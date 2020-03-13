We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
US Dollar Price Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-03-13 15:11:00
EUR/USD Price Action Currently Battling a Bearish Trend, Bond Yields Remain Elevated
2020-03-13 10:30:00
US Dollar Price Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-03-13 15:11:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Further Weakness Likely Against USD and EUR
2020-03-12 10:00:00
US Dollar Price Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-03-13 15:11:00
US Dollar Gyrates on Downbeat Consumer Sentiment, Virus Injects Worry
2020-03-13 14:18:00
Gold Price Threatening to Break Major Support
2020-03-13 22:00:00
2020-03-13 22:00:00
Gold Prices Fall with Stocks as Investors Flee to Cash, UofM Eyed
2020-03-13 06:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: Loonie, Oil Tanks on Coronavirus Panic
2020-03-12 15:30:00
Gold Prices Drop Despite Coronavirus Scare, ECB in Focus
2020-03-12 06:00:00
Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC/USD Rebounds from Multi-Month Low, What’s Next?
2020-03-13 11:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP): Cryptocurrency Carnage, Prices Down 20%+
2020-03-12 11:27:00
2020-03-13 22:00:00

2020-03-13 22:00:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

Gold Technical Highlights:

  • Gold price comes off sharply, trying to break support
  • It may take some time to digest if it can hold
  • A break through support could find gold reeling towards 1400

Gold price comes off sharply, testing long-term support

The price of gold has been all over the place with financial markets getting crushed. There hasn’t been much safe about gold’s safe haven status recently as it too has generally suffered since stocks topped last month. Right now, it is working on breaking confluent support that could prove quite important soon.

The long-term zone from around 1575 down to 1520 dates back to the topping process from 2011/12. It was a stiff area of resistance from September through December, but has turned into support thus far this year. To a lesser degree of importance, is the trend-line running up from June under the November/December period to right now.

Confluent support is being seriously challenged, but can it hold? The thinking is that if gold is to turn bullish again it will need to hold support and then likely spend some time trading sideways, before it can gain the power needed to make another run higher. This makes now an important time for bulls.

On the flip-side, if gold cracks support starting with the trend-line and 1520, a much larger decline back towards 1400 could be in the works. But for now, support is support until broken even if it is barely holding, and may offer good risk/reward longs in the near-term if a rejection can develop. A slice on through with a strong close below support will help pave the way for momentum shorts.

Gold Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Get our Gold fundamental and technical outlook here.
Get My Guide

Gold Price Daily Chart (sitting on trend-line, long-term support)

Gold Price chart

USD Chart by TradingView

Gold Price Weekly Chart (bird’s eye view)

Gold weekly chart

USD Chart by TradingView

Forex & CFD Trader Resources

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

