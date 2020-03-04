US Dollar Technical Forecast: Bulls Look to Take Back Momentum

RT @SPGlobalRatings: The coronavirus will shave 50 basis points off eurozone growth. Read more to find out which countries will be the most…

Update on #Cryptocurrencies #BITCOIN -0.05% #BITCOINCASH -3.27% #ETHEREUM -0.51% #RIPPLE -0.34% #LITECOIN -1.14%

US Labor Department announces changes to release schedule for economic data starting after March 9th - BBG

Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.65% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.46% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.37% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.08% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.34% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.38% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/DLB1oMkweY

China is reporting February foreign reserves and trade balance on Saturday. Weekend releases from the country are likely going to draw more attention and concern after last week's PMIs...

EU sees Italy and France at risk of a recession from the virus. Let me rephrase that: they see the third and second largest euro zone economies (respectively) at risk of falling into a recession with Germany not far behind and with limited room for fiscal and monetary stimulus.

Trump says he intends to sign emergency virus spending package when it hits his desk $SPX $NDX $RTY

US House has votes requires to pass emergency funding bill for virus $SPX $DXY

Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.88% Silver: -0.03% Gold: -0.27% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ylmwkFc1li