Japanese Yen Forecast: Can USD/JPY Get Out of Its Own Way?

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Threatens Reversal Awaiting Stimulus, Nasdaq Leaves FOMO Rally Unclear
2020-08-01 04:11:00
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Breakout Marks Week Six- Rally at Risk
2020-07-31 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook Eyes OPEC Output Restart, US and China Demand
2020-08-01 01:00:00
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-07-31 14:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-07-30 19:00:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks Survive Fed, How About Earnings?
2020-07-30 16:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Has Bullion Hit Resistance?
2020-07-31 16:00:00
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-07-31 14:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Threatens Reversal Awaiting Stimulus, Nasdaq Leaves FOMO Rally Unclear
2020-08-01 04:11:00
GBP/USD, AUD/JPY & More – Charts For Next Week
2020-07-31 11:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: Can USD/JPY Get Out of Its Own Way?
2020-08-01 12:00:00
US Recession Watch, July 2020 - Shapes of the Recovery: J-Curve
2020-07-29 20:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • What financial job opportunity in which location makes the cut for you? Find out! https://t.co/dVhLMOP19x https://t.co/hx2u29UVQ9
  • The Australian Dollar looks set to extend gains against its major counterparts ahead of the RBA interest rate decision. Get your #currencies update from @DanielGMoss here: https://t.co/OS0ojYKgnF https://t.co/evK3No80h6
  • The extreme reading in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) may be accompanied by higher #gold prices like the behavior seen earlier this year. Get your #metals update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/LJdVxaaXph https://t.co/HxAGTpfCHZ
  • When it comes to buying and selling forex, traders have unique styles and approaches. Learn about buying and selling forex here:https://t.co/cakUxxiv9q https://t.co/ZTn6QbeELF
  • Though its prevailing trend its solidly bearish, the Dollar technicals for next week set clear lines for reversal trip points. What catalysts lie ahead? 'Dollar Threatens Reversal Awaiting Stimulus, Nasdaq Leaves FOMO Rally Unclear' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/08/01/Dollar-Threatens-Reversal-Awaiting-Stimulus-Nasdaq-Leaves-FOMO-Rally-Unclear-.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/bWIla6GMiR
  • Triangle patterns have three main variations and appear frequently in the forex market. These patterns provide traders with greater insight into future price movement and the possible resumption of the current trend. Learn about triangles here: https://t.co/7FV2JAP3km https://t.co/2YIgTtRQio
  • S&P 500 edging towards critical support, FTSE 100 makes bearish break heading into an seasonally unkind month. Get your #equities update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/KziAy80Qxm https://t.co/oroGbZbkhv
  • The ISM manufacturing index plays an important role in forex trading, with ISM data influencing currency prices globally. Find out about the recent history of ISM data, how to track it, and how to trade its release here: https://t.co/1FeukhD8y3 https://t.co/RfFV5mtPHX
  • Implementing a trading checklist is a vital part of the trading process because it helps traders to stay disciplined, stick to the trading plan, and builds confidence. Learn how to stick to the plan, stay disciplined, and use a checklist here: https://t.co/2MCG03oiyf https://t.co/ovENPFVw3K
  • The continuity seen across these volatility cycles is a good thing. Historical precedence offer a blueprint for identifying conditions supportive for a vol-event to occur, and how they may unfold. Deepen your knowledge of historical volatility here:https://t.co/vg7w10CKUR https://t.co/HSnG3fGWF9
Japanese Yen Forecast: Can USD/JPY Get Out of Its Own Way?

Japanese Yen Forecast: Can USD/JPY Get Out of Its Own Way?

2020-08-01 12:00:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

USD/JPY Highlights:

  • USD/JPY exploded higher on Friday into resistance
  • Tricky posturing clouds confidence on outlook

USD/JPY exploded higher on Friday into resistance

USD/JPY surged higher on Friday with the help of some intervention talk, rising off a pair of slopes from April and June. The nearly two-figure move pushed price back to resistance via the May and June lows right around the 10600-mark.

The surge does nothing to help clarify the picture, though. As it stands in fact it only makes the picture even uglier as the trend from the June high was developing somewhat nicely until the end of last week. Friday’s rocket higher may only have a short-term effect, but still strong momentum upward in a downward sloping trend muddles the picture.

If the 10600 threshold continues to act as a ceiling then perhaps the trend may reassert itself lower at some point with a clearer look. If, however, it is crossed and the upper parallel from the June high is met, then we could have a good risk/reward spot to look for shorts. If that breaks then the downward trend will be challenged and a long-bias may be the prudent approach.

All-in-all, the outlook is shrouded by uncertainty with risk/reward from either side of the tape not particularly appealing as we head into a new week.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q3 USD Forecast.
Get My Guide

USD/JPY Daily Chart (spike into downtrend keeps things uncertain)

USDJPY Price Chart

USD/JPY Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500, FTSE 100 Technical Forecast For Next Week
S&P 500, FTSE 100 Technical Forecast For Next Week
2020-08-01 04:00:00
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Breakout Marks Week Six- Rally at Risk
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Breakout Marks Week Six- Rally at Risk
2020-07-31 22:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Has Bullion Hit Resistance?
Gold Price Forecast: Has Bullion Hit Resistance?
2020-07-31 16:00:00
Weekly Mexican Peso Rate Forecast: USD/MXN Bearish Breakout Potential Lingers?
Weekly Mexican Peso Rate Forecast: USD/MXN Bearish Breakout Potential Lingers?
2020-07-27 13:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.