EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Threatens Reversal Awaiting Stimulus, Nasdaq Leaves FOMO Rally Unclear
2020-08-01 04:11:00
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Breakout Marks Week Six- Rally at Risk
2020-07-31 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook Eyes OPEC Output Restart, US and China Demand
2020-08-01 01:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks Survive Fed, How About Earnings?
2020-07-30 16:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Has Bullion Hit Resistance?
2020-07-31 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Threatens Reversal Awaiting Stimulus, Nasdaq Leaves FOMO Rally Unclear
2020-08-01 04:11:00
GBP/USD, AUD/JPY & More – Charts For Next Week
2020-07-31 11:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, July 2020 - Shapes of the Recovery: J-Curve
2020-07-29 20:00:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-07-29 19:00:00
S&P 500, FTSE 100 Technical Forecast For Next Week

S&P 500, FTSE 100 Technical Forecast For Next Week

2020-08-01 04:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

S&P 500, FTSE 100 Analysis and News

  • S&P 500 | Upside Stalls, Critical Support Zone in Focus
  • FTSE 100 | Makes Key Downside Break Heading into Seasonably Unfriendly Month

S&P 500 | Upside Stalls, Critical Support Zone in Focus

The S&P 500 has struggled to push higher in recent sessions and thus fails to close the early March gap. That said, key support zone is situated at 3200-3214, failure to hold raises the likelihood that the index could begin a bearish reversal. Below 3200, initial support resides at 3110, in which a break below exposes 3050. On the flipside, a close above 3300 is needed to invalidate the near-term bearish reversal.

US 500 BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -12% -2% -5%
Weekly -18% 5% -2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

S&P 500 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

S&P 500 Price Forecast

Source: IG

10 Most Popular Candlestick Patterns

FTSE 100 | Makes Key Downside Break Heading into Seasonally Unkind Month

As we mentioned previously, 6082, which marked the bottom of the recent range had been vital in keeping the FTSE 100 afloat. However, failure to hold saw the index quickly break below 6000, which in turns the FTSE 100 test support at 5890 (38.2% Fibonacci). Near term resistance is now situated at 6000, as such, below this level leaves the index vulnerable to further losses. Keep in mind as we head to August, seasonality does not favour notable upside for equities.

FTSE 100 BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% -4% -1%
Weekly 15% -22% 4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

FTSE 100 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

FTSE 100 Forecast

Source: IG

RESOURCES FOR TRADERS

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

