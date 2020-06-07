We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: Outlook for EUR/USD Still Bullish, More Stimulus Planned
2020-06-06 20:00:00
Dow Soars Above 200-Day Average on NFPs, Will the Fed Keep the Dollar Sliding
2020-06-06 02:04:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Outlook: Big Gap & Resistance Levels in View
2020-06-07 00:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye OPEC+ Meeting as US and China Demand Rises
2020-06-06 01:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Soars Above 200-Day Average on NFPs, Will the Fed Keep the Dollar Sliding
2020-06-06 02:04:00
S&P 500 Surges as VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Implodes Post-Jobs Report
2020-06-05 17:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Slammed Lower on Record US Jobs Creation
2020-06-06 13:00:00
Gold Forecast: 2012 High Still on Radar as Price Holds May Range
2020-06-05 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Price Outlook: Pound Surges into Critical Fibonacci Resistance
2020-06-06 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Multi-Week High; EU/UK Trade Update and US NFPs Ahead
2020-06-05 09:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Sinks, USD/JPY Surges as NFP Report Smashes Expectations
2020-06-05 12:40:00
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-06-04 21:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Crude #oil prices await the #OPEC+ meeting where record output cuts could be prolonged as demand for energy from the US and China continues recovering. What could be the downside risks? https://t.co/M8BORPx4sH https://t.co/3kHHeibDb9
  • The risk rally continued in a big way this week and #Euro bulls have remained in-charge against the US Dollar and Japanese #Yen. Get your market update from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/o7vPmczvMJ https://t.co/GX2YTXz83u
  • The price of #gold may continue to exhibit a bullish behavior in June as the pullback from the yearly high ($1765) reverses ahead of the May low ($1670). Get your Gold market update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/OeaYtCpcIo https://t.co/UQVPIVCTCP
  • The $USD breakdown has taken the index into confluence support at the objective yearly open. Get your USD technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/A16XEv6n4d https://t.co/GzEp3gCAe5
  • US equities continue to run higher with the Nasdaq 100 setting a fresh all-time-high, not even three months after giving back almost a third of its value in about a month. Get your #Nasdaq technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/1LI54uvI8x https://t.co/e9FvSLqfaA
  • The US Dollar may be at risk to losses against some of its #ASEAN counterparts. USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/MYR and USD/IDR have recently broken to the downside. Will losses continue? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/0RTlj6maTT https://t.co/UyQ4i0AihI
  • The British Pound technical outlook still seems to favor the downside. GBP/CAD may pressure key rising support from August as GBP/AUD could prolong its downtrend. GBP/CHF may fall. Get your $GBP market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/hBOpDKXmfW https://t.co/AJlT2YKeCu
  • USD/JPY is approaching medium-term uptrend resistance and while the outlook remains constructive, the advance may be vulnerable near-term while below confluence resistance. Get your $USDJPY technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/93D7AyhHtG https://t.co/KQcLLrkMP3
  • AUD/USD has had the most impressive show of trend over the past couple of months with the pair gaining almost 1500 pips from the March low. Get your $AUDUSD technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/vLz4Rpln3u https://t.co/AOwnJja5V8
  • Has the #Euro been saved? Find out from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/eiXfOTyGa6 https://t.co/AyRiYpb4cN
Crude Oil Outlook: Big Gap & Resistance Levels in View

Crude Oil Outlook: Big Gap & Resistance Levels in View

2020-06-07 00:00:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

Crude Oil Highlights:

  • WTI crude oil rallying hard, but has obstacles in the way
  • Saudi gap and 2017/18 lows are in near confluence

WTI Crude oil rallying hard, but has obstacles in the way

WTI crude oil has been pretty much on a one-way path since bottoming in late April, but the path could get bumpier soon as confluent resistance stands in the way of the advance over the 40-mark. Oil is currently trading inside the March 9 Saudi gap that shook financial markets when they were already reeling from the coronavirus.

The gap is a rather significant hole that leaves a little more room to go before it is filled up to 41.51. Not too far beyond that point is the June 2017 and December 2018 lows that are in almost exact alignment at 42.27/42.67, respectively. It appears likely there will be some kind of fight that develops around the 41.51/42.67 zone. It could come as quick as this week, but perhaps it takes a little longer if oil slows its roll until reaching for resistance.

From a tactical standpoint, fresh longs don’t appear to hold good risk/reward while shorts are still risky with oil trending higher and no significant resistance yet at hand. That could soon change, where existing longs are at risk of a decline developing, while shorts gain the upper hand off of resistance.

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Actively trade Oil? Check out the Mid-Q1 Oil Forecast today.
Get My Guide

Crude Oil (Aug Contract) Daily Chart (confluent resistance ahead)

Crude oil forecast

Crude Oil Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Sterling Price Outlook: Pound Surges into Critical Fibonacci Resistance
Sterling Price Outlook: Pound Surges into Critical Fibonacci Resistance
2020-06-06 16:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, FTSE 100 Technical Outlook For Next Week
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, FTSE 100 Technical Outlook For Next Week
2020-06-06 04:00:00
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP, EUR/CHF
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP, EUR/CHF
2020-06-05 22:00:00
Gold Forecast: 2012 High Still on Radar as Price Holds May Range
Gold Forecast: 2012 High Still on Radar as Price Holds May Range
2020-06-05 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.