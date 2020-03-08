We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Looks Due for Pop in Volatility

2020-03-08 04:00:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

Canadian Dollar Highlights:

  • USD/CAD breakout yet to gain a full head of steam
  • Volatility is low relative to other currencies, could change soon

USD/CAD breakout yet to gain a full head of steam

USD/CAD broke out last week above a key long-term threshold in the form of the 2016 trend-line, and is pressing on staying above the September high at 13382. The big-picture (weekly) chart has a solidly bullish tilt to it. It’s getting the ball rolling that is taking some time.

USD/CAD 3-month implied volatility is at 5.25, which is well below half of what it used to be back during 2016. By comparison to other currencies, even the euro which had been extremely sluggish has an implied vol approaching 7. The lag isn’t seen as lasting long, and with where price is situated it might not be long before we see a much larger move develop.

The channel off the December 31 low is helping keep the intermediate-term pointed higher. Levels to watch on further strength in the week ahead will be the May high at 13565, which is in confluence with a trend-line from May 2017. This might act as a ceiling temporarily, but if we are to see USD/CAD finally get going it might not last long.

Undermining the breakout will require a move back below the 2016 trend-line down near 13200. In the event this happens, then the breakout may have been false and perhaps the volatility expansion will come on the downside. At this time that is seen as a low probability scenario.

USD Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out where our analysts see USD heading.
Get My Guide

USD/CAD Daily Chart (in breakout territory)

USDCAD Daily

USD/CAD Chart by TradingView

USD/CAD Weekly Chart (macro move higher in the works)

USDCAD Weekly

USD/CAD Chart by TradingView

Forex & CFD Trader Resources

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY Test Support
2020-03-07 16:00:00
DAX 30 & FTSE Technical Forecast for the Week: Volatility is Back
2020-03-07 10:00:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Coronavirus Breakout Surges to Fresh 2020 High
2020-03-07 04:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Goes Ballistic as Fear Grips Global Markets
2020-03-06 22:00:00
