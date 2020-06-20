DAX 30, FTSE 100 Technical Outlook For Next Week
DAX, FTSE 100 Analysis and News
DAX | Support Keeps Uptrend Intact
The DAX has maintained a foothold above the 200DMA (12090), which in turn keeps the uptrend intact. On the topside, near-term resistance resides at 12447 (76.4% Fibonacci retracement), whereby a break above opens to door to a run-up towards 12950-13000. While the 200DMA provides support for the DAX, failure to hold leaves the index vulnerable to a pullback towards 11600.
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-11%
|-5%
|-8%
|Weekly
|-3%
|17%
|7%
DAX 30 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame
Source: IG Charts
FTSE 100 | Pivotal Resistance In Focus
The FTSE 100 remains in consolidation mode with the index anchored around the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the Q1 sell-off. However, while the index holds 6000, risks are tilted to the upside with a focus on the pivotal 6500 level. A break above could see the index extend further towards the 200DMA. On the downside, key support is situated at 5890, which marks the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-15%
|-2%
|-10%
|Weekly
|-10%
|14%
|-1%
FTSE 100 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame
Source: IG Charts
RESOURCES FOR TRADERS
Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.
--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst
Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.