We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Weekly Forecasts: EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Price Analysis
2020-01-25 06:00:00
S&P 500 Tumble Threatens Quiet Bull Channel, Fed and 4Q GDP Top Event Risk
2020-01-25 03:43:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Chart Coiling Towards a Breakout
2020-01-25 23:00:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2020-01-24 16:15:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2020-01-24 16:15:00
US Dollar Tests Fibonacci Resistance at Fresh Six-Week-Highs
2020-01-24 15:37:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rally Remains Precarious - GLD Levels
2020-01-24 22:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU Prices Coil - Is Another Breakout Brewing?
2020-01-24 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Struggle Even if Coronavirus Fears Abate
2020-01-25 09:00:00
GBP/USD Forecast: Levels to Watch, Crude Oil Prices Plunge - US Market Open
2020-01-24 14:40:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Coin Probes Key Resistance, Fails First Test
2020-01-23 22:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-22 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The $AUD is pressuring four-month trend support against its US counterpart as sellers fight to reassert the dominant, long-term downtrend. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/Bup64Arva9 https://t.co/OLpavqPOVA
  • RT @globaltimesnews: A total of 1,052 cases of #coronavirus have been reported as of Jan 25 in #Hubei Province, with 129 in critical condit…
  • RT @FactSet: $SPX is reporting revenue growth of 2.9% for Q4, led by the Health Care (11%), Utilities (9%), and Communication Services (9%)…
  • The AUD has been hit by the risk-appetite pullback occasioned by the spread of Wuhan-strain coronavirus. This week may see domestic focus return, if headlines allow, with key inflation data due. Get your $AUDUSD market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/UIpwno0pSq https://t.co/kib4d1mA0q
  • RT @anilvohra69: USD inverted (red) is correlated to Excess Reserves (blue) and Reserve Balances (green). 1/2 https://t.co/bbO1pPWY4F
  • RT @FactSet: $SPX is reporting a decline in earnings of -1.9% for Q4, led by the Energy (-42%), Consumer Discretionary (-14%), and Material…
  • Becoming a forex trader means living and breathing the excitement, risk and reward of trading in the biggest and most liquid market in the world. Do you have what it takes? Read here to discover the qualities and processes it takes to build consistency: https://t.co/EfWEACQ6Cz https://t.co/6iMyDFqnqe
  • Knowing how to accurately value a #stock enables traders to identify and take advantage of opportunities in the stock market. Find out the difference between a stock's market and intrinsic value, and the importance of the two here: https://t.co/QszmdZFxlk https://t.co/2mjzvYvgSn
  • Previewing the Texas Rangers new home! https://t.co/WITZGSQPlc
  • Thanks for having me on @MartinSEssex https://t.co/fg8uOe16wr
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Chart Coiling Towards a Breakout

British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Chart Coiling Towards a Breakout

2020-01-25 23:00:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

GBP/USD Highlights:

  • GBP/USD range continues to narrow
  • Price action contraction to lead to breakout
  • Sturdy line of support in place from November

GBP/USD range continues to narrow

Since the rise, euphoric rip, then sudden collapse following the UK general election, GBP/USD has been undergoing a contraction in price swings. It doesn’t help that general FX volatility is in the mud either. While the constricted price behavior doesn’t leave us with much to hang our hats on in the short-term, it could lead us to what may be a potentially explosive opportunity.

Price moves, then idles, then moves, then idles and so on. With a little more time, perhaps taking up the next week, GBP/USD could work its way towards a make or break point. Basically a triangle formation. The trend since the late summer has been up, which suggests we could see a continuation breakout.

However, the Dollar looks poised to gain further strength against other currencies, and if this is the case, then a broad Dollar rally could derail any hopes for Sterling to rally. But in an effort to keep it simple and focused, let’s look to the charts of Cable.

There lies a really solid line of support extending over from its beginnings in November. It has several inflection points, with the most recent pair of bounces off the line coming in the past couple of weeks. This offers a nice line-in-the-sand for traders.

Stay above support and the outlook is neutral to bullish, with would-be longs possibly using the support shelf as a spot of good risk/reward. If the line breaks, then the view will turn negative, and perhaps quickly as this threshold of support has proven to be meaningful.

The week ahead may not offer the fireworks we would like to see, but it should at the least lead us to closer to a breakout that can offer up price action we can work with.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out where our analysts see GBP heading
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Daily Chart (price contracting)

GBPUSD Daily Price Chart

GBP/USD Chart by TradingView

GBP/USD4-hr Chart (steady line of support to watch)

GBPUSD 4-hr Price Chart

GBP/USD Chart by TradingView

Forex & CFD Trader Resources

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Forecast – Trade or Fade: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, EUR/CAD
Canadian Dollar Forecast – Trade or Fade: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, EUR/CAD
2020-01-26 02:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30 & FTSE 100 Technical Forecasts for the Week Ahead
Dow Jones, DAX 30 & FTSE 100 Technical Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-01-25 13:00:00
Euro Weekly Forecasts: EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Price Analysis
Euro Weekly Forecasts: EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Price Analysis
2020-01-25 06:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rally Remains Precarious - GLD Levels
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rally Remains Precarious - GLD Levels
2020-01-24 22:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.