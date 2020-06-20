We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
DAX 30, FTSE 100 Technical Outlook For Next Week

DAX 30, FTSE 100 Technical Outlook For Next Week

2020-06-20 02:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

DAX, FTSE 100 Analysis and News

  • DAX | Support Keeps Uptrend Intact
  • FTSE 100 | Pivotal Resistance In Focus

DAX | Support Keeps Uptrend Intact

The DAX has maintained a foothold above the 200DMA (12090), which in turn keeps the uptrend intact. On the topside, near-term resistance resides at 12447 (76.4% Fibonacci retracement), whereby a break above opens to door to a run-up towards 12950-13000. While the 200DMA provides support for the DAX, failure to hold leaves the index vulnerable to a pullback towards 11600.

Germany 30 BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -11% -5% -8%
Weekly -3% 17% 7%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

DAX 30 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

DAX price chart

Source: IG Charts

FTSE 100 | Pivotal Resistance In Focus

The FTSE 100 remains in consolidation mode with the index anchored around the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the Q1 sell-off. However, while the index holds 6000, risks are tilted to the upside with a focus on the pivotal 6500 level. A break above could see the index extend further towards the 200DMA. On the downside, key support is situated at 5890, which marks the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.

FTSE 100 BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -15% -2% -10%
Weekly -10% 14% -1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

FTSE 100 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

FTSE100 Price chart

Source: IG Charts

How to Trade FTSE 100

RESOURCES FOR TRADERS

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

