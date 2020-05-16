We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Weekly Technical Outlook Bearish Versus US Dollar & Swiss Franc
2020-05-15 23:00:00
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-15 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil, Dow Jones Gain with Financial Stocks
2020-05-14 23:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook - CFTC Advises Vigilance Over Possible Negative Pricing
2020-05-14 08:28:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 Price Forecast for Next Week
2020-05-16 03:00:00
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-05-15 20:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-05-15 20:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Bulled Up as It Rises Out of Price Pattern
2020-05-15 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-15 14:00:00
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, DXY – USD Charts For Next Week
2020-05-15 12:15:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-15 14:00:00
Hang Seng May Struggle as Yen Gains if US-China Tensions Resurface
2020-05-15 03:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The USD/SGD pressures resistance as USD/MYR bounces off support. The USD/IDR adheres to a bullish pattern, USD/PHP struggles to confirm a breakout. What does the US Dollar face ahead? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/vRZXMrdMaj https://t.co/SVS7skQ0yc
  • The Australian Dollar is weighing mixed technical cues as it flirts with setting a double top below the 0.66 figure and reengaging with the broader 2020 downtrend. Get your $AUD technical analysis from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/K85reca8ej https://t.co/VZUPywpOWm
  • The Hang Seng could struggle if US-China trade tensions resurface, denting Hong Kong’s economy amid the coronavirus. Such an outcome could boost the anti-risk Japanese Yen. Get your technical analysis from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/i45pqWJgJK https://t.co/XQhHORyEkP
  • RT @TenYearNote: From Citi, equity returns sorted by credit ratings. Remarkable. https://t.co/jFspwDquCS
  • The New Zealand Dollar may be just about ready to resume the 2020 downtrend against its US counterpart as prices challenge support underpinning recent gains. Get your $NZDUSD market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/FsZ2YHWZ9q https://t.co/Kq7sfjOQTn
  • My weekend trade video: 'US-China Tensions May Override Recession Signals for Dow, Dollar, Markets' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/05/15/US-China-Tensions-May-Override-Recession-Signals-for-Dow-Dollar-Markets.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9
  • A closer look a Yen price action shows USD/JPY trading within the confines of a near-term ascending pitchfork formation with price reversing off the 75% parallel early in the week. Get your USD/JPY technical analysis from @MBForex here:https://t.co/adcru9rI0H https://t.co/EowCk0daii
  • Brazil coronavirus cases rise by 15,305 in last 24 hours - BBG
  • RT @TheStalwart: '“Asset prices remain vulnerable to significant price declines should the pandemic take an unexpected course, the economic…
  • The University of Michigan’s preliminary consumer sentiment report for May crossed the wires Friday morning at 73.7, beating expectations of 68.0. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here: https://t.co/EkiBNx9GKi https://t.co/osKvgGOJeZ
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 Price Forecast for Next Week

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 Price Forecast for Next Week

2020-05-16 03:00:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 Price Outlooks:

Dow Jones Technical Forecast

Outlook: Bearish

The Dow Jones continued to lag the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 last week as it grapples with technical levels far beneath that of the other two indices. Nevertheless, the barriers have shown their ability to influence price in the past which is an encouraging sign if bears make an attempt lower. With sentiment seemingly hanging in the balance, here are the technical levels to watch next week.

Dow Jones Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (February – May)

Dow Jones Price Chart

As evidenced in the slope of recent price action, the Dow Jones has slowed its ascent and even suffered a lower low last week. Together with resistance around the 24,000 mark, price action could suggest the Dow has become susceptible to further weakness in the week ahead which could see the Industrial Average explore possible support around 22,537. The level influenced price a few times in late March and early April, and could provide buoyancy yet again if bearishness continues. Recent changes in client sentiment could also hint at further Dow losses.

Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast

Outlook: Neutral

The Nasdaq 100, by comparison, has been a pillar of strength in the equity space. Surging higher and faster than the other indices, the Nasdaq has reclaimed most of the ground it lost in the initial coronavirus crash and trades just 12% below all-time highs. In turn, the tech-heavy index has not established a new low which may allow prior swing lows to provide some assistance if bearishness continues. Regardless, the slope of the Nasdaq’s price action speaks to its relative strength and the various channel boundaries beneath, around 8,830 and 8,640, will look to ward off steeper declines.

Nasdaq 100 Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (February – May)

Nasdaq 100 Price Chart
Starts in:
Live now:
May 20
( 15:05 GMT )
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Weekly Stock Market Outlook
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

DAX 30 Technical Forecast

Outlook: Neutral

Unlike the Dow Jones and Nasdaq, the DAX 30 has few supportive trendlines to work with. Apart from the Fibonacci level around 10,200, nearby support is relatively sparse which could see the German equity index accelerate lower if the initial level is breached. Thus, a break beneath could open the door to further losses.

DAX 30 Price Chart: 1 – Hour Time Frame (April – May)

DAX 30 Price Chart

On the other hand, recent price moves have highlighted the influence of the Fibonacci level overhead around 10,900 which may look to resist a rebound if the descending trendline projection around 10,800 fails. That being said, the DAX 30 did not post a fresh low like the Dow Jones, so the technical outlook has not shifted fully negative in my view, but remains neutral at best.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Analyst for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Weekly Technical Outlook Bearish Versus US Dollar & Swiss Franc
Euro Weekly Technical Outlook Bearish Versus US Dollar & Swiss Franc
2020-05-15 23:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Bulled Up as It Rises Out of Price Pattern
Gold Price Outlook: Bulled Up as It Rises Out of Price Pattern
2020-05-15 16:00:00
Weekly Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: Minor Setback amid Strength Otherwise
Weekly Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: Minor Setback amid Strength Otherwise
2020-05-10 21:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Resume Down Move After Rebound
Crude Oil Prices May Resume Down Move After Rebound
2020-05-10 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 30
Mixed
Wall Street
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.