline.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

S&P 500 vs CBOE SPX Total Put/Call Ratio – (Daily Time Frame)

Put/call ratio vs S&P 500

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

Looking to trader positioning given recent developments like last week’s FOMC decision and high-profile equity earnings, plus the latest fiscal stimulus talks happening this week, options traders have turned increasingly bullish on the S&P 500 Index. This is judging by a drop in the Cboe total put-call ratio, which reflects the number of outstanding put options over the number of outstanding call options. A rising ratio and a reading above 1.0 indicates bearish market positioning on balance, while on the other hand, a declining ratio and a reading below 1.0 indicates bullish market positioning.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

The current reading of 0.557 reveals that the market is positioned with roughly twice as many call buyers versus those holding puts. Furthermore, the trend of the Cboe total put-call ratio is now turning even lower over the last couple of trading sessions as demand for downside protection, or demand for put options, decreases, while the S&P 500 advances near record territory.

S&P 500 Index vs IG Client Sentiment (Daily Chart)

IGCS Client positioning SP500

Shifting focus to retail CFD trader positioning, which typically sends a contrarian signal, IG Client Sentiment data indicates potential for the S&P 500 Index to pivot higher. According to the latest IGCS report, 76% of retail CFD traders are net-short the S&P 500. That said, this percentage has climbed 11% on a weekly basis, indicating increasingly bearish expectations among the retail trading group.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Moreover, the number of traders net-long dropped 17% compared to last week’s position. These recent changes in S&P 500 sentiment, viewed through a contrarian lens, suggests that the current upward price trend will continue despite the fact that retail CFD traders remain net-short on balance. Consequently, while being aware of these indicators can give traders meaningful insight, the driving theme of progress in fiscal stimulus efforts will likely drive market direction in the coming weeks.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Price Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP, GBP/CAD
British Pound Price Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP, GBP/CAD
2020-08-01 20:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: Can USD/JPY Get Out of Its Own Way?
Japanese Yen Forecast: Can USD/JPY Get Out of Its Own Way?
2020-08-01 12:00:00
S&P 500, FTSE 100 Technical Forecast For Next Week
S&P 500, FTSE 100 Technical Forecast For Next Week
2020-08-01 04:00:00
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Breakout Marks Week Six- Rally at Risk
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Breakout Marks Week Six- Rally at Risk
2020-07-31 22:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.