We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Chart Signals a Possible Pullback- EUR vs USD Price Forecast
2020-06-12 10:00:00
EUR/USD Falters as COVID-19 Cases Surge, US Stocks May Recover
2020-06-12 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Bounce But Chart Warns a Top is Forming
2020-06-12 05:00:00
S&P 500 Index, Crude Oil Outlook Bearish After Uptrends Invalidated
2020-06-12 01:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Plunges Below 200 Day Average, Dollar Flips to Haven as Virus Fear Returns
2020-06-12 04:00:00
US Dollar Rises from the Dead as VIX Soars, Stocks Drop Sharply
2020-06-11 20:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Consolidation Sets XAU Up to Rally
2020-06-12 16:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Grapples at Fibonacci Resistance...Again
2020-06-11 19:10:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Record GDP Collapse, GBP/USD Dips
2020-06-12 07:05:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Weak Ahead of Friday's GDP Data
2020-06-11 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Fueled by Rising US Yields, Falling Fed Rate Cut Odds
2020-06-10 17:10:00
USD/JPY Clears Support, Nasdaq Breaks 10k as Markets Eye FOMC
2020-06-10 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • US Treasury Yields: 2-Year: 0.187% 3-Year: 0.219% 5-Year: 0.322% 7-Year: 0.527% 10-Year: 0.692% 30-Year: 1.438% $TNX
  • Hey traders! What are the market highlights as we wrap up the markets this week? Find out from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/hHZflXvAMN
  • #GBPUSD may also get hit with a double whammy of not only capital outflow from Sterling but also an influx of capital into USD if investors go from prioritizing returns to liquidity. Look at what happened in March 👀 https://t.co/oJ8BbZQQMG
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.21%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 75.52%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/hU1xRuttVf
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Barkin Speech due at 17:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-12
  • RT @IGTV: Daily FX analyst Nick Cawley looks at GBP/USD around the event and the announcement that, Nick says, could bring more stimulus in…
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.31% Oil - US Crude: -0.21% Silver: -0.71% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/lQM7vuOV89
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.27% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.01% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.05% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.51% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.62% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.81% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/yQULSJ0XRv
  • RT @FitchRatings: The U.S. high yield default rate is poised to reach 5% in June for the first time since July 2016, up from 4.6% at May 31…
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 1.93% US 500: 1.55% France 40: 0.82% Germany 30: 0.75% FTSE 100: 0.64% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/nqFYGNDMLd
Gold Price Outlook: Consolidation Sets XAU Up to Rally

Gold Price Outlook: Consolidation Sets XAU Up to Rally

2020-06-12 16:00:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

Gold Price Highlights:

  • Gold consolidating nicely amidst a general uptrend
  • Breakout could happen in the not-too-distance future

Gold consolidating nicely amidst a general uptrend

Gold hasn’t been doing much lately outside of swinging up and down $50-70, but this is broadly viewed as a good thing as it continues to build a base within the context of a longer-term uptrend. The consolidation pattern developing over the past two months is set to give-way any time.

A breakout beyond 1765 could quickly have three peaks in play that were created in the wake of the 2011 bull market high. All three peaks arrive around the 1800 level. With the consolidation pattern happening so closely to this key area, there may be enough power to push on through.

But before getting ahead of ourselves, we need to first handle the current situation. While a breakout looks probable, there is still risk that we see another swing back towards the lower end of the range in the ~1680/60 area.

If we see weakness to the bottom of the range it could provide traders with an opportunity to scoop up gold with solid risk/reward. As long as the bottom of the range holds, so does the current bullish outlook. Should gold break 1658, it doesn’t mean the trend has changed necessarily, but we will need to take a more cautious stance until it firms up again.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Actively trade Gold? Check out the Mid-Q1 Forecast today.
Get My Guide

Gold Daily Chart (consolidating nicely)

Gold price chart

Gold Chart by TradingView

Gold Weekly Chart (2011/12 resistance)

Gold price weekly chart

Gold Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Recovery Could Undermine Gains in AUD/USD & EUR/USD
US Dollar Recovery Could Undermine Gains in AUD/USD & EUR/USD
2020-06-07 08:00:00
Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Explodes, AUD/JPY Extends V-Recovery
Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Explodes, AUD/JPY Extends V-Recovery
2020-06-07 05:10:00
Crude Oil Outlook: Big Gap & Resistance Levels in View
Crude Oil Outlook: Big Gap & Resistance Levels in View
2020-06-07 00:00:00
Sterling Price Outlook: Pound Surges into Critical Fibonacci Resistance
Sterling Price Outlook: Pound Surges into Critical Fibonacci Resistance
2020-06-06 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.