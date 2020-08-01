S&P 500, FTSE 100 Technical Forecast For Next Week

Get your snapshot update of the of top level exchanges and key index performance from around the globe here: https://t.co/B5Q6DULCnk https://t.co/2gFBCA1IRT

The Evening Star candlestick is a three-candle pattern that signals a reversal in the market and is commonly used to trade forex. Learn more about the evening star candlestick pattern here: https://t.co/8OTE7mhCAe https://t.co/MY3xg8TTGz

Volatility risk may offer the US Dollar support against #ASEAN currencies as the Nasdaq Composite nervously eyes key tech earnings, the outcome of extra fiscal support and China PMI data. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/9H0yXH9wqp https://t.co/09xNP8Zf7f

New Zealand Dollar may fall as the NZD/JPY and NZD/CAD exchange rates struggle to breach pivotal resistance. Get your $NZD market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/9QophdOC6X https://t.co/n2sUVZ7BBu

Crude oil prices slid this week This is as #OPEC is expected to curtail output cuts starting in August Will demand from the US and China be able to keep prices lifted? What else is in store for oil in the near term? #CrudeOil #WTI #OOTT https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/title/2020/08/01/Crude-Oil-Price-Outlook-Eyes-OPEC-Output-Restart-US-and-China-Demand.html?CHID=9& https://t.co/l5fu8ZB9om

#Gold and silver prices may turn lower based on bearish signals from IG Client Sentiment. Technical signals also warn the XAG/USD may fall, will XAU/USD meet the same fate? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/zzO5Td6Fgu https://t.co/nz9fykSj67

Heads Up:🇰🇷 Balance of Trade (JUL) due at 00:00 GMT (15min) Previous: $3.67B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-01

Heads Up:🇰🇷 Exports YoY (JUL) due at 00:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -9.7% Previous: -10.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-01

The US Dollar remains under pressure against ASEAN currencies. USD/SGD and USD/MYR may extend losses as USD/PHP and USD/IDR face bullish technical signals. Get your #ASEAN currencies market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/C0YoIAOSJd https://t.co/7Au1dyJYE8