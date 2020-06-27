British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD Poised for More Selling

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/CAD Charts & Trade Setups
2020-06-26 22:00:00
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-26 14:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall on Rising Virus Cases. Growth Outlook at Risk?
2020-06-27 01:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as a Double Top Takes Shape
2020-06-26 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, CAC 40 & FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week
2020-06-27 04:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts: Stocks Pulled Higher by Tech
2020-06-25 15:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price May Ride the Tailwind of Virus Uncertainty, Soft US Dollar
2020-06-27 13:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout Stalls at Uptrend Resistance
2020-06-26 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD Poised for More Selling
2020-06-27 16:00:00
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-26 14:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Reversal Ahead of May Low Sets Stage for Rebound in July
2020-06-27 10:00:00
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-26 14:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • There's no question about it, trading brings about much emotion. Knowing how to control emotions while trading can prove to be the difference between success and failure. Learn more about managing emotion in trading here:https://t.co/fcYP3F249B https://t.co/YJgkL3XX4D
  • Struggling to define key levels? Floor-Trader Pivots assist traders in identifying areas in a chart where price is likely to approach and can be used to set appropriate targets, while effectively managing risk. Learn how to use this indicator here: https://t.co/8hv3bqCeKm https://t.co/vRNgpVD9av
  • A macro forex guide exploring how to trade the New Zealand and Australian Dollars – and why they are tied to Chinese growth – through the prism of the Core-Perimeter model. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/G0pBwhAJxL https://t.co/yLGvDbQ4Jq
  • Learn about the ASEAN-China relationship and how to trade ASEAN currencies like the$SGD, Indonesian Rupiah, Philippine Peso and Malaysian Ringgit using the Core-Perimeter model. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri and @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/rNJkPpVCdk https://t.co/FISdFJqphl
  • #Brexit: Deal or no deal? What are the building points for discussion and what are the next steps with the EU? Find out from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/Q3L0Rzwivr https://t.co/efDIL77bHK
  • Recessions can devastate the economy and disrupt the fortunes of individuals, businesses, and investors. But economic decline in the business cycle is inevitable, and your trading can be defined by how you respond to crisis. learn how to prepare here: https://t.co/e4CnobJCss https://t.co/XvWgYWoYmC
  • (#USD Fundamental Outlook) The US #Dollar may rise as initial jobless claims stabilize at historically elevated levels. Non-farm payrolls may surprise higher, but #FOMC minutes could sink the #SP500 and boost USD #NFPs #Dollar - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/usd/2020/06/27/US-Dollar-May-Rise-Non-Farm-Payrolls-Jobless-Claims-FOMC-Minutes-Eyed.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/AP8iey23b9
  • The continuity seen across these volatility cycles is a good thing. Historical precedence offer a blueprint for identifying conditions supportive for a vol-event to occur, and how they may unfold. Deepen your knowledge of historical volatility here:https://t.co/vg7w10la3j https://t.co/TjTMKfd7fB
  • Rather than focusing on earning a specific number of pips per day, traders need to focus on what can be controlled. In trading terms this relates to following a strategy perfectly, with no emotion or hesitation. Learn more here:https://t.co/6ZH026QLRN https://t.co/7iVvtidz1v
  • Understanding the US-Mexico relationship and how the ebb and flow of economic activity in the former impacts the latter is crucial for trading USD/MXN. Get your $USDMXN market update from @ZabelinDimitri and @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/oCRV13zbF0 https://t.co/N0JzAjqhRf
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD Poised for More Selling

British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD Poised for More Selling

2020-06-27 16:00:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

GBP/USD Highlights:

  • GBP/USD trending lower below support
  • Sub-12100 could come soon

GBP/USD trending lower below support

The downtrend off the month high looks poised to continue, with potential for a material drop in the days ahead. On the week ending June 19, GBP/USD broke the trend-line from the March low, putting it into a vulnerable position. Last week’s rebound and failure has further added weight to the pair as we head into a new week.

Looking lower, the next level of support arrives at 12160, a small pivot from May, but the bigger level of support doesn’t arrive until the May low at 12075. Further adding pressure on GBP is weakening risk sentiment. Look for this to continue to be the case in the days ahead.

To turn the picture bullish, we would need to see the downward channel from the monthly high snapped and a firm crossing over the 12542 level along with the March trend-line that was broken and retested last week. If this is to develop a good deal of work will need to be done.

The coming week is seen as favoring sellers, with rallies as potential opportunities for would-be shorts to enter or add on to existing positions.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Find Out the #1 Mistake Traders Make
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Daily Chart (12160/12075-area as potentially next stop)

GBPUSD Daily Chart

GBP/USD 4-hr Chart (trending below support)

GBPUSD 4-hour price chart

GBP/USD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Reversal Ahead of May Low Sets Stage for Rebound in July
USD/JPY Reversal Ahead of May Low Sets Stage for Rebound in July
2020-06-27 10:00:00
Dow Jones, CAC 40 & FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week
Dow Jones, CAC 40 & FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week
2020-06-27 04:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/CAD Charts & Trade Setups
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/CAD Charts & Trade Setups
2020-06-26 22:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout Stalls at Uptrend Resistance
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout Stalls at Uptrend Resistance
2020-06-26 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.