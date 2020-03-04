US Dollar Rises on Upbeat Services PMI

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Analysis: EUR/USD Rip Runs into Key Fibonacci Resistance
2020-03-04 13:34:00
Euro May Retrace Gains on Eurozone PMI, EU-US Trade Tensions
2020-03-04 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP), FTSE Latest: London Stocks Higher but Sterling Flat
2020-03-04 09:00:00
GBP/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD Technical Outlook & More
2020-03-03 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY Outlook: US Dollar Trader Positioning
2020-03-04 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY May Fall Despite Fed Emergency Cut
2020-03-04 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Gold Price, S&P 500 Outlook: Impact of Emergency Fed Rate Cuts
2020-03-04 10:25:00
Gold Prices Eye BOC After Fed Rate Cut Amid Coronavirus Fears
2020-03-04 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices at the Mercy of Risk Trends
2020-03-04 12:00:00
Gold Prices Eye BOC After Fed Rate Cut Amid Coronavirus Fears
2020-03-04 07:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

Bank of Canada Cuts Interest Rates by 50bps to 1.25%

Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.49% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.17% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.01% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.05% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.18% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.44% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/KLBJUfv7jS
  • Join @PeterHanksFX at the top of the hour https://t.co/1XqMDSDwpp
  • Going live in 10 for today's webinar Join here - https://t.co/rmwDABTiN2 https://t.co/wuN33HQgXZ
  • Indices Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 2.18% US 500: 1.86% Germany 30: 1.42% France 40: 1.28% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/flPJlpaYBk
  • Health Secretary Azar: - Encouraged by timeline for vaccine - One to one and a half years before vaccine - Fox News
  • BOE's Bailey: - Strong believer in free trade - UK should do everything it can for a trade agreement with the EU - BBG
  • 🇺🇸 USD DOE U.S. Crude Oil Inventories (FEB 28), Actual: 784k Expected: 2855k Previous: 452k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-04
  • Senator Schumer: - $950 million of funding included in virus package for local and state governments - BBG
  • BOC Decision: Canadian Dollar Crumbles as Poloz Capitulates & Cuts -via @DailyFX https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/03/04/boc-decision-bank-of-canada-interest-rate-usdcad-cadjpy.html
  • Bank of Canada cuts overnight lending rate by 50 basis points to 1.25% $USDCAD https://t.co/LyY5Bc4SzR
US Dollar Rises on Upbeat Services PMI

US Dollar Rises on Upbeat Services PMI

2020-03-04 15:02:00
Thomas Westwater,
Share:

ISM Services Talking Points:

  • ISM Services Crosses the wires at 57.3
  • Coronavirus concerning for supply chains
  • New orders and employment continue to improve

ISM Services PMI crossed the wires this morning at 57.3, beating expectations of 54.8. The strong figure sent the US Dollar higher in morning trading as the reported showed the services sector in the US economy remains strong. New orders and employment both contributed strong gains to the index, coming in at 63.1 and 55.6, respectively. Supplier deliveries increased, but some participants note that suppliers are having trouble pacing with the increased demand.

US Dollar Basket (1-Min Chart)

US Dollar Basket
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Fears of the coronavirus were reflected in the report with survey participants noting increased lead times for materials due to the virus spread. Business activity printed 57.8 for February, indicating growth, although it is slower than the pace from the month before. Supplier deliveries increased, but some participants note that suppliers are having trouble pacing with the increased demand.

ISM Services PMI

--Written by Thomas Westwater, Intern Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Thomas on Twitter @FxWestwater

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

BOC Decision: Canadian Dollar Crumbles as Poloz Capitulates & Cuts
BOC Decision: Canadian Dollar Crumbles as Poloz Capitulates & Cuts
2020-03-04 15:20:00
BOC Decision: Canadian Dollar Crumbles as Poloz Capitulates & Cuts
BOC Decision: Canadian Dollar Crumbles as Poloz Capitulates & Cuts
2020-03-04 15:15:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook - BoC Rate Cut, OPEC+ Output Cut USD/CAD Price Drivers
Canadian Dollar Outlook - BoC Rate Cut, OPEC+ Output Cut USD/CAD Price Drivers
2020-03-04 11:15:00
British Pound (GBP), FTSE Latest: London Stocks Higher but Sterling Flat
British Pound (GBP), FTSE Latest: London Stocks Higher but Sterling Flat
2020-03-04 09:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.