S&P 500, FTSE 100 Technical Outlook For Next Week

The US Dollar may bottom out in a jam-packed week of event risk that could rekindle market volatility. All eyes are on the Fed, US GDP, the earnings season and more fiscal stimulus. Get your #currencies update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/vqy5lRcD0H https://t.co/zgnuiNaBqL

Did you know a Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out: https://t.co/td5WA4hCZC https://t.co/jPqTKUmRl8

A currency carry trade involves borrowing a low-yielding currency in order to buy a higher yielding currency in an attempt to profit from the interest rate differential. Find out if the carry trade suits your trading style here:https://t.co/sR7HqpK8BI https://t.co/ROLT8lXbGq

The US Dollar may rise against #ASEAN FX as coronavirus cases continue climbing and Microsoft earnings could disappoint. Southeast Asia event risk include Malaysian and Singapore CPI. Get your market updates from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/TeH4HX5wvu https://t.co/TAriKyaeRV

This week, $EURUSD rallied to a multi-month high. Will the pair continue bullish price action in the coming days? Get your #currencies update from @malkudsi here: https://t.co/ZO40bYLJ73 https://t.co/RkKBwKhxtp

The fundamental outlook for the British Pound looks relatively bleak amid renewed ‘no deal’ Brexit concerns and escalating UK-China tensions. Get your #currencies update from @DanielGMoss here: https://t.co/avNsy6E14g https://t.co/KRZc8JOYPv

Silver prices are poised to outperform as the fundamental backdrop continues to support the liquidity-driven metal. Get your $XAG market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/CombJ10Iq5 https://t.co/tdkGQbu4Hc

#Gold prices put in their seventh consecutive week of gains and pushed up to the 1900 level for the first time in almost nine years. But can it last? Get your #commodities update from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/6xkfedGykA https://t.co/XVMrh4qXuB

The US #Dollar may bottom out in a jam-packed week of event risk that could rekindle market volatility. All eyes are on the #Fed, US #GDP, the earnings season and more fiscal stimulus - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/usd/2020/07/26/US-Dollar-Ripe-for-Reversal-GDP-Fed-Earnings-Raise-Volatility-Risk.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/jZTahENUk8