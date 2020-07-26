S&P 500, FTSE 100 Technical Outlook For Next Week

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: May Fall After Resistance Holds
2020-07-26 00:00:00
EURUSD, Gold and Nasdaq Near Systemic Break With Earnings, GDP, COVID Ahead
2020-07-25 02:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC+ Curbs Supply Cut as GDP Growth Recovers
2020-07-26 03:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: Break Above June High Knocks Out Bearish RSI Trend
2020-07-25 01:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Slips, Nasdaq Tumbles as Stocks Wince at Jobless Claims
2020-07-23 21:50:00
S&P 500 in Corona-gap, Dow Jones Lagging; Can Nasdaq Continue to Lead?
2020-07-23 12:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Goes Boom, Bulls Drive Fresh Highs
2020-07-25 16:00:00
EURUSD, Gold and Nasdaq Near Systemic Break With Earnings, GDP, COVID Ahead
2020-07-25 02:10:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD May Fall Amid Renewed 'No Deal' Brexit Fears
2020-07-25 20:00:00
British Pound Latest (GBP) - GBP/USD Choppy, Focus on June Top
2020-07-24 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Weekly Outlook - Testing Multi-Month Lows as the US Dollar Slides
2020-07-25 12:00:00
EUR/USD Extends Rally & USD/JPY Plunges on Markit PMIs
2020-07-24 14:32:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The US Dollar may bottom out in a jam-packed week of event risk that could rekindle market volatility. All eyes are on the Fed, US GDP, the earnings season and more fiscal stimulus. Get your #currencies update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/vqy5lRcD0H https://t.co/zgnuiNaBqL
  • Did you know a Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out: https://t.co/td5WA4hCZC https://t.co/jPqTKUmRl8
  • A currency carry trade involves borrowing a low-yielding currency in order to buy a higher yielding currency in an attempt to profit from the interest rate differential. Find out if the carry trade suits your trading style here:https://t.co/sR7HqpK8BI https://t.co/ROLT8lXbGq
  • The US Dollar may rise against #ASEAN FX as coronavirus cases continue climbing and Microsoft earnings could disappoint. Southeast Asia event risk include Malaysian and Singapore CPI. Get your market updates from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/TeH4HX5wvu https://t.co/TAriKyaeRV
  • This week, $EURUSD rallied to a multi-month high. Will the pair continue bullish price action in the coming days? Get your #currencies update from @malkudsi here: https://t.co/ZO40bYLJ73 https://t.co/RkKBwKhxtp
  • The fundamental outlook for the British Pound looks relatively bleak amid renewed ‘no deal’ Brexit concerns and escalating UK-China tensions. Get your #currencies update from @DanielGMoss here: https://t.co/avNsy6E14g https://t.co/KRZc8JOYPv
  • Silver prices are poised to outperform as the fundamental backdrop continues to support the liquidity-driven metal. Get your $XAG market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/CombJ10Iq5 https://t.co/tdkGQbu4Hc
  • #Gold prices put in their seventh consecutive week of gains and pushed up to the 1900 level for the first time in almost nine years. But can it last? Get your #commodities update from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/6xkfedGykA https://t.co/XVMrh4qXuB
  • The US #Dollar may bottom out in a jam-packed week of event risk that could rekindle market volatility. All eyes are on the #Fed, US #GDP, the earnings season and more fiscal stimulus - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/usd/2020/07/26/US-Dollar-Ripe-for-Reversal-GDP-Fed-Earnings-Raise-Volatility-Risk.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/jZTahENUk8
  • Copper prices look set for a short-term correction as RSI divergence hints at exhaustion of the recent climb to test the yearly highs. Get your #copper market update from @DanielGMoss here: https://t.co/I3EBelSeQC https://t.co/rjsAlfIDVb
S&P 500, FTSE 100 Technical Outlook For Next Week

S&P 500, FTSE 100 Technical Outlook For Next Week

2020-07-26 12:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

S&P 500, FTSE 100 Analysis and News

  • S&P 500 | Divergence Raises Risk of Pullback
  • FTSE 100 | Challenging Bottom of Range

S&P 500 | Divergence Raises Risk of Pullback

Since the rejection of 3300, the S&P 500 remains sluggish, however, the index continues to hold support stemming from 3214. That said, slowing momentum suggests that further upside may be hard to come by in the next week. Alongside this, the bearish RSI divergence signals that the S&P 500 is at risk of a larger pullback. Failure to hold 3214, would leave the 50DMA (3150) exposed, which is critical to maintain the uptrend.

US 500 BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 13% -6% -1%
Weekly 14% -11% -5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

S&P 500 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

S&P 500 Chart

Source: IG

10 Most Popular Candlestick Patterns

FTSE 100 | Challenging Bottom of Range

The FTSE 100 struggles to maintain a foothold the above the 50% Fibonacci retracement and thus continues to remain within a range. That said, failure for 6082 to hold raises the risk of a pullback in the index, which in turn could expose the 6000 on the downside before hitting support at 5890 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement). On the topside, a break above 6400 is needed, to curb the short term bearish outlook on the index.

FTSE 100 BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 13% -14% 3%
Weekly 63% -41% 5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

FTSE 100 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

Please add a description for the image.

Source: IG

RESOURCES FOR TRADERS

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Price Forecast: May Fall After Resistance Holds
EUR/USD Price Forecast: May Fall After Resistance Holds
2020-07-26 00:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Goes Boom, Bulls Drive Fresh Highs
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Goes Boom, Bulls Drive Fresh Highs
2020-07-25 16:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Pivotal Week Ahead, DXY at a Big Spot
US Dollar Forecast: Pivotal Week Ahead, DXY at a Big Spot
2020-07-25 08:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: Break Above June High Knocks Out Bearish RSI Trend
Oil Price Forecast: Break Above June High Knocks Out Bearish RSI Trend
2020-07-25 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
FTSE 100
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.