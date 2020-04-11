We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Failed Run at 2020 Low Warns of Consolidation
2020-04-10 12:00:00
Euro at Risk as North-South Political Rift Threatens Financial Stability
2020-04-09 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Closes Best Week in 45 Years Unperturbed by Data, Helped by Fed
2020-04-10 04:30:00
Oil Forecast: OPEC+ Deal Dwarfed by Crude Oil Demand Woes
2020-04-09 21:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE Forecast: Is the Worst Behind Us?
2020-04-10 22:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: An Earnings Season Like None Other
2020-04-09 17:45:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Rebound May Fizzle on Coronavirus Economic Impact
2020-04-11 12:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rally Threatens Resistance Breakout
2020-04-10 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/AUD
2020-04-11 16:00:00
Sterling Price Outlook: Pound Recovery Testing Key Resistance Hurdle
2020-04-09 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY May Rally Further As Support Holds -USD vs Japanese Yen Price Forecast
2020-04-11 08:00:00
Yen Falls as Wall Street and Crude Oil Prices Gain, AUD/USD May Rise
2020-04-08 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Volatility in forex trading is a measure of the frequency and extent of changes in a currency’s value. More volatility means more trading risk, but also more opportunity for traders as the price moves are larger. Learn more about volatility here: https://t.co/p2mqzdfxZr https://t.co/fw1vYMMNag
  • (Weekly Outlook) The British Pound seems to be adhering to key trend-defining lines in pairs such as $GBPUSD, $EURGBP, $GBPJPY and $GBPAUD. What is the technical road ahead for Sterling? - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/fx_technical_weekly/2020/04/11/British-Pound-Technical-Forecast-GBPUSD-EURGBP-GBPJPY-GBPAUD.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/YfDhyAfGQJ
  • As prices dance around on charts, traders are often looking for reasons to explain price movements; however, the underlying source of price movement boils down to the relationship between supply and demand. Learn more about the forces of S&D on forex here: https://t.co/8LfkLXbj2W https://t.co/ajlbmYCgbF
  • What is market volatility and what does a market event volatility look like? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/rPz1iIrcVk https://t.co/OxCKybq0wb
  • RT @business: The OPEC+ alliance and Mexico made some progress in their discussions on oil-production cuts on Saturday, but cautioned it wa…
  • What are safe-haven assets and how can you trade them? Find out: https://t.co/B9RRWB7sZ0 https://t.co/jHQclR8asC
  • What are the truths and lies of #forex trading regardless of your #tradingstyle here: https://t.co/uF75VPzstr https://t.co/TAJ5SxX8La
  • This week, USD/JPY bulls shied away from rallying the price further. Will the next week be any different? Get your $USDJPY technical analysis from @malkudsi here: https://t.co/6SOde2tQ2o https://t.co/isgVJ8Ffqg
  • Natural Gas trading is popular among traders due to its volatility. How can you trade this? Find out here: https://t.co/qbLCv6RP0H https://t.co/papkVYUvWh
  • Markets have more than stabilized with rallies so far looking healthy, but they do appear to be far from being out of the woods just yet. Get your #equities technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/ATE8He4WyF https://t.co/Tl3WaGvGo0
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/AUD

British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/AUD

2020-04-11 16:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

British Pound, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/AUD - Technical Forecast

  • GBP/USD eyes rising support from last month’s bottom
  • EUR/GBP watching falling resistance from March’s top
  • GBP/JPY momentum fading, GBP/AUD uptrend in focus

GBP/USD Technical Outlook

The British Pound may continue adhering to rising support as it makes cautious upside progress against the US Dollar in the week ahead. If GBP/USD pushes above 1.2485 on the 4-hour chart below, that exposes former lows from early March which could make for a barrier of resistance between 1.2726 to 1.2769. Otherwise a turn lower places the focus on 1.2163 as investors weigh the possibility of a reversal. During these volatile times in financial markets, confirming technical breakouts is arguably of utmost importance.

GBP/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 2% 11% 6%
Weekly 2% 11% 6%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Daily Chart

British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/AUD

Chart Created in TradingView

EUR/GBP Technical Outlook

EUR/GBP may be guided lower buy key falling resistance from last month’s top at 0.9498 – blue line on the 4-hour chart below. A push above the trend line exposes 0.8744 which if taken out, may pave the way to revisit highs from October. Otherwise resuming the downtrend could see the Euro revisit it weakest against the British Pound since early March. Positive RSI divergence does show fading downside momentum which can precede a turn higher.

Forupdates on the British Pound this week, including on the election, follow me on twitter here @ddubrovskyFX.

EUR/GBP 4-Hour Chart

British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/AUD

Chart Created in TradingView

GBP/JPY Technical Outlook

Rising support will be in focus for GBP/JPY during the week ahead – blue line on the 4-hour chart below. Negative RSI divergence has been persisting which shows fading upside momentum. A turn lower exposes 132.51 followed by former lows from October 2019. Otherwise uptrend resumption places the focus on immediate resistance at 137.09 followed by 138.84.

GBP/JPY BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 12% 5% 9%
Weekly 48% 0% 24%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

GBP/JPY 4-Hour Chart

British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/AUD

Chart Created in TradingView

GBP/AUDTechnical Outlook

GBP/AUD turned lower after a Spinning Top formed on the daily chart alongside negative RSI divergence – as expected. The dominant uptrend is being maintained by “outer support” on the daily chart from August. Closing under the trend line exposes the March low at 1.9291 which if taken out, opens the door to a material dovish technical shift. Otherwise resuming gains may see prices retest the 14.6% minor Fibonacci extension at 2.0004 followed by the 23.6% level at 2.030 towards last month’s top.

Starts in:
Live now:
Apr 15
( 00:04 GMT )
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What Do Other Traders Buy/Sell Bets Say About Price Trends?
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

GBP/AUD Daily Chart

British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/AUD

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY May Rally Further As Support Holds -USD vs Japanese Yen Price Forecast
USD/JPY May Rally Further As Support Holds -USD vs Japanese Yen Price Forecast
2020-04-11 08:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE Forecast: Is the Worst Behind Us?
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE Forecast: Is the Worst Behind Us?
2020-04-10 22:00:00
EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Failed Run at 2020 Low Warns of Consolidation
EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Failed Run at 2020 Low Warns of Consolidation
2020-04-10 12:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rally Threatens Resistance Breakout
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rally Threatens Resistance Breakout
2020-04-10 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
EUR/GBP
Bearish
GBP/JPY
Bearish
GBP/AUD
News & Analysis at your fingertips.