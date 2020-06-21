We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: Outlook for EUR/USD Negative on Second Wave Fears
2020-06-20 20:00:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast: A Selloff or Consolidation?
2020-06-19 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Recovery Continues, WTI Tests the $40 Handle
2020-06-21 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since May 18, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 3,041.80.
2020-06-19 17:23:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Apple Closures Send Dow, S&P 500 Lower and Dollar Dons Safe Haven Suit
2020-06-20 02:34:00
US Dollar Stages Rebound as VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Climbs, Dow Slumps
2020-06-18 14:45:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook, What Can Break the Trading Range?
2020-06-20 13:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Reversal from May Low Brings June High on Radar
2020-06-19 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling (GBP) Collapses Through Support - GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/AUD Outlooks
2020-06-20 16:00:00
USD, GBP/USD & More – Charts For Next Week
2020-06-19 11:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY & GBP/JPY Charts to Watch
2020-06-20 10:00:00
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-18 17:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #Gold prices have been struggling to find direction - why? Will a shockwave that sinks the Dow Jones and S&P 500 make itself known? That is a key risk for $XAUUSD. Get your #metals update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/yDA4LSZDTu https://t.co/DjVGHChj65
  • #Brexit: Deal or no deal? What are the building points for discussion and what are the next steps with the EU? Find out from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/Q3L0Rzwivr https://t.co/NfOacCNgfg
  • $AUD may come under pressure in the week ahead as fear of a second-wave of Covid-19 rattles financial markets amid growing China-Australia geopolitical tensions. Get your #currencies update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/Oh3C2YPTph https://t.co/q7d9cXb8iL
  • #DAX maintains uptrend as support holds, while #FTSE 100 aims to make a test of pivotal resistance. Get your #equities update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/oe37J3f6aJ https://t.co/AgY5vfsbvQ
  • The Japanese yen continues to go nowhere versus the Dollar, but vs Sterling it is around a potentially big spot on the charts. Get your #currencies update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/lUTBL5Aa9F https://t.co/BjkB1eU8Aj
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn more about controlling greed here: https://t.co/vggFTHw2m8 https://t.co/KEyqeh9fxI
  • As prices dance around on charts, traders are often looking for reasons to explain price movements; however, the underlying source of price movement boils down to the relationship between supply and demand. Learn more about the forces of S&D on forex here: https://t.co/u5g4rfiivB
  • EUR/USD bulls pullback as risk-on sentiment weakens. Get your $EURUSD technical analysis from @malkudsi here: https://t.co/byQYXgR06m https://t.co/Y64CIrEOSh
  • The technical outlook for #gold brings the monthly high ($1746) on the radar as the pullback from the yearly high ($1765) reverses ahead of the May low ($1670). Get your #metals update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/7FNMuFie6f https://t.co/N7dcjZx9jv
  • (Weekly Outlook) #Gold prices have been struggling to find direction - why? Will a shockwave that sinks the #DowJones and #SP500 make itself known? That is a key risk for #XAUUSD - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/chf/2020/06/20/Gold-Price-Outlook-What-Can-Break-the-Trading-Range.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/F6y4xLSwm0
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Recovery Continues, WTI Tests the $40 Handle

Oil Price Forecast: Oil Recovery Continues, WTI Tests the $40 Handle

2020-06-21 00:00:00
James Stanley, Strategist
Share:

Oil Price Forecast

  • WTI Crude oil prices re-tested the $40-handle this week.
  • Just two months ago the current contract in Oil plunged well-below the zero-value; but since a strong recovery has shown with Oil prices gaining since early-May.
  • Can Oil bulls pose another breakout? Given the two June tests at the $40 level combined with the build of an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, bullish breakout potential may remain into next week’s trade.

Oil Prices Re-Test $40 Just Two Months After Going to -40

Things move fast in global markets, especially when we’re in the midst of a global pandemic.

It was now just about two months ago that Oil prices blew up and traded below the zero level on April 20th. While there was certainly a supply/demand issue playing a role ahead of the capitulation, it was a mess of a scenario that allowed for Oil prices to temporarily trade at negative values; and with storage facilities already largely full there wasn’t even much opportunity for arbitrage in buying those below-zero contracts, taking delivery and then selling that same oil in forward months.

Since then, however, the supply/demand picture has changed a bit. Oil prices have started to perk up again and this week, for the second time in the month of June, WTI tested the $40-handle on the chart; something that hadn’t happened since early-March, just before the coronavirus pandemic began to get priced-in to forward-looking projections.

WTI Crude Oil – Current Contract Month CL1 – Four-Hour Price Chart

WTI Crude Oil forecast

Chart prepared by James Stanley; CL1 on Tradingview

Longer-term analysis on the current contract in Oil futures is complicated by that late-April bearish run, when prices plunged below the zero-level. And that very significant dent on the chart is going to be evident in a number of related derivatives, including CFDs that offset into those markets. But – one mannerism of analysis that may offer that bigger-picture look is by focusing on the next contract month, as this did not plunge below the zero value during April. This pains a less bullish picture as the almost two-month-bounce has yet to completely fill the gap from early-March.

Starts in:
Live now:
Jun 23
( 17:06 GMT )
James Stanley's Tuesday Webinar
Trading Price Action
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

So, while the strength since early-May is evident in both venues, incorporation of that prior gap combined with a Fibonacci retracement drawn on that major move highlights a point of emphasis around the $41.34 level, which is the 50% marker of the 2020 major move as well as being the top-end of that prior gap.

WTI Crude Oil – Next Contract Month CL2 – Daily Price Chart

WTI Crude Oil

Chart prepared by James Stanley; CL2 on Tradingview

Short-Term Breakout Potential, Long-Term Resistance

Taking a shorter-term look at the matter ahead of next week’s open, and there is bullish potential with breakout possibilities above the $40-handle. Given the multiple tests of that level, combined with the build of an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, and buyers may eventually be able to break-through to the other side. The big question is for how long that drive may last, as just beyond is a potential point of resistance around the 41.34 level; so gains may be capped after a strong run breaks out to a new high and then quickly tests another level of resistance.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by James Stanley
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Given the build of the formation combined with breakout potential, the technical forecast will be set to bullish for the week ahead.

Technical Forecast for Oil: Bullish

WTI Crude Oil – Next Contract Month CL2 – Four-Hour Price Chart

WTI Crude Oil price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; CL2 on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Sterling (GBP) Collapses Through Support - GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/AUD Outlooks
Sterling (GBP) Collapses Through Support - GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/AUD Outlooks
2020-06-20 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY & GBP/JPY Charts to Watch
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY & GBP/JPY Charts to Watch
2020-06-20 10:00:00
DAX 30, FTSE 100 Technical Outlook For Next Week
DAX 30, FTSE 100 Technical Outlook For Next Week
2020-06-20 02:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Reversal from May Low Brings June High on Radar
Gold Price Forecast: Reversal from May Low Brings June High on Radar
2020-06-19 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.